Bic Camera : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2022

01/13/2022 | 01:21am EST
Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended November 30, 2021

[Japanese GAAP]

January 13, 2022

Company name:

BIC CAMERA INC.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number:

3048

URL:

https://www.biccamera.co.jp/ir/

Representative:

Kazuyoshi Kimura, Representative Director and President

Contact:

Toru Abe, Senior Managing Director, Business Management

Telephone:

+81-3-3987-8785

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: January 14, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments:

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: None

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: None

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended November 30, 2021

(September 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

November 30, 2021

178,974

2,189

2,968

1,209

November 30, 2020

200,552

(7.3)

3,754

(11.6)

4,663

(3.1)

2,112

(25.8)

(Note) Comprehensive income: Three Months Ended November 30, 2021: ¥ 2,041 million [ %] Three Months Ended November 30, 2020: ¥ 3,723 million [(5.1%)]

(Note) As the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022, the figures for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending August 2022 are the figures after the relevant accounting standards have been adopted.

Net income per share

Diluted net income

per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

November 30, 2021

6.87

6.86

November 30, 2020

12.01

12.00

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of November 30, 2021

481,560

167,890

27.6

As of August 31, 2021

454,466

179,523

31.6

(Reference) Equity: As of November 30, 2021: ¥ 132,926 million As of August 31, 2021: ¥ 143,730 million

(Note) As the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022, the figures for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending August 2022 are the figures after the relevant accounting standards have been adopted.

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended August 31, 2021

-

5.00

-

10.00

15.00

Fiscal year ending August 31, 2022

-

Fiscal year ending August 31, 2022

5.00

-

10.00

15.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced

most recently: No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2022 (September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Profit attributable

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

to owners of

per share

parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Interim

387,000

5,000

6,000

3,000

17.05

Full year

806,000

15,700

17,500

8,800

50.02

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No

(Note) As the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022, the figures for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending August 2022 are the figures after the relevant accounting standards have been adopted.

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
  2. Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards, etc.: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatements: No
  5. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

November 30, 2021: 188,146,304 shares

August 31, 2021: 188,146,304 shares

  1. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: November 30, 2021: 12,207,801 shares
    August 31, 2021: 12,207,800 shares
  2. Average number of shares during the period:

Three months ended November 30, 2021: 175,938,504 shares

Three months ended November 30, 2020: 175,934,811 shares

  • These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review procedures under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes(Notes regarding forward-looking statements, etc.)
    The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information the Company has acquired and certain assumptions deemed reasonable as of the date of publication of this document. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors.

Disclaimer

BIC CAMERA Inc. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 06:20:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
