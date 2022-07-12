Bic Camera : Third Quarter ended May 31, 2022

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 12, 2022 Company name: BIC CAMERA INC. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 3048 URL https://www.biccamera.co.jp/ir/ Representative: Representative Director and President Kazuyoshi Kimura Inquiries: Managing Director, Business Management Toru Abe TEL 03-3987-8785 Headquarters Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: July 14, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: No Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended May 31, 2022 (from September 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Nine months ended May 31, 2022 596,509 - 15,276 - 17,098 - 8,160 - Nine months ended May 31, 2021 636,434 2.5 16,177 102.7 18,433 85.0 8,808 127.1 Note: Comprehensive income Nine months ended May 31, 2022 ¥11,225 million [-%] Nine months ended May 31, 2021 ¥11,668 million [92.0%]

Note: The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022. Each figure for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022 is the figure after applying the accounting standard and relevant ASBJ regulations. Therefore, the percentages of change from the same quarter of the previous year are not stated.

Note: At the end of the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for business combinations. Each figure for the nine months ended May 31, 2022 reflects the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment.

Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Nine months ended May 31, 2022 46.79 46.75 Nine months ended May 31, 2021 50.07 50.03 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of May 31, 2022 464,795 171,251 28.9 As of August 31, 2021 454,466 179,523 31.6 Reference: Equity As of May 31, 2022: ¥134,201 million As of August 31, 2021: ¥143,730 million

Note: The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022. Each figure as of May 31, 2022 is the figure after applying the accounting standard and relevant ASBJ regulations.

