Supplementary material on Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY2024
(September 1, 2023 - May 31, 2024)
（Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market：3048）
〈Consolidated〉 Financial Results Highlights
FY2023 3Q
FY2024 3Q
(million yen, %)
(Sep. 2022 - May. 2023)
(Sep. 2023 - May. 2024)
Results
Results
YoY
% of sales
% of sales
Net sales
612,485
100.0
687,678
100.0
112.3
Gross profit
161,852
26.4
179,942
26.2
111.2
SG&A expenses
150,949
24.6
160,748
23.4
106.5
Personnel expenses
58,414
9.5
66,987
9.7
114.7
Advertising expenses
4,404
0.7
4,338
0.6
98.5
Logistics expenses
12,004
2.0
11,817
1.7
98.4
Utilities
4,226
0.7
3,409
0.5
80.7
Rent expenses
27,587
4.5
28,261
4.1
102.4
Depreciation
6,936
1.1
7,398
1.1
106.7
Other
37,376
6.1
38,534
5.6
103.1
Operating profit
10,902
1.8
19,194
2.8
176.1
Non-operating income
1,870
0.3
2,058
0.3
110.1
Non-operating expenses
375
0.1
534
0.1
142.2
Ordinary profit
12,397
2.0
20,719
3.0
167.1
Extraordinary income
89
0.0
154
0.0
171.3
Extraordinary losses
2,455
0.4
1,419
0.2
57.8
Profit before income taxes
10,032
1.6
19,454
2.8
193.9
Total income taxes
3,835
0.6
6,824
1.0
177.9
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
1,579
0.3
2,074
0.3
131.3
Profit attributable to owners of parent
4,617
0.8
10,554
1.5
228.6
1
〈Non-Consolidated〉 Financial Results Highlights
FY2023 3Q
FY2024 3Q
(million yen, %)
(Sep. 2022 - May. 2023)
(Sep. 2023 - May. 2024)
Results
% of sales
Results
% of sales
YoY
Net sales
320,645
100.0
335,717
100.0
104.7
Gross profit
76,274
23.8
81,125
24.2
106.4
（ Gross profit excluding wholesale sales
）
25.2
25.3
SG&A expenses
75,991
23.7
75,909
22.6
99.9
Personnel expenses
24,472
7.6
25,990
7.7
106.2
Advertising expenses
2,059
0.6
2,326
0.7
113.0
Logistics expenses
9,001
2.8
9,082
2.7
100.9
Utilities
2,090
0.7
1,503
0.4
71.9
Rent expenses
16,469
5.1
15,993
4.8
97.1
Depreciation
4,859
1.5
4,742
1.4
97.6
Other
17,038
5.3
16,271
4.8
95.5
Operating profit
282
0.1
5,215
1.6
－
Non-operating income
2,464
0.8
4,634
1.4
188.0
Non-operating expenses
137
0.0
175
0.1
127.3
Ordinary profit
2,610
0.8
9,675
2.9
370.7
Extraordinary income
－
－
130
0.0
－
Extraordinary losses
2,396
0.7
1,767
0.5
73.8
Profit before income taxes
213
0.1
8,038
2.4
－
Total income taxes
601
0.2
2,084
0.6
346.6
Profit income
(387)
(0.1)
5,953
1.8
－
2
Group companies①
Kojima
Nippon BS Broadcasting
(Non-Consolidated)
(million yen, %)
FY2023 3Q
FY2024 3Q
FY2023 3Q
FY2024 3Q
(Sep.2022 - May.2023)
(Sep.2023 - May.2024)
(Sep.2022 - May.2023)
(Sep.2023 - May.2024)
Results
% of
Results
% of
YoY
Results
% of
Results
% of
YoY
sales
sales
sales
sales
Net sales
201,452
100.0
198,709
100.0
98.6
8,617
100.0
8,481
100.0
98.4
Gross profit
53,054
26.3
54,103
27.2
102.0
4,201
48.8
4,037
47.6
96.1
SG&A expenses
49,807
24.7
49,601
25.0
99.6
2,539
29.5
2,476
29.2
97.5
Operating profit
3,247
1.6
4,502
2.3
138.7
1,661
19.3
1,561
18.4
94.0
Non-operating income
294
0.1
281
0.1
95.8
1
0.0
7
0.1
379.4
Non-operating expenses
76
0.0
94
0.0
123.9
0
0.0
－
ー
ー
Ordinary profit
3,464
1.7
4,689
2.4
135.3
1,663
19.3
1,568
18.5
94.3
Extraordinary income
65
0.0
11
0.0
18.0
－
ー
－
ー
ー
Extraordinary losses
43
0.0
66
0.0
150.2
－
ー
－
ー
ー
Profit before income
3,485
1.7
4,635
2.3
133.0
1,663
19.3
1,568
18.5
94.3
taxes
Profit income
2,168
1.1
3,252
1.6
150.0
1,148
13.3
1,083
12.8
94.3
3
Group companies②
Sofmap
Ranet
TDmobile
(million yen, %)
FY2023 3Q
FY2024 3Q
FY2023 3Q
FY2024 3Q
FY2024 3Q
Results
% of
Results
% of
YoY
Results
% of
Results
% of
YoY
Results
% of
sales
sales
sales
sales
sales
Net sales
30,547
100.0
32,123
100.0
105.2
79,485
100.0
93,140
100.0
117.2
53,878
100.0
Gross profit
8,739
28.6
8,580
26.7
98.2
15,810
19.9
17,269
18.5
109.2
10,815
20.1
SG&A expenses
8,241
27.0
7,920
24.7
96.1
11,392
14.3
12,395
13.3
108.8
9,034
16.8
Operating profit
498
1.6
６６０
2.1
132.4
4,417
5.6
4,874
5.2
110.3
1,781
3.3
Non-operating income
317
1.0
250
0.8
78.7
45
0.1
78
0.1
171.4
16
0.0
Non-operating
19
0.1
28
0.1
145.2
33
0.0
163
0.2
485.4
75
0.1
expenses
Ordinary profit
796
2.6
881
2.7
110.7
4,429
5.6
4,789
5.1
108.1
1,722
3.2
Extraordinary income
－
ー
－
ー
ー
19
0.0
7
0.0
38.9
2
0.0
Extraordinary losses
0
0.0
0
0.0
110.4
10
0.0
90
0.1
859.5
3
0.0
Profit before income
795
2.6
880
2.7
110.7
4,438
5.6
4,706
5.1
106.0
1,721
3.2
taxes
Profit income
1,450
4.7
555
1.7
38.3
2,975
3.7
3,148
3.4
105.8
1,189
2.2
【Bic Life Solution Inc.】
Operating loss for FY2024 3Q：0.9 billion yen （decreased 0.07 billion yen from the previous year）
Note: TDmobile's operating profit and ordinary profit for FY2024/8 are projected after amortization of goodwill (0.4 billion yen).
4
〈Consolidated〉 Balance Sheet
(million yen)
As of
As of
Amount of
As of
Aug 31, 2023
May 31, 2024
increase
May 31, 2023
Total current assets
247,245
285,232
37,987
263,592
Cash and deposits
75,135
79,100
3,965
75,868
Merchandise and finished goods
105,260
123,860
18,600
121,830
Total property, plant and equipment
83,104
82,770
(333)
88,265
Total Intangible assets
31,990
40,442
8,451
31,193
Total investments and other assets
87,500
92,680
5,180
86,676
Total non-current assets
202,595
215,893
13,298
206,135
Total assets
449,840
501,126
51,285
469,727
Total current liabilities
204,862
241,696
36,833
220,521
Interest bearing debt
98,852
103,928
5,075
109,254
Total non-current liabilities
68,593
71,611
3,017
73,846
Interest bearing debt
24,712
26,092
1,379
28,807
Total liabilities
273,456
313,307
39,850
294,367
Total net assets
176,383
187,819
11,435
175,360
Total liabilities and net assets
449,840
501,126
51,285
469,727
5
〈Consolidated〉 Sales by Product line
FY2023 3Q
FY2024 3Q
(million yen, %)
(Sep. 2022 - May. 2023)
(Sep. 2023 - May. 2024)
Results
% of sales
Results
% of sals
YoY
Audio visual products
85,884
14.0
88,713
12.9
103.3
Cameras
19,357
3.2
23,741
3.5
122.7
TVs
29,009
4.7
26,328
3.8
90.8
Audios
8,188
1.3
7,609
1.1
92.9
Home appliances
185,377
30.3
184,019
26.8
99.3
Refrigerators
27,657
4.5
27,254
3.9
98.5
Washing machines
31,826
5.2
30,373
4.4
95.4
Kitchen appliances
24,410
4.0
25,211
3.7
103.3
Seasonal home electronics
35,118
5.7
32,893
4.8
93.7
Personal care electronics
32,433
5.3
35,529
5.2
109.5
Information communications
202,015
33.0
253,147
36.8
125.3
equipment Products
PCs
48,911
8.0
44,167
6.4
90.3
PC peripherals
21,839
3.6
20,434
3.0
93.6
Cellular phones
95,912
15.6
147,668
21.5
154.0
Other products
129,432
21.1
152,160
22.1
117.6
Video Games
37,453
6.1
32,194
4.7
86.0
Watches
8,758
1.4
10,708
1.5
122.3
Used PCs, Used Smartphone
21,185
3.4
23,563
3.4
111.2
Sporting goods
7,913
1.3
8,029
1.2
101.5
Toys
10,875
1.8
12,724
1.8
117.0
Glasses and Contact lenses
3,444
0.6
3,697
0.5
107.3
Liquors and Soft drinks
4,706
0.8
5,910
0.9
125.6
Medicine and Daily goods
8,536
1.4
10,886
1.6
127.5
Retail goods sales
602,709
98.4
678,041
98.6
112.5
BS digital broadcasting business
8,548
1.4
8,439
1.2
98.7
Other business
1,227
0.2
1,197
0.2
97.6
Total
612,485
100.0
687,678
100.0
112.3
6
〈Consolidated〉 Earnings forecast (upward revision) and dividend forecast (increase)
Full-year
単位：百万円, ％
FY2023
FY2024
FY2024
Results
Previous
Revised
YoY
vs. Previous
forecast
forecast
forecast
Net sales
815,560
904,000
916,000
112.3
101.3
Operating profit
14,215
19,500
22,500
158.3
115.4
Ordinary profit
16,566
21,400
24,600
148.5
115.0
Profit attributable to
2,936
8,800
10,000
340.5
113.6
owners of parent
FY2024
FY2024
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
（Ｐｒｅｖｉｏｕｓ
（Revised
ｆorecast)
Forecast)
Total
20
13
15
15
15
21
24
Dividends per
1H
10
10
5
5
5
9
9
Share (yen)
2H
10
3
10
10
10
12
15
Total cash dividends
3,543
2,287
2,639
2,580
2,567
ー
ー
(million yen)
Payout ratio (%)
25.3
42.0
30.1
45.2
87.4
40.9
41.1
Ratio of dividends to
2.7
1.7
1.9
1.9
1.9
ー
ー
7
net assets (%)
This document mentions future prospects on our business operations and industry
trends based on our current plans, estimates, possibilities or expectations.
Expressions of these future prospects are associated with various risks and
uncertainties. Already known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause different outcomes from the matters included in the expressions for future prospects. We cannot promise that our expressions and expectations for
future prospects will be correct, and outcomes may be substantially different from
the future prospects.
Expressions relating to future prospects in this document were made as of July 12 2024 based on the information available as of July 12 2024, and expressions for
future prospects are not to be updated or changed to reflect future incidents and
situations.
July, 2024
BicCamera Inc.
