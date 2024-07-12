Supplementary material on Financial Results for the Third Quarter of FY2024

(September 1, 2023 - May 31, 2024)

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market3048

Consolidated Financial Results Highlights

FY2023 3Q

FY2024 3Q

(million yen, %)

(Sep. 2022 - May. 2023)

(Sep. 2023 - May. 2024)

Results

Results

YoY

% of sales

% of sales

Net sales

612,485

100.0

687,678

100.0

112.3

Gross profit

161,852

26.4

179,942

26.2

111.2

SG&A expenses

150,949

24.6

160,748

23.4

106.5

Personnel expenses

58,414

9.5

66,987

9.7

114.7

Advertising expenses

4,404

0.7

4,338

0.6

98.5

Logistics expenses

12,004

2.0

11,817

1.7

98.4

Utilities

4,226

0.7

3,409

0.5

80.7

Rent expenses

27,587

4.5

28,261

4.1

102.4

Depreciation

6,936

1.1

7,398

1.1

106.7

Other

37,376

6.1

38,534

5.6

103.1

Operating profit

10,902

1.8

19,194

2.8

176.1

Non-operating income

1,870

0.3

2,058

0.3

110.1

Non-operating expenses

375

0.1

534

0.1

142.2

Ordinary profit

12,397

2.0

20,719

3.0

167.1

Extraordinary income

89

0.0

154

0.0

171.3

Extraordinary losses

2,455

0.4

1,419

0.2

57.8

Profit before income taxes

10,032

1.6

19,454

2.8

193.9

Total income taxes

3,835

0.6

6,824

1.0

177.9

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

1,579

0.3

2,074

0.3

131.3

Profit attributable to owners of parent

4,617

0.8

10,554

1.5

228.6

1

Non-Consolidated Financial Results Highlights

FY2023 3Q

FY2024 3Q

(million yen, %)

(Sep. 2022 - May. 2023)

(Sep. 2023 - May. 2024)

Results

% of sales

Results

% of sales

YoY

Net sales

320,645

100.0

335,717

100.0

104.7

Gross profit

76,274

23.8

81,125

24.2

106.4

Gross profit excluding wholesale sales

25.2

25.3

SG&A expenses

75,991

23.7

75,909

22.6

99.9

Personnel expenses

24,472

7.6

25,990

7.7

106.2

Advertising expenses

2,059

0.6

2,326

0.7

113.0

Logistics expenses

9,001

2.8

9,082

2.7

100.9

Utilities

2,090

0.7

1,503

0.4

71.9

Rent expenses

16,469

5.1

15,993

4.8

97.1

Depreciation

4,859

1.5

4,742

1.4

97.6

Other

17,038

5.3

16,271

4.8

95.5

Operating profit

282

0.1

5,215

1.6

Non-operating income

2,464

0.8

4,634

1.4

188.0

Non-operating expenses

137

0.0

175

0.1

127.3

Ordinary profit

2,610

0.8

9,675

2.9

370.7

Extraordinary income

130

0.0

Extraordinary losses

2,396

0.7

1,767

0.5

73.8

Profit before income taxes

213

0.1

8,038

2.4

Total income taxes

601

0.2

2,084

0.6

346.6

Profit income

(387)

(0.1)

5,953

1.8

2

Group companies

Kojima

Nippon BS Broadcasting

(Non-Consolidated)

(million yen, %)

FY2023 3Q

FY2024 3Q

FY2023 3Q

FY2024 3Q

(Sep.2022 - May.2023)

(Sep.2023 - May.2024)

(Sep.2022 - May.2023)

(Sep.2023 - May.2024)

Results

% of

Results

% of

YoY

Results

% of

Results

% of

YoY

sales

sales

sales

sales

Net sales

201,452

100.0

198,709

100.0

98.6

8,617

100.0

8,481

100.0

98.4

Gross profit

53,054

26.3

54,103

27.2

102.0

4,201

48.8

4,037

47.6

96.1

SG&A expenses

49,807

24.7

49,601

25.0

99.6

2,539

29.5

2,476

29.2

97.5

Operating profit

3,247

1.6

4,502

2.3

138.7

1,661

19.3

1,561

18.4

94.0

Non-operating income

294

0.1

281

0.1

95.8

1

0.0

7

0.1

379.4

Non-operating expenses

76

0.0

94

0.0

123.9

0

0.0

Ordinary profit

3,464

1.7

4,689

2.4

135.3

1,663

19.3

1,568

18.5

94.3

Extraordinary income

65

0.0

11

0.0

18.0

Extraordinary losses

43

0.0

66

0.0

150.2

Profit before income

3,485

1.7

4,635

2.3

133.0

1,663

19.3

1,568

18.5

94.3

taxes

Profit income

2,168

1.1

3,252

1.6

150.0

1,148

13.3

1,083

12.8

94.3

3

Group companies

Sofmap

Ranet

TDmobile

(million yen, %)

FY2023 3Q

FY2024 3Q

FY2023 3Q

FY2024 3Q

FY2024 3Q

Results

% of

Results

% of

YoY

Results

% of

Results

% of

YoY

Results

% of

sales

sales

sales

sales

sales

Net sales

30,547

100.0

32,123

100.0

105.2

79,485

100.0

93,140

100.0

117.2

53,878

100.0

Gross profit

8,739

28.6

8,580

26.7

98.2

15,810

19.9

17,269

18.5

109.2

10,815

20.1

SG&A expenses

8,241

27.0

7,920

24.7

96.1

11,392

14.3

12,395

13.3

108.8

9,034

16.8

Operating profit

498

1.6

６６０

2.1

132.4

4,417

5.6

4,874

5.2

110.3

1,781

3.3

Non-operating income

317

1.0

250

0.8

78.7

45

0.1

78

0.1

171.4

16

0.0

Non-operating

19

0.1

28

0.1

145.2

33

0.0

163

0.2

485.4

75

0.1

expenses

Ordinary profit

796

2.6

881

2.7

110.7

4,429

5.6

4,789

5.1

108.1

1,722

3.2

Extraordinary income

19

0.0

7

0.0

38.9

2

0.0

Extraordinary losses

0

0.0

0

0.0

110.4

10

0.0

90

0.1

859.5

3

0.0

Profit before income

795

2.6

880

2.7

110.7

4,438

5.6

4,706

5.1

106.0

1,721

3.2

taxes

Profit income

1,450

4.7

555

1.7

38.3

2,975

3.7

3,148

3.4

105.8

1,189

2.2

Bic Life Solution Inc.

Operating loss for FY2024 3Q0.9 billion yen decreased 0.07 billion yen from the previous year

Note: TDmobile's operating profit and ordinary profit for FY2024/8 are projected after amortization of goodwill (0.4 billion yen).

4

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(million yen)

As of

As of

Amount of

As of

Aug 31, 2023

May 31, 2024

increase

May 31, 2023

Total current assets

247,245

285,232

37,987

263,592

Cash and deposits

75,135

79,100

3,965

75,868

Merchandise and finished goods

105,260

123,860

18,600

121,830

Total property, plant and equipment

83,104

82,770

(333)

88,265

Total Intangible assets

31,990

40,442

8,451

31,193

Total investments and other assets

87,500

92,680

5,180

86,676

Total non-current assets

202,595

215,893

13,298

206,135

Total assets

449,840

501,126

51,285

469,727

Total current liabilities

204,862

241,696

36,833

220,521

Interest bearing debt

98,852

103,928

5,075

109,254

Total non-current liabilities

68,593

71,611

3,017

73,846

Interest bearing debt

24,712

26,092

1,379

28,807

Total liabilities

273,456

313,307

39,850

294,367

Total net assets

176,383

187,819

11,435

175,360

Total liabilities and net assets

449,840

501,126

51,285

469,727

5

Consolidated Sales by Product line

FY2023 3Q

FY2024 3Q

(million yen, %)

(Sep. 2022 - May. 2023)

(Sep. 2023 - May. 2024)

Results

% of sales

Results

% of sals

YoY

Audio visual products

85,884

14.0

88,713

12.9

103.3

Cameras

19,357

3.2

23,741

3.5

122.7

TVs

29,009

4.7

26,328

3.8

90.8

Audios

8,188

1.3

7,609

1.1

92.9

Home appliances

185,377

30.3

184,019

26.8

99.3

Refrigerators

27,657

4.5

27,254

3.9

98.5

Washing machines

31,826

5.2

30,373

4.4

95.4

Kitchen appliances

24,410

4.0

25,211

3.7

103.3

Seasonal home electronics

35,118

5.7

32,893

4.8

93.7

Personal care electronics

32,433

5.3

35,529

5.2

109.5

Information communications

202,015

33.0

253,147

36.8

125.3

equipment Products

PCs

48,911

8.0

44,167

6.4

90.3

PC peripherals

21,839

3.6

20,434

3.0

93.6

Cellular phones

95,912

15.6

147,668

21.5

154.0

Other products

129,432

21.1

152,160

22.1

117.6

Video Games

37,453

6.1

32,194

4.7

86.0

Watches

8,758

1.4

10,708

1.5

122.3

Used PCs, Used Smartphone

21,185

3.4

23,563

3.4

111.2

Sporting goods

7,913

1.3

8,029

1.2

101.5

Toys

10,875

1.8

12,724

1.8

117.0

Glasses and Contact lenses

3,444

0.6

3,697

0.5

107.3

Liquors and Soft drinks

4,706

0.8

5,910

0.9

125.6

Medicine and Daily goods

8,536

1.4

10,886

1.6

127.5

Retail goods sales

602,709

98.4

678,041

98.6

112.5

BS digital broadcasting business

8,548

1.4

8,439

1.2

98.7

Other business

1,227

0.2

1,197

0.2

97.6

Total

612,485

100.0

687,678

100.0

112.3

6

Consolidated Earnings forecast (upward revision) and dividend forecast (increase)

Full-year

単位：百万円,

FY2023

FY2024

FY2024

Results

Previous

Revised

YoY

vs. Previous

forecast

forecast

forecast

Net sales

815,560

904,000

916,000

112.3

101.3

Operating profit

14,215

19,500

22,500

158.3

115.4

Ordinary profit

16,566

21,400

24,600

148.5

115.0

Profit attributable to

2,936

8,800

10,000

340.5

113.6

owners of parent

FY2024

FY2024

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

（Ｐｒｅｖｉｏｕｓ

Revised

orecast)

Forecast)

Total

20

13

15

15

15

21

24

Dividends per

1H

10

10

5

5

5

9

9

Share (yen)

2H

10

3

10

10

10

12

15

Total cash dividends

3,543

2,287

2,639

2,580

2,567

(million yen)

Payout ratio (%)

25.3

42.0

30.1

45.2

87.4

40.9

41.1

Ratio of dividends to

2.7

1.7

1.9

1.9

1.9

7

net assets (%)

This document mentions future prospects on our business operations and industry

trends based on our current plans, estimates, possibilities or expectations.

Expressions of these future prospects are associated with various risks and

uncertainties. Already known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause different outcomes from the matters included in the expressions for future prospects. We cannot promise that our expressions and expectations for

future prospects will be correct, and outcomes may be substantially different from

the future prospects.

Expressions relating to future prospects in this document were made as of July 12 2024 based on the information available as of July 12 2024, and expressions for

future prospects are not to be updated or changed to reflect future incidents and

situations.

July, 2024

BicCamera Inc.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

BIC CAMERA Inc. published this content on 12 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2024 06:20:08 UTC.