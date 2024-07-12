Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended May 31, 2024 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
July 12, 2024
Company name:
BIC CAMERA INC.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
3048
URL https://www.biccamera.co.jp/ir/
Representative:
Representative Director and President
Toru Akiho
Inquiries:
Director and Managing Director
Toru Abe
TEL 03-3987-8785
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
July 12, 2024
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended May 31, 2024 (from September 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Nine months ended May 31, 2024
687,678
12.3
19,194
76.1
20,719
67.1
10,554
128.6
Nine months ended May 31, 2023
612,485
2.7
10,902
(28.6)
12,397
(27.5)
4,617
(43.4)
Note: Comprehensive income
Nine months ended May 31, 2024
¥15,655 million
[72.3%]
Nine months ended May 31, 2023
¥9,084 million
[(19.1)%]
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended May 31, 2024
61.66
61.61
Nine months ended May 31, 2023
26.97
26.94
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of May 31, 2024
501,126
187,819
29.4
As of August 31, 2023
449,840
176,383
30.5
Reference: Equity
As of May 31, 2024:
¥147,519 million
As of August 31, 2023:
¥137,173 million
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended August 31, 2023
-
5.00
-
10.00
15.00
Year ending August 31, 2024
-
9.00
-
Year ending August 31, 2024 (Forecast)
15.00
24.00
Note: Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently:
Yes
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending August 31, 2024 (from September 1, 2023 to August 31, 2024)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
916,000
12.3
22,500
58.3
24,600
48.5
10,000
240.5
58.42
Note: Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: Yes
4. Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended May 31, 2024
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2) Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of May 31, 2024
188,146,304 shares
As of August 31, 2023
188,146,304 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of May 31, 2024
16,963,708 shares
As of August 31, 2023
16,974,305 shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Nine months ended May 31, 2024
171,181,293 shares
Nine months ended May 31, 2023
171,167,706 shares
- Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
-
Proper use of forecasts of financial results, and other special matters (Caution concerning forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements, including the earnings forecasts, shown in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, the statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding the Company's actual results. Actual financial results may differ substantially due to various factors.
(How to obtain supplementary materials on quarterly financial results)
The supplementary materials on quarterly financial results will be posted on the Company's website.
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of August 31, 2023
As of May 31, 2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
75,135
79,100
Accounts receivable - trade
44,540
50,844
Merchandise and finished goods
105,260
123,860
Raw materials and supplies
575
674
Program right
269
271
Other
21,662
30,662
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(198)
(182)
Total current assets
247,245
285,232
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
25,547
26,076
Land
47,747
47,738
Other, net
9,809
8,955
Total property, plant and equipment
83,104
82,770
Intangible assets
Goodwill
5,303
9,912
Other
26,687
30,529
Total intangible assets
31,990
40,442
Investments and other assets
Guarantee deposits
40,641
39,975
Other
47,599
53,443
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(740)
(738)
Total investments and other assets
87,500
92,680
Total non-current assets
202,595
215,893
Total assets
449,840
501,126
(Millions of yen)
As of August 31, 2023
As of May 31, 2024
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
39,919
56,803
Short-term borrowings
78,000
83,860
Current portion of bonds payable
200
200
Current portion of long-term borrowings
20,304
19,579
Income taxes payable
2,817
4,719
Contract liabilities
31,112
32,495
Provision for bonuses
4,358
7,890
Provision for loss on store closings
135
192
Asset retirement obligations
433
544
Other
27,581
35,409
Total current liabilities
204,862
241,696
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
200
-
Long-term borrowings
24,022
25,701
Contract liabilities
8,781
8,809
Provision for goods warranties
178
150
Provision for loss on store closings
387
133
Provision for loss on business of subsidiaries and
47
-
associates
Retirement benefit liability
19,347
20,700
Asset retirement obligations
10,387
10,811
Other
5,241
5,303
Total non-current liabilities
68,593
71,611
Total liabilities
273,456
313,307
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
25,929
25,929
Capital surplus
27,081
27,054
Retained earnings
99,438
106,742
Treasury shares
(21,684)
(21,670)
Total shareholders' equity
130,764
138,055
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
5,517
8,646
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
892
816
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
6,409
9,463
Share acquisition rights
211
163
Non-controlling interests
38,998
40,136
Total net assets
176,383
187,819
Total liabilities and net assets
449,840
501,126
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
May 31, 2023
May 31, 2024
Net sales
612,485
687,678
Cost of sales
450,633
507,735
Gross profit
161,852
179,942
Selling, general and administrative expenses
150,949
160,748
Operating profit
10,902
19,194
Non-operating income
Interest income
25
44
Dividend income
98
107
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity
-
85
method
Commission income
1,198
1,245
Other
549
575
Total non-operating income
1,870
2,058
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
175
241
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity
95
-
method
Commission expenses
34
202
Other
69
89
Total non-operating expenses
375
534
Ordinary profit
12,397
20,719
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
25
89
Reversal of provision for loss on business of
-
47
subsidiaries and associates
Insurance claim income
64
-
Other
-
16
Total extraordinary income
89
154
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale of non-current assets
-
2
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
94
97
Loss on sale of investment securities
7
0
Loss on valuation of investment securities
1,889
-
Impairment losses
-
669
Loss on withdrawal from business
-
647
Other
463
1
Total extraordinary losses
2,455
1,419
Profit before income taxes
10,032
19,454
Income taxes - current
3,804
6,101
Income taxes - deferred
31
723
Total income taxes
3,835
6,824
Profit
6,196
12,629
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
1,579
2,074
Profit attributable to owners of parent
4,617
10,554
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
May 31, 2023
May 31, 2024
Profit
6,196
12,629
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
2,860
3,129
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
27
(103)
Total other comprehensive income
2,887
3,026
Comprehensive income
9,084
15,655
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
7,543
13,609
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
1,540
2,046
interests
