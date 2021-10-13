Bic Camera : Summary of Financial Results 2021

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2021 [Japanese GAAP] October 13, 2021 Company name: BIC CAMERA INC. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 3048 URL: https://www.biccamera.co.jp/ir/ Representative: Kazuyoshi Kimura, Representative Director and President Contact: Toru Abe, Senior Managing Director, Business Management Headquarters Telephone: +81-3-3987-8785 Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders: November 19, 2021 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: November 22, 2021 Scheduled date of filing securities report: November 22, 2021 Availability of supplementary briefing material on financial results: Available Schedule of financial results briefing session: Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts) (Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2021 (September 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Fiscal year ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % August 31, 2021 834,060 (1.6) 18,217 51.0 21,629 47.2 8,761 60.7 August 31, 2020 847,905 (5.2) 12,066 (47.4) 14,690 (43.2) 5,450 (61.2) (Note) Comprehensive income: Fiscal year ended August 31, 2021: ¥12,095 million [15.7%] Fiscal year ended August 31, 2020: ¥10,457 million [(31.2)%] Ratio of ordinary Ratio of Net income Diluted net operating Return on equity income to total per share income per share income to net assets sales Fiscal year ended Yen Yen % % % August 31, 2021 49.80 49.75 6.2 4.7 2.2 August 31, 2020 30.98 30.96 4.0 3.4 1.4 (Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliates: Fiscal year ended August 31, 2021: ¥192 million Fiscal year ended August 31, 2020: ¥- million (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen As of August 31, 2021 454,466 179,523 31.6 816.94 As of August 31, 2020 472,074 169,791 29.0 779.15 (Reference) Equity: As of August 31, 2021: ¥143,730 million As of August 31, 2020: ¥137,078 million (3) Consolidated Cash Flows Net cash provided Net cash provided Net cash provided Cash and cash by operating by investment by financing equivalents at activities activities activities end of period Fiscal year ended Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen August 31, 2021 7,763 (12,356) (4,387) 108,857 August 31, 2020 52,004 (15,691) 55,106 117,211 1

2. Dividends Annual dividends Ratio of Total Payout dividends ratio to net 1st 2nd 3rd cash Year-end Total (Consoli- assets quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end dividends dated) (Consoli- dated) Fiscal year ended Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Million yen % % - 10.00 - 3.00 13.00 2,287 42.0 1.7 August 31, 2020 Fiscal year ended - 5.00 - 10.00 15.00 2,639 30.1 1.9 August 31, 2021 Fiscal year ending August 31, 2022 - 5.00 - 10.00 15.00 30.0 (Forecast) 3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2022 (September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Profit attributable Net income Net sales Operating income Ordinary income to owners of per share parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen First half 387,000 - 5,000 - 6,000 - 3,000 - 17.05 Full year 806,000 - 15,700 - 17,500 - 8,800 - 50.02 (Note) Because the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition"(ASBJ Statement No.29) will be applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022, the forecast of consolidated business results above uses values after applying this accounting standard, and the year-on-year rate of change is not stated. * Notes: Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatements Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards, etc.: No Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Retrospective restatements: No Total number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares): August 31, 2021: 188,146,304 shares August 31, 2020: 188,146,304 shares Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: August 31, 2021: 12,207,800 shares

August 31, 2020: 12,211,800 shares Average number of shares during the period: Fiscal year ended August 31, 2021: 175,937,583 shares Fiscal year ended August 31, 2020: 175,934,055 shares 2

(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2021 (September 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021) (1) Non-consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit Fiscal year ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % August 31, 2021 440,298 (4.4) 503 - 3,900 521.9 1,358 - August 31, 2020 460,501 (10.8) (2,987) - 627 (94.9) (424) - Net income per share Diluted net income per share Fiscal year ended Yen Yen August 31, 2021 7.72 7.72 August 31, 2020 (2.41) - (2) Non-consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen As of August 31, 2021 316,050 101,024 31.9 573.73 As of August 31, 2020 332,070 101,957 30.7 579.14 (Reference) Equity: As of August 31, 2021: ¥100,940 million As of August 31, 2020: ¥101,891 million These financial results are outside the scope of audits by Certified public accountants or Auditing firms.

Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes (Notes regarding forward-looking statements, etc.) The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information the Company has acquired and certain assumptions deemed reasonable as of the date of publication of this document. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors. (Method of obtaining supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results and its content) The Company is scheduled to hold a financial results briefing session for institutional investors and analysts on October 19, 2021. The outline of the session and its audio data are scheduled to be posted on the Company's website together with the briefing material. 3