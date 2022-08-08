|
Bic Camera : July 2022（PDF：166KB）
August 8, 2022
BIC CAMERA INC.
Code Number : 3048
Monthly Sales Bulletin : BicCamera fiscal year ending August 2022
-
Following is based on data from our pos system. This data is not same as a statement of accounts.
-
Sales data includes our group's pos data and our internet store. ※Bic Camera group: Bic Camera and Kojima.
-
Sales data is excluding 2 fees, cellular phone entry fee and an Internet agency fee.
-
Sales data is excluding 2 sales, the sales of online shopping site "Rakuten BIC" and wholesales sales.
１． Net Sales amount of BicCamera group (% change over previous fiscal year)
|
|
|
Sep '21
|
Oct '21
|
Nov '21
|
1Q
|
Dec '21
|
Jan '22
|
Feb '22
|
2Q
|
1H
|
Mar '22
|
Apr '22
|
May '22
|
3Q
|
Jun '22
|
Jul '22
|
Aug '22
|
4Q
|
2H
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BicCamera & Kojima(subsidiary)
|
92.9
|
99.9
|
84.8
|
92.2
|
94.1
|
102.2
|
99.2
|
98.1
|
95.3
|
96.1
|
99.3
|
93.5
|
96.2
|
102.4
|
98.8
|
|
100.5
|
97.9
|
96.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BicCamera
|
91.9
|
97.6
|
82.4
|
90.3
|
92.4
|
101.1
|
98.3
|
96.7
|
93.6
|
95.8
|
100.8
|
96.1
|
97.5
|
101.7
|
98.0
|
|
99.7
|
98.3
|
95.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
２． Sales by product line amount of BicCamera (% change over previous fiscal year)
(1) Sales by product line (% change over previous fiscal year)
|
|
|
Sep '21
|
Oct '21
|
Nov '21
|
|
1Q
|
Dec '21
|
Jan '22
|
Feb '22
|
2Q
|
|
1H
|
Mar '22
|
Apr '22
|
May '22
|
3Q
|
Jun '22
|
Jul '22
|
Aug '22
|
4Q
|
2H
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audio visual products
|
|
86.0
|
91.9
|
90.5
|
|
89.5
|
94.1
|
107.5
|
96.8
|
98.7
|
|
94.2
|
97.1
|
99.5
|
102.4
|
99.5
|
95.8
|
87.1
|
|
91.0
|
96.1
|
95.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Home appliances
|
|
93.9
|
98.5
|
88.2
|
|
93.3
|
102.8
|
113.2
|
101.5
|
105.7
|
|
99.7
|
108.5
|
112.0
|
97.4
|
105.3
|
112.3
|
100.2
|
|
105.8
|
105.5
|
102.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information communications
|
|
108.1
|
104.6
|
68.8
|
|
91.5
|
80.0
|
87.1
|
89.8
|
85.1
|
|
88.2
|
96.9
|
99.6
|
90.7
|
96.0
|
96.8
|
97.2
|
|
97.0
|
96.3
|
91.7
|
equipment products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other products
|
|
74.7
|
91.3
|
88.6
|
|
84.8
|
91.6
|
97.2
|
108.7
|
97.4
|
|
91.3
|
74.4
|
86.7
|
95.6
|
84.7
|
92.8
|
105.4
|
|
99.2
|
90.2
|
90.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Business Details
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product Lines
|
|
|
|
Trend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Main Products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audio visual products
|
|
|
Better
|
|
|
Digital cameras
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stagnant
|
|
TVs,
|
Audios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Home appliances
|
|
|
Better
|
|
|
Washing machines
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment products
|
|
|
Steady
|
|
|
Personal care electronics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Slightly Stagnant
|
Refrigerators,
|
Kitchen appliances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stagnant
|
|
Seasonal home electronics(include Air conditioners)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Information communications
|
|
Steady
|
|
|
Cellular phones(Smartphone)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment products
|
|
|
Slightly Stagnant
|
PCs,
|
PC peripherals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other products
|
|
|
Better
|
|
|
Video games, Watches, Medicines, Toys
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment products
|
|
|
Stagnant
|
|
Sporting goods
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
BIC CAMERA Inc. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:13:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about BIC CAMERA INC.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on BIC CAMERA INC.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
801 B
5 918 M
5 918 M
|Net income 2022
|
9 584 M
70,8 M
70,8 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
50 218 M
371 M
371 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|20,7x
|Yield 2022
|1,30%
|
|Capitalization
|
198 B
1 463 M
1 463 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,31x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,30x
|Nbr of Employees
|9 466
|Free-Float
|48,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends BIC CAMERA INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Last Close Price
|1 157,00 JPY
|Average target price
|1 170,00 JPY
|Spread / Average Target
|1,12%