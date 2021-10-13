Bic Camera : Summary of Financial Results 2021

Kazuyoshi Kimura, Representative Director and President
Contact:
Toru Abe, Senior Managing Director, Business Management Headquarters
Telephone:
+81-3-3987-8785
Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders: November 19, 2021
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: November 22, 2021
Scheduled date of filing securities report: November 22, 2021
Availability of supplementary briefing material on financial results: Available
Schedule of financial results briefing session: Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2021 (September 1, 2020 to August
31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Fiscal year ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
August 31, 2021
834,060
(1.6)
18,217
51.0
21,629
47.2
8,761
60.7
August 31, 2020
847,905
(5.2)
12,066
(47.4)
14,690
(43.2)
5,450
(61.2)
(Note) Comprehensive income: Fiscal year ended August 31, 2021: ¥12,095 million [15.7%] Fiscal year ended August 31, 2020: ¥10,457 million [(31.2)%]
Ratio of ordinary
Ratio of
Net income
Diluted net
operating
Return on equity
income to total
per share
income per share
income to net
assets
sales
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
August 31, 2021
49.80
49.75
6.2
4.7
2.2
August 31, 2020
30.98
30.96
4.0
3.4
1.4
(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliates: Fiscal year ended August 31, 2021: ¥192 million Fiscal year ended August 31, 2020: ¥- million
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of August 31, 2021
454,466
179,523
31.6
816.94
As of August 31, 2020
472,074
169,791
29.0
779.15
(Reference) Equity: As of August 31, 2021: ¥143,730 million
As of August 31, 2020: ¥137,078 million
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Net cash provided
Net cash provided
Net cash provided
Cash and cash
by operating
by investment
by financing
equivalents at
activities
activities
activities
end of period
Fiscal year ended
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
August 31, 2021
7,763
(12,356)
(4,387)
108,857
August 31, 2020
52,004
(15,691)
55,106
117,211
1
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
Ratio of
Total
Payout
dividends
ratio
to net
1st
2nd
3rd
cash
Year-end
Total
(Consoli-
assets
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
dividends
dated)
(Consoli-
dated)
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Million yen
%
%
-
10.00
-
3.00
13.00
2,287
42.0
1.7
August 31, 2020
Fiscal year ended
-
5.00
-
10.00
15.00
2,639
30.1
1.9
August 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
August 31, 2022
-
5.00
-
10.00
15.00
30.0
(Forecast)
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2022 (September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Profit attributable
Net income
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
to owners of
per share
parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
First half
387,000
-
5,000
-
6,000
-
3,000
-
17.05
Full year
806,000
-
15,700
-
17,500
-
8,800
-
50.02
(Note) Because the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition"(ASBJ Statement No.29) will be applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022, the forecast of consolidated business results above uses values after applying this accounting standard, and the year-on-year rate of change is not stated.
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatements
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards, etc.: No
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatements: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
August 31, 2021: 188,146,304 shares
August 31, 2020: 188,146,304 shares
Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: August 31, 2021: 12,207,800 shares
August 31, 2020: 12,211,800 shares
Average number of shares during the period:
Fiscal year ended August 31, 2021: 175,937,583 shares
Fiscal year ended August 31, 2020: 175,934,055 shares
2
(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results
Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2021 (September 1, 2020 to August 31,
2021)
(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit
Fiscal year ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
August 31, 2021
440,298
(4.4)
503
-
3,900
521.9
1,358
-
August 31, 2020
460,501
(10.8)
(2,987)
-
627
(94.9)
(424)
-
Net income per share
Diluted net income
per share
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
August 31, 2021
7.72
7.72
August 31, 2020
(2.41)
-
(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of August 31, 2021
316,050
101,024
31.9
573.73
As of August 31, 2020
332,070
101,957
30.7
579.14
(Reference) Equity: As of August 31, 2021: ¥100,940 million As of August 31, 2020: ¥101,891 million
These financial results are outside the scope of audits by Certified public accountants or Auditing firms.
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information the Company has acquired and certain assumptions deemed reasonable as of the date of publication of this document. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors.
(Method of obtaining supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results and its content)
The Company is scheduled to hold a financial results briefing session for institutional investors and analysts on October 19, 2021. The outline of the session and its audio data are scheduled to be posted on the Company's website together with the briefing material.
