CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT The work of the Board of Directors in 2023 During 2023 the Board of Directors addressed fixed agenda items as per its annual plan, such as strategy for the Group and its three business areas, long-term goals, financial targets, risks and risk management, corporate governance documents, sustainability issues, year-end accounts, and interim reports. Over the year, the Board of Directors also regularly discussed the business situation, operational excellence, financial targets, financing, cost savings, partnerships, ethics, and compliance. The Board of Directors gained regular insight into the operations through presentations from the executive management and CEOs of subsidiaries. In addition to scheduled Board meetings, the Board of Directors is provided with monthly updates from the CEO. Rules of Procedure of the Board of Directors Prior to each Board meeting, the draft agenda and supporting documents on the matters to be addressed at the meeting are distributed. The draft agenda is prepared by the CEO in consultation with the Chairman of the Board. Matters presented to the Board of Directors are presented for information, discussion, or decision purposes. Resolutions are not passed until the matters have been discussed and each Board member present has been given the opportunity to make a statement. The broad experience of the Board of Directors in various areas ensures a constructive and open discussion. During the year, no Board member made a reservation against a resolution. Open matters are followed up on an ongoing basis. Committees of the Board of Directors The Board has the full knowledge of, and is responsible for, all matters on its agenda. Over the year, work was carried out by two committees appointed by the Board of Directors: The Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee. Audit Committee The Board of Directors has appointed an Audit Committee consisting of Helena Skåntorp (chairwoman), Ulrika Dellby and Rolf Classon. The tasks of the Audit Committee are set

out in its rules of procedure, which are adopted annually. Without prejudice to the general responsibilities and tasks of the Board of Directors, the Audit Committee shall monitor BICO's financial reporting, monitor the effectiveness of BI- CO's internal control and risk management, stay informed of the audit of the annual accounts and consolidated accounts, monitor the handling of related party transactions, review and monitor the auditor's impartiality and independence, with particular attention to whether the auditor provides the Company with services other than audit services, and assist in preparations to procure audit services. The auditor, who is elected by the general meeting, attends at least all the Committee's meetings covering external financial reporting. The chairwoman has also updated the party in addition to the Committee's meetings. The Committee also reviews its own work and that of the external auditors annually. The reviews are based on questionnaires, which are then discussed by the Committee as part of a continuous improvement process. The Commitee meet at least annually with the auditors without the Executive management present. Remuneration Committee The Board of Directors has appointed a Remuneration Committee consisting of Ulrika Dellby (chairwoman), Christian Wildmoser and Bengt Sjöholm. The tasks of the Remuneration Committee are set out in its rules of procedure, which are adopted annually. The Remuneration Committee shall prepare proposals regarding remuneration principles, remuneration to and other terms of employment for the Company's senior ex- ecutives. The Remuneration Committee shall also review and evaluate the Company's program for variable remuneration to senior executives, compliance with the guidelines for remuneration to senior executives adopted by the Annual General Meeting, and the Company's current remuneration levels and structures. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) In accordance with the rules of the Swedish Companies Act and other legislation, the CEO is responsible for the day-today management in accordance with the Board of Director's guidelines and instructions and should take care of any necessary measures to ensure that the Company's accounts are handled in a satisfactory manner. The CEO shall further en-