  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Bic Camera Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3048   JP3800390001

BIC CAMERA INC.

(3048)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-12 am EDT
1167.00 JPY   -0.85%
02:24aBIC CAMERA : Third Quarter ended May 31, 2022
PU
07/06BIC CAMERA : June 2022（PDF：166KB）
PU
06/07BIC CAMERA : May 2022（PDF：166KB）
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bic Camera : Third Quarter ended May 31, 2022

07/12/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 12, 2022

Company name:

BIC CAMERA INC.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

3048

URL https://www.biccamera.co.jp/ir/

Representative:

Representative Director and President

Kazuyoshi Kimura

Inquiries:

Managing Director, Business Management

Toru Abe

TEL

03-3987-8785

Headquarters

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

July 14, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

No

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended May 31, 2022 (from September 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Nine months ended May 31, 2022

596,509

-

15,276

-

17,098

-

8,160

-

Nine months ended May 31, 2021

636,434

2.5

16,177

102.7

18,433

85.0

8,808

127.1

Note: Comprehensive income

Nine months ended May 31, 2022

¥11,225 million

[-%]

Nine months ended May 31, 2021

¥11,668 million

[92.0%]

Note: The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022. Each figure for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022 is the figure after applying the accounting standard and relevant ASBJ regulations. Therefore, the percentages of change from the same quarter of the previous year are not stated.

Note: At the end of the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for business combinations. Each figure for the nine months ended May 31, 2022 reflects the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment.

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended May 31, 2022

46.79

46.75

Nine months ended May 31, 2021

50.07

50.03

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of May 31, 2022

464,795

171,251

28.9

As of August 31, 2021

454,466

179,523

31.6

Reference: Equity

As of May 31, 2022:

¥134,201 million

As of August 31, 2021:

¥143,730 million

Note: The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022. Each figure as of May 31, 2022 is the figure after applying the accounting standard and relevant ASBJ regulations.

1

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended August 31, 2021

-

5.00

-

10.00

15.00

Year ending August 31, 2022

-

5.00

Year ending August 31, 2022 (Forecast)

10.00

15.00

Note: Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: No

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending August 31, 2022 (from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

806,000

-

17,800

-

19,800

-

9,500

-

54.37

Note: Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No

Note: The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022. The figure of the above consolidated financial results forecast is the figure after applying the accounting standard and relevant ASBJ regulations. Therefore, the percentages of change from the previous fiscal year are not stated.

4. Notes

(1)

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended May 31, 2022

No

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

(2)

Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of May 31, 2022

188,146,304

shares

As of August 31, 2021

188,146,304

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of May 31, 2022

16,983,501

shares

As of August 31, 2021

12,207,800

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Nine months ended May 31, 2022

174,381,355 shares

Nine months ended May 31, 2021

175,937,273 shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of forecasts of financial results, and other special matters (Caution concerning forward-looking statements)
    The forward-looking statements, including the earnings forecasts, shown in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, the statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding the
    Company's actual results. Actual financial results may differ substantially due to various factors.

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of August 31, 2021

As of May 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

108,973

88,596

Accounts receivable - trade

37,501

43,891

Merchandise and finished goods

98,584

106,440

Raw materials and supplies

560

529

Program right

136

210

Other

12,575

17,043

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(253)

(177)

Total current assets

258,077

256,534

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

27,041

27,307

Land

46,984

47,387

Other, net

11,748

13,108

Total property, plant and equipment

85,774

87,803

Intangible assets

Goodwill

4,742

7,318

Other

26,297

26,461

Total intangible assets

31,040

33,780

Investments and other assets

Guarantee deposits

41,809

40,962

Other

38,083

46,019

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(319)

(305)

Total investments and other assets

79,574

86,677

Total non-current assets

196,388

208,261

Total assets

454,466

464,795

- 3 -

(Millions of yen)

As of August 31, 2021

As of May 31, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

38,098

44,301

Short-term borrowings

56,496

64,634

Current portion of bonds payable

200

200

Current portion of long-term borrowings

25,387

23,396

Income taxes payable

4,572

1,575

Contract liabilities

-

37,410

Provision for bonuses

3,527

5,753

Provision for point card certificates

13,029

-

Provision for loss on store closings

203

213

Asset retirement obligations

61

136

Other

32,012

22,611

Total current liabilities

173,589

200,233

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

600

400

Long-term borrowings

66,491

49,524

Contract liabilities

-

8,841

Provision for goods warranties

402

315

Provision for loss on store closing

438

281

Retirement benefit liability

18,323

19,139

Asset retirement obligations

9,230

9,295

Other

5,866

5,512

Total non-current liabilities

101,353

93,311

Total liabilities

274,942

293,544

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

25,929

25,929

Capital surplus

27,103

27,107

Retained earnings

105,983

101,148

Treasury shares

(16,729)

(21,695)

Total shareholders' equity

142,287

132,489

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,593

1,770

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(149)

(57)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,443

1,712

Share acquisition rights

151

175

Non-controlling interests

35,640

36,874

Total net assets

179,523

171,251

Total liabilities and net assets

454,466

464,795

- 4 -

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

May 31, 2021

May 31, 2022

Net sales

636,434

596,509

Cost of sales

455,708

436,996

Gross profit

180,726

159,512

Selling, general and administrative expenses

164,548

144,236

Operating profit

16,177

15,276

Non-operating income

Interest income

34

29

Dividend income

76

79

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

220

40

method

Commission income

1,055

1,096

Other

1,414

961

Total non-operating income

2,801

2,207

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

240

209

Other

305

175

Total non-operating expenses

545

385

Ordinary profit

18,433

17,098

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

7

226

Total extraordinary income

7

226

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale of non-current assets

-

109

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

101

138

Loss on sale of investment securities

15

0

Loss on valuation of investment securities

-

45

Provision for loss on store closings

83

126

Loss on disaster

285

443

Other

231

2

Total extraordinary losses

716

866

Profit before income taxes

17,723

16,458

Income taxes - current

5,266

3,476

Income taxes - deferred

847

1,983

Total income taxes

6,113

5,459

Profit

11,609

10,998

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

2,801

2,838

Profit attributable to owners of parent

8,808

8,160

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BIC CAMERA Inc. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 06:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
