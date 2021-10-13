Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Bic Camera Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3048   JP3800390001

BIC CAMERA INC.

(3048)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 10/12
1032 JPY   -2.37%
08/30BIC CAMERA INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/18BIC CAMERA : July 2021（PDF：184KB）
PU
08/18BIC CAMERA : June 2021（PDF：184KB）
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bic Camera : Summary of Financial Results 2021

10/13/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2021

[Japanese GAAP]

October 13, 2021

Company name:

BIC CAMERA INC.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number:

3048

URL:

https://www.biccamera.co.jp/ir/

Representative:

Kazuyoshi Kimura, Representative Director and President

Contact:

Toru Abe, Senior Managing Director, Business Management Headquarters

Telephone:

+81-3-3987-8785

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders: November 19, 2021

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: November 22, 2021

Scheduled date of filing securities report: November 22, 2021

Availability of supplementary briefing material on financial results: Available

Schedule of financial results briefing session: Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2021 (September 1, 2020 to August

31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Fiscal year ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

August 31, 2021

834,060

(1.6)

18,217

51.0

21,629

47.2

8,761

60.7

August 31, 2020

847,905

(5.2)

12,066

(47.4)

14,690

(43.2)

5,450

(61.2)

(Note) Comprehensive income: Fiscal year ended August 31, 2021: ¥12,095 million [15.7%] Fiscal year ended August 31, 2020: ¥10,457 million [(31.2)%]

Ratio of ordinary

Ratio of

Net income

Diluted net

operating

Return on equity

income to total

per share

income per share

income to net

assets

sales

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

August 31, 2021

49.80

49.75

6.2

4.7

2.2

August 31, 2020

30.98

30.96

4.0

3.4

1.4

(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliates: Fiscal year ended August 31, 2021: ¥192 million Fiscal year ended August 31, 2020: ¥- million

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of August 31, 2021

454,466

179,523

31.6

816.94

As of August 31, 2020

472,074

169,791

29.0

779.15

(Reference) Equity: As of August 31, 2021: ¥143,730 million

As of August 31, 2020: ¥137,078 million

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Net cash provided

Net cash provided

Net cash provided

Cash and cash

by operating

by investment

by financing

equivalents at

activities

activities

activities

end of period

Fiscal year ended

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

August 31, 2021

7,763

(12,356)

(4,387)

108,857

August 31, 2020

52,004

(15,691)

55,106

117,211

1

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

Ratio of

Total

Payout

dividends

ratio

to net

1st

2nd

3rd

cash

Year-end

Total

(Consoli-

assets

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

dividends

dated)

(Consoli-

dated)

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

-

10.00

-

3.00

13.00

2,287

42.0

1.7

August 31, 2020

Fiscal year ended

-

5.00

-

10.00

15.00

2,639

30.1

1.9

August 31, 2021

Fiscal year ending

August 31, 2022

-

5.00

-

10.00

15.00

30.0

(Forecast)

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2022 (September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Profit attributable

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

to owners of

per share

parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

First half

387,000

-

5,000

-

6,000

-

3,000

-

17.05

Full year

806,000

-

15,700

-

17,500

-

8,800

-

50.02

(Note) Because the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition"(ASBJ Statement No.29) will be applied from the beginning of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022, the forecast of consolidated business results above uses values after applying this accounting standard, and the year-on-year rate of change is not stated.

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards, etc.: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatements: No
  4. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

August 31, 2021: 188,146,304 shares

August 31, 2020: 188,146,304 shares

  1. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: August 31, 2021: 12,207,800 shares
    August 31, 2020: 12,211,800 shares
  2. Average number of shares during the period:

Fiscal year ended August 31, 2021: 175,937,583 shares

Fiscal year ended August 31, 2020: 175,934,055 shares

2

(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Financial Results

Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2021 (September 1, 2020 to August 31,

2021)

(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit

Fiscal year ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

August 31, 2021

440,298

(4.4)

503

-

3,900

521.9

1,358

-

August 31, 2020

460,501

(10.8)

(2,987)

-

627

(94.9)

(424)

-

Net income per share

Diluted net income

per share

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

August 31, 2021

7.72

7.72

August 31, 2020

(2.41)

-

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of August 31, 2021

316,050

101,024

31.9

573.73

As of August 31, 2020

332,070

101,957

30.7

579.14

(Reference) Equity: As of August 31, 2021: ¥100,940 million As of August 31, 2020: ¥101,891 million

  • These financial results are outside the scope of audits by Certified public accountants or Auditing firms.
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes

(Notes regarding forward-looking statements, etc.)

The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information the Company has acquired and certain assumptions deemed reasonable as of the date of publication of this document. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors.

(Method of obtaining supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results and its content)

The Company is scheduled to hold a financial results briefing session for institutional investors and analysts on October 19, 2021. The outline of the session and its audio data are scheduled to be posted on the Company's website together with the briefing material.

3

Disclaimer

BIC CAMERA Inc. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 06:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BIC CAMERA INC.
08/30BIC CAMERA INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/18BIC CAMERA : July 2021（PDF：184KB）
PU
08/18BIC CAMERA : June 2021（PDF：184KB）
PU
08/18BIC CAMERA : May 2021（PDF：183KB）
PU
07/12BIC CAMERA : First Half ended February 28, 2021(PDF) （PDF：292KB）
PU
07/09Bic Camera Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2021
CI
07/09Bic Camera Inc. Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended May 31,..
CI
07/09Bic Camera Inc. Declares Dividend for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending August 3..
CI
07/09BIC CAMERA : FY2021 3Q(Third Quarter ended May 31, 2021)
PU
04/12Bic Camera's Attributable Profit Rises 17% in Six Months to February
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIC CAMERA INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 846 B 7 457 M 7 457 M
Net income 2021 8 652 M 76,2 M 76,2 M
Net Debt 2021 49 661 M 438 M 438 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 182 B 1 597 M 1 600 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 9 024
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart BIC CAMERA INC.
Duration : Period :
Bic Camera Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIC CAMERA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 032,00 JPY
Average target price 1 030,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -0,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazuyoshi Kimura President & Representative Director
Masaaki Sato Independent Outside Director
Hitoshi Kawamura Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Toru Abe Director, Manager-Investor & Public Relations
Eiji Tamura Director, GM-General Affairs & Manager-Personnel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIC CAMERA INC.-9.87%1 597
BEST BUY CO., INC.9.11%26 781
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION66.65%4 050
JB HI-FI LIMITED-3.04%4 045
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.45%3 575
UNITED ELECTRONICS COMPANY58.38%2 135