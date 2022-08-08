Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Bic Camera Inc.
  News
  Summary
    3048   JP3800390001

BIC CAMERA INC.

(3048)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-08 am EDT
1178.00 JPY   +1.82%
BIC CAMERA : July 2022（PDF：166KB）
PU
BIC CAMERA : FY2022 3Q(Third Quarter ended May 31, 2022)（PDF：649KB）
PU
BIC CAMERA Posts Lower FY22 Nine-month Profit, Sales Amid Stifled Economic Activity
MT
Bic Camera : July 2022（PDF：166KB）

08/08/2022 | 02:14am EDT
August 8, 2022

BIC CAMERA INC.

Code Number : 3048

Monthly Sales Bulletin : BicCamera fiscal year ending August 2022

  • Following is based on data from our pos system. This data is not same as a statement of accounts.
  • Sales data includes our group's pos data and our internet store. Bic Camera group: Bic Camera and Kojima.
  • Sales data is excluding 2 fees, cellular phone entry fee and an Internet agency fee.
  • Sales data is excluding 2 sales, the sales of online shopping site "Rakuten BIC" and wholesales sales.

１． Net Sales amount of BicCamera group (% change over previous fiscal year)

Sep '21

Oct '21

Nov '21

1Q

Dec '21

Jan '22

Feb '22

2Q

1H

Mar '22

Apr '22

May '22

3Q

Jun '22

Jul '22

Aug '22

4Q

2H

Total

BicCamera & Kojima(subsidiary)

92.9

99.9

84.8

92.2

94.1

102.2

99.2

98.1

95.3

96.1

99.3

93.5

96.2

102.4

98.8

100.5

97.9

96.5

BicCamera

91.9

97.6

82.4

90.3

92.4

101.1

98.3

96.7

93.6

95.8

100.8

96.1

97.5

101.7

98.0

99.7

98.3

95.7

２． Sales by product line amount of BicCamera (% change over previous fiscal year)

(1) Sales by product line (% change over previous fiscal year)

Sep '21

Oct '21

Nov '21

1Q

Dec '21

Jan '22

Feb '22

2Q

1H

Mar '22

Apr '22

May '22

3Q

Jun '22

Jul '22

Aug '22

4Q

2H

Total

Audio visual products

86.0

91.9

90.5

89.5

94.1

107.5

96.8

98.7

94.2

97.1

99.5

102.4

99.5

95.8

87.1

91.0

96.1

95.0

Home appliances

93.9

98.5

88.2

93.3

102.8

113.2

101.5

105.7

99.7

108.5

112.0

97.4

105.3

112.3

100.2

105.8

105.5

102.4

Information communications

108.1

104.6

68.8

91.5

80.0

87.1

89.8

85.1

88.2

96.9

99.6

90.7

96.0

96.8

97.2

97.0

96.3

91.7

equipment products

Other products

74.7

91.3

88.6

84.8

91.6

97.2

108.7

97.4

91.3

74.4

86.7

95.6

84.7

92.8

105.4

99.2

90.2

90.8

(2) Business Details

Product Lines

Trend

Main Products

Audio visual products

Better

Digital cameras

Stagnant

TVs,

Audios

Home appliances

Better

Washing machines

equipment products

Steady

Personal care electronics

Slightly Stagnant

Refrigerators,

Kitchen appliances

Stagnant

Seasonal home electronics(include Air conditioners)

Information communications

Steady

Cellular phones(Smartphone)

equipment products

Slightly Stagnant

PCs,

PC peripherals

Other products

Better

Video games, Watches, Medicines, Toys

equipment products

Stagnant

Sporting goods

Disclaimer

BIC CAMERA Inc. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 801 B 5 918 M 5 918 M
Net income 2022 9 584 M 70,8 M 70,8 M
Net Debt 2022 50 218 M 371 M 371 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 1,30%
Capitalization 198 B 1 463 M 1 463 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 9 466
Free-Float 48,0%
