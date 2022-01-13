Bic Camera : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2022

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended November 30, 2021

[Japanese GAAP]

January 13, 2022 Company name: BIC CAMERA INC. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 3048 URL: https://www.biccamera.co.jp/ir/ Representative: Kazuyoshi Kimura, Representative Director and President Contact: Toru Abe, Senior Managing Director, Business Management Telephone: +81-3-3987-8785

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: January 14, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: －

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: None

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: None

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended November 30, 2021 (September 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % November 30, 2021 178,974 ‐ 2,189 ‐ 2,968 ‐ 1,209 ‐ November 30, 2020 200,552 (7.3) 3,754 (11.6) 4,663 (3.1) 2,112 (25.8)

(Note) Comprehensive income: Three Months Ended November 30, 2021: ¥ 2,041 million [ ‐%] Three Months Ended November 30, 2020: ¥ 3,723 million [(5.1%)]

(Note) As the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022, the figures for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending August 2022 are the figures after the relevant accounting standards have been adopted.

Net income per share Diluted net income per share Three months ended Yen Yen November 30, 2021 6.87 6.86 November 30, 2020 12.01 12.00 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of November 30, 2021 481,560 167,890 27.6 As of August 31, 2021 454,466 179,523 31.6

(Reference) Equity: As of November 30, 2021: ¥ 132,926 million As of August 31, 2021: ¥ 143,730 million

(Note) As the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022, the figures for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending August 2022 are the figures after the relevant accounting standards have been adopted.