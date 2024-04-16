Remuneration report 2023

Introduction

This remuneration report gives an overview of how the guidelines for executive remuneration of BICO Group AB (publ) ("BICO"), adopted by the Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2021, have been applied during the financial year 2023.

The report also provides information on remuneration to the CEO of BICO as well as a summary of BICO's outstanding share-based and share-priced related incentive programs. The report has been prepared in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551) and the Remuneration Rules issued by the Swedish Corporate Governance Board.

Information required under Chapter 5, Section 40 - 44 of the Annual Accounts Act (1995:1554) is available in note 6 on pages 64-67 of the Group's annual report for 2023. Information on the work of the Remuneration Committee 2023 is set out in the Group's Corporate Governance report, available on pages 101-106 in the annual report 2023.

Remuneration of the Board of Directors is not covered by this report. Such remuneration is resolved annually by the Annual General Meeting and disclosed in note 6 on page 66 in the annual report 2023. The Group has no Deputy CEO covered by this report.

The Group's development 2023

The CEO summarises the Group's overall performance in her statement on pages 6 - 7 in the annual report 2023.

The Group's remuneration guidelines: scope, purpose and deviations

A prerequisite for the successful implementation of the Group's business strategy and safeguarding of its long-term interests is that the Group can recruit and retain qualified employees. To this end, the Group must offer competitive remuneration. The Group's remuneration guidelines enable the Group to offer executives a competitive remuneration. Under the remuneration guidelines, executive remuneration shall be on market terms and may consist of the following components: fixed cash salary, variable cash remuneration, long-term incentive programs, pension and other benefits.

The variable cash remuneration shall be linked to pre-determined financial or non-financial criteria. The criteria shall be designed to contribute to the Group's business strategy and long-term interests, by for example being clearly linked to the business strategy or promote long-term development. The guidelines are available on pages 42-43 in the annual report 2023.

The remuneration guidelines, adopted unanimously by the Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2021, have been fully implemented. No deviations from the guidelines have been decided and no derogations from the procedure for implementation of the guidelines have been made. No remuneration has either been refunded. The auditor's report regarding the Group's compliance with the guidelines is available on

https://bico.com/se/investerare/bolagsstyrning/arsstammor/