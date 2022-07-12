Bic Camera : Third Quarter ended May 31, 2022

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended May 31, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
July 14, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
No
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended May 31, 2022 (from September 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Nine months ended May 31, 2022
596,509
-
15,276
-
17,098
-
8,160
-
Nine months ended May 31, 2021
636,434
2.5
16,177
102.7
18,433
85.0
8,808
127.1
Note: Comprehensive income
Nine months ended May 31, 2022
¥11,225 million
[-%]
Nine months ended May 31, 2021
¥11,668 million
[92.0%]
Note: The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022. Each figure for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022 is the figure after applying the accounting standard and relevant ASBJ regulations. Therefore, the percentages of change from the same quarter of the previous year are not stated.
Note: At the end of the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for business combinations. Each figure for the nine months ended May 31, 2022 reflects the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment.
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended May 31, 2022
46.79
46.75
Nine months ended May 31, 2021
50.07
50.03
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of May 31, 2022
464,795
171,251
28.9
As of August 31, 2021
454,466
179,523
31.6
Reference: Equity
As of May 31, 2022:
¥134,201 million
As of August 31, 2021:
¥143,730 million
Note: The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022. Each figure as of May 31, 2022 is the figure after applying the accounting standard and relevant ASBJ regulations.
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended August 31, 2021
-
5.00
-
10.00
15.00
Year ending August 31, 2022
-
5.00
Year ending August 31, 2022 (Forecast)
10.00
15.00
Note: Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: No
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending August 31, 2022 (from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
806,000
-
17,800
-
19,800
-
9,500
-
54.37
Note: Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: No
Note: The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and relevant ASBJ regulations effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022. The figure of the above consolidated financial results forecast is the figure after applying the accounting standard and relevant ASBJ regulations. Therefore, the percentages of change from the previous fiscal year are not stated.
4. Notes
(1)
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended May 31, 2022
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2)
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of May 31, 2022
188,146,304
shares
As of August 31, 2021
188,146,304
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of May 31, 2022
16,983,501
shares
As of August 31, 2021
12,207,800
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Nine months ended May 31, 2022
174,381,355 shares
Nine months ended May 31, 2021
175,937,273 shares
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of forecasts of financial results, and other special matters (Caution concerning forward-looking statements)
The forward-looking statements, including the earnings forecasts, shown in this document are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Consequently, the statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding the
Company's actual results. Actual financial results may differ substantially due to various factors.
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of August 31, 2021
As of May 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
108,973
88,596
Accounts receivable - trade
37,501
43,891
Merchandise and finished goods
98,584
106,440
Raw materials and supplies
560
529
Program right
136
210
Other
12,575
17,043
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(253)
(177)
Total current assets
258,077
256,534
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
27,041
27,307
Land
46,984
47,387
Other, net
11,748
13,108
Total property, plant and equipment
85,774
87,803
Intangible assets
Goodwill
4,742
7,318
Other
26,297
26,461
Total intangible assets
31,040
33,780
Investments and other assets
Guarantee deposits
41,809
40,962
Other
38,083
46,019
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(319)
(305)
Total investments and other assets
79,574
86,677
Total non-current assets
196,388
208,261
Total assets
454,466
464,795
(Millions of yen)
As of August 31, 2021
As of May 31, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
38,098
44,301
Short-term borrowings
56,496
64,634
Current portion of bonds payable
200
200
Current portion of long-term borrowings
25,387
23,396
Income taxes payable
4,572
1,575
Contract liabilities
-
37,410
Provision for bonuses
3,527
5,753
Provision for point card certificates
13,029
-
Provision for loss on store closings
203
213
Asset retirement obligations
61
136
Other
32,012
22,611
Total current liabilities
173,589
200,233
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
600
400
Long-term borrowings
66,491
49,524
Contract liabilities
-
8,841
Provision for goods warranties
402
315
Provision for loss on store closing
438
281
Retirement benefit liability
18,323
19,139
Asset retirement obligations
9,230
9,295
Other
5,866
5,512
Total non-current liabilities
101,353
93,311
Total liabilities
274,942
293,544
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
25,929
25,929
Capital surplus
27,103
27,107
Retained earnings
105,983
101,148
Treasury shares
(16,729)
(21,695)
Total shareholders' equity
142,287
132,489
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,593
1,770
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(149)
(57)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,443
1,712
Share acquisition rights
151
175
Non-controlling interests
35,640
36,874
Total net assets
179,523
171,251
Total liabilities and net assets
454,466
464,795
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2022
Net sales
636,434
596,509
Cost of sales
455,708
436,996
Gross profit
180,726
159,512
Selling, general and administrative expenses
164,548
144,236
Operating profit
16,177
15,276
Non-operating income
Interest income
34
29
Dividend income
76
79
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity
220
40
method
Commission income
1,055
1,096
Other
1,414
961
Total non-operating income
2,801
2,207
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
240
209
Other
305
175
Total non-operating expenses
545
385
Ordinary profit
18,433
17,098
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
7
226
Total extraordinary income
7
226
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale of non-current assets
-
109
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
101
138
Loss on sale of investment securities
15
0
Loss on valuation of investment securities
-
45
Provision for loss on store closings
83
126
Loss on disaster
285
443
Other
231
2
Total extraordinary losses
716
866
Profit before income taxes
17,723
16,458
Income taxes - current
5,266
3,476
Income taxes - deferred
847
1,983
Total income taxes
6,113
5,459
Profit
11,609
10,998
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
2,801
2,838
Profit attributable to owners of parent
8,808
8,160
