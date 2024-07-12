Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended May 31, 2024 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 12, 2024

Company name:

BIC CAMERA INC.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

3048

URL https://www.biccamera.co.jp/ir/

Representative:

Representative Director and President

Toru Akiho

Inquiries:

Director and Managing Director

Toru Abe

TEL 03-3987-8785

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

July 12, 2024

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended May 31, 2024 (from September 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Nine months ended May 31, 2024

687,678

12.3

19,194

76.1

20,719

67.1

10,554

128.6

Nine months ended May 31, 2023

612,485

2.7

10,902

(28.6)

12,397

(27.5)

4,617

(43.4)

Note: Comprehensive income

Nine months ended May 31, 2024

¥15,655 million

[72.3%]

Nine months ended May 31, 2023

¥9,084 million

[(19.1)%]

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended May 31, 2024

61.66

61.61

Nine months ended May 31, 2023

26.97

26.94

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of May 31, 2024

501,126

187,819

29.4

As of August 31, 2023

449,840

176,383

30.5

Reference: Equity

As of May 31, 2024:

¥147,519 million

As of August 31, 2023:

¥137,173 million

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended August 31, 2023

-

5.00

-

10.00

15.00

Year ending August 31, 2024

-

9.00

-

Year ending August 31, 2024 (Forecast)

15.00

24.00

Note: Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently:

Yes

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending August 31, 2024 (from September 1, 2023 to August 31, 2024)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

916,000

12.3

22,500

58.3

24,600

48.5

10,000

240.5

58.42

Note: Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: Yes

4. Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended May 31, 2024

No

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

(2) Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of May 31, 2024

188,146,304 shares

As of August 31, 2023

188,146,304 shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of May 31, 2024

16,963,708 shares

As of August 31, 2023

16,974,305 shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Nine months ended May 31, 2024

171,181,293 shares

Nine months ended May 31, 2023

171,167,706 shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of forecasts of financial results, and other special matters (Caution concerning forward-looking statements)
    The forward-looking statements, including the earnings forecasts, shown in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, the statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding the Company's actual results. Actual financial results may differ substantially due to various factors.
    (How to obtain supplementary materials on quarterly financial results)
    The supplementary materials on quarterly financial results will be posted on the Company's website.

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of August 31, 2023

As of May 31, 2024

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

75,135

79,100

Accounts receivable - trade

44,540

50,844

Merchandise and finished goods

105,260

123,860

Raw materials and supplies

575

674

Program right

269

271

Other

21,662

30,662

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(198)

(182)

Total current assets

247,245

285,232

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

25,547

26,076

Land

47,747

47,738

Other, net

9,809

8,955

Total property, plant and equipment

83,104

82,770

Intangible assets

Goodwill

5,303

9,912

Other

26,687

30,529

Total intangible assets

31,990

40,442

Investments and other assets

Guarantee deposits

40,641

39,975

Other

47,599

53,443

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(740)

(738)

Total investments and other assets

87,500

92,680

Total non-current assets

202,595

215,893

Total assets

449,840

501,126

(Millions of yen)

As of August 31, 2023

As of May 31, 2024

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

39,919

56,803

Short-term borrowings

78,000

83,860

Current portion of bonds payable

200

200

Current portion of long-term borrowings

20,304

19,579

Income taxes payable

2,817

4,719

Contract liabilities

31,112

32,495

Provision for bonuses

4,358

7,890

Provision for loss on store closings

135

192

Asset retirement obligations

433

544

Other

27,581

35,409

Total current liabilities

204,862

241,696

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

200

-

Long-term borrowings

24,022

25,701

Contract liabilities

8,781

8,809

Provision for goods warranties

178

150

Provision for loss on store closings

387

133

Provision for loss on business of subsidiaries and

47

-

associates

Retirement benefit liability

19,347

20,700

Asset retirement obligations

10,387

10,811

Other

5,241

5,303

Total non-current liabilities

68,593

71,611

Total liabilities

273,456

313,307

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

25,929

25,929

Capital surplus

27,081

27,054

Retained earnings

99,438

106,742

Treasury shares

(21,684)

(21,670)

Total shareholders' equity

130,764

138,055

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

5,517

8,646

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

892

816

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

6,409

9,463

Share acquisition rights

211

163

Non-controlling interests

38,998

40,136

Total net assets

176,383

187,819

Total liabilities and net assets

449,840

501,126

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

May 31, 2023

May 31, 2024

Net sales

612,485

687,678

Cost of sales

450,633

507,735

Gross profit

161,852

179,942

Selling, general and administrative expenses

150,949

160,748

Operating profit

10,902

19,194

Non-operating income

Interest income

25

44

Dividend income

98

107

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

-

85

method

Commission income

1,198

1,245

Other

549

575

Total non-operating income

1,870

2,058

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

175

241

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity

95

-

method

Commission expenses

34

202

Other

69

89

Total non-operating expenses

375

534

Ordinary profit

12,397

20,719

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

25

89

Reversal of provision for loss on business of

-

47

subsidiaries and associates

Insurance claim income

64

-

Other

-

16

Total extraordinary income

89

154

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale of non-current assets

-

2

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

94

97

Loss on sale of investment securities

7

0

Loss on valuation of investment securities

1,889

-

Impairment losses

-

669

Loss on withdrawal from business

-

647

Other

463

1

Total extraordinary losses

2,455

1,419

Profit before income taxes

10,032

19,454

Income taxes - current

3,804

6,101

Income taxes - deferred

31

723

Total income taxes

3,835

6,824

Profit

6,196

12,629

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

1,579

2,074

Profit attributable to owners of parent

4,617

10,554

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

May 31, 2023

May 31, 2024

Profit

6,196

12,629

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

2,860

3,129

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

27

(103)

Total other comprehensive income

2,887

3,026

Comprehensive income

9,084

15,655

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

7,543

13,609

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

1,540

2,046

interests

