Bic Camera : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2022

Kazuyoshi Kimura, Representative Director and President
Contact:
Toru Abe, Senior Managing Director, Business Management
Telephone:
+81-3-3987-8785
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: January 14, 2022
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: －
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: None
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: None
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended November 30, 2021
(September 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
November 30, 2021
178,974
‐
2,189
‐
2,968
‐
1,209
‐
November 30, 2020
200,552
(7.3)
3,754
(11.6)
4,663
(3.1)
2,112
(25.8)
(Note) Comprehensive income: Three Months Ended November 30, 2021: ¥ 2,041 million [ ‐%] Three Months Ended November 30, 2020: ¥ 3,723 million [(5.1%)]
(Note) As the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022, the figures for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending August 2022 are the figures after the relevant accounting standards have been adopted.
Net income per share
Diluted net income
per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
November 30, 2021
6.87
6.86
November 30, 2020
12.01
12.00
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of November 30, 2021
481,560
167,890
27.6
As of August 31, 2021
454,466
179,523
31.6
(Reference) Equity: As of November 30, 2021: ¥ 132,926 million As of August 31, 2021: ¥ 143,730 million
(Note) As the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022, the figures for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending August 2022 are the figures after the relevant accounting standards have been adopted.
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended August 31, 2021
-
5.00
-
10.00
15.00
Fiscal year ending August 31, 2022
-
Fiscal year ending August 31, 2022
5.00
-
10.00
15.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced
most recently: No
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2022 (September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Profit attributable
Net income
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
to owners of
per share
parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Interim
387,000
‐
5,000
‐
6,000
‐
3,000
‐
17.05
Full year
806,000
‐
15,700
‐
17,500
‐
8,800
‐
50.02
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No
(Note) As the Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022, the figures for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending August 2022 are the figures after the relevant accounting standards have been adopted.
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatements
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards, etc.: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatements: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
November 30, 2021: 188,146,304 shares
August 31, 2021: 188,146,304 shares
Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period: November 30, 2021: 12,207,801 shares
August 31, 2021: 12,207,800 shares
Average number of shares during the period:
Three months ended November 30, 2021: 175,938,504 shares
Three months ended November 30, 2020: 175,934,811 shares
These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review procedures under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes(Notes regarding forward-looking statements, etc.)
The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information the Company has acquired and certain assumptions deemed reasonable as of the date of publication of this document. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors.
