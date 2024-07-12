Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended May 31, 2024 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 12, 2024 Company name: BIC CAMERA INC. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 3048 URL https://www.biccamera.co.jp/ir/ Representative: Representative Director and President Toru Akiho Inquiries: Director and Managing Director Toru Abe TEL 03-3987-8785 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: July 12, 2024 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended May 31, 2024 (from September 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Nine months ended May 31, 2024 687,678 12.3 19,194 76.1 20,719 67.1 10,554 128.6 Nine months ended May 31, 2023 612,485 2.7 10,902 (28.6) 12,397 (27.5) 4,617 (43.4)

Note: Comprehensive income Nine months ended May 31, 2024 ¥15,655 million [72.3%] Nine months ended May 31, 2023 ¥9,084 million [(19.1)%] Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Nine months ended May 31, 2024 61.66 61.61 Nine months ended May 31, 2023 26.97 26.94 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of May 31, 2024 501,126 187,819 29.4 As of August 31, 2023 449,840 176,383 30.5 Reference: Equity As of May 31, 2024: ¥147,519 million As of August 31, 2023: ¥137,173 million

