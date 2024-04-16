N.B. This is an unofficial translation of the Swedish original wording. In case of differences between the English translation and the Swedish original, the Swedish text shall prevail. NOTICE TO ATTEND THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN BICO GROUP AB (PUBL) The shareholders in BICO Group AB (publ), reg. no. 559050-5052 (the "Company" or "BICO"), with its registered office in Gothenburg, are hereby invited to the Annual General Meeting on Monday May 20, 2024, at 1pm CEST, at the Company's premises, Långfilsgatan 9, SE-412 77 Gothenburg, Sweden. Right to participate in the Annual General Meeting and notice of participation Participation in the Annual General Meeting at the venue A shareholder who wishes to participate in the Annual General Meeting at the venue in person or represented by a proxy must (i) be recorded as a shareholder in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB relating to the circumstances on Friday May 10, 2024, and (ii) no later than Tuesday May 14, 2024 give notice by post to BICO Group AB (publ), AGM 2024, Långfilsgatan 9, SE-412 77 Gothenburg, Sweden or via e-mail to ir@bico.com. When providing such notice, the shareholder shall state name, personal or corporate registration number, address, telephone number and the number of any accompanying assistant(s) (maximum two assistants) as well as information about any proxy. If a shareholder is represented by proxy, a written, dated proxy for the representative must be issued. A proxy form is available on the Company's website, www.bico.com. If the proxy is issued by a legal entity, a certificate of registration or equivalent certificate of authority should be enclosed. To facilitate the registration at the Annual General Meeting, the proxy and the certificate of registration or equivalent certificate of authority should be sent to the Company as set out above so that it is received no later than Friday May 17, 2024. Participation by advance voting A shareholder who wishes to participate in the Annual General Meeting by advance voting must be recorded as a shareholder in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB relating to the circumstances on Friday May 10, 2024, and (ii) give notice no later than Tuesday May 14, 2024, by casting its advance vote in accordance with the instructions below so that the advance vote is received by BICO Group AB (publ) no later than on that day. A shareholder who wishes to participate in the Annual General Meeting at the venue in person or represented by a proxy must give notice thereof in accordance with what is set out under Participation in the Annual General Meeting at the venue above. This means that a notification by advance vote is not sufficient for a person who wishes to participate at the venue. A special form shall be used when advance voting. The advance voting form is available on the Company's website www.bico.com. A completed and signed form may be submitted by post to BICO Group AB (publ), AGM 2024, Långfilsgatan 9, SE-412 77 Gothenburg or via e-mail to ir@bico.com. The completed form shall be received by BICO Group AB (publ) not later than Tuesday May 14, 2024. The shareholder may not provide special instructions or conditions in the voting form. If so, the vote (i.e., the advance vote in its entirety) is invalid. Further instructions and conditions are included in the form for advance voting. If a shareholder votes by proxy, a written and dated proxy shall be enclosed to the advance voting form. A proxy form is available on the Company's website www.bico.com. If the shareholder is a legal entity, a certificate of registration or equivalent certificate of authority should be enclosed. If a shareholder has voted in advance and then attends the Annual General

Meeting in person or through a proxy, the advance vote is still valid except to the extent the shareholder participates in a voting procedure at the Annual General Meeting or otherwise withdraws its casted advance vote. If the shareholder chooses to participate in a voting at the Annual General Meeting, the vote cast will replace the advance vote with regard to the relevant item on the agenda. Nominee-registered shares To be entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting, a shareholder whose shares are held in the name of a nominee must, in addition to providing notification of participation, register its shares in its own name so that the shareholder is recorded in the share register relating to the circumstances on Friday May 10, 2024. Such registration may be temporary (so-called voting right registration) and is requested from the nominee in accordance with the nominee's procedures and in such time in advance as the nominee determines. Voting right registrations completed by the nominee not later than Tuesday May 14, 2024, are taken into account when preparing the share register. PROPOSED AGENDA Opening of the Annual General Meeting. Election of Chairman at the Annual General Meeting. Preparation and approval of the voting list. Approval of the agenda. Election of one or two persons to approve the minutes. Determination as to whether the Annual General Meeting has been duly convened. Submission of the annual report and the auditors' report and the consolidated financial statements and the auditors' report for the group. In connection thereto, a presentation by the Chief Executive Officer. Resolution regarding adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet, allocation of the Company's profits or losses in accordance with the adopted balance sheet, discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability. 8c.1 Rolf Classon, Chairman of the Board 8c.2 Ulrika Dellby, Deputy Chairwoman of the Board 8c.3 Bengt Sjöholm, Board member 8c.4 Christian Wildmoser, Board member 8c.5 Susan Tousi, Board member 8c.6 Helena Skåntorp, Board member 8c.7 Gerry Mackay, Board member 8c.8 Erik Gatenholm, Board member and CEO. Resigned as CEO on November 20, 2023 8c.9 Maria Forss, CEO, assumed office on November 20, 2023 Determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors, deputies, auditors and deputy auditors. Election of members of the Board of Directors. The Nomination Committee's proposal: Rolf Classon (re-election) Ulrika Dellby (re-election) Bengt Sjöholm (re-election) Helena Skåntorp (re-election) Susan Tousi (re-election) 2

Christian Wildmoser (re-election) Alexandra Gatzemeyer (new election) Election of the chairman of the Board of Directors. The Nomination Committee's proposal: Rolf Classon (Chairman) (re-election) Ulrika Dellby (deputy Chairwoman) (re-election) Election of the auditor. Determination of fees for members of the Board of Directors and auditor. Adoption of principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee and the Nomination Committee's instructions. Submission and approval of the Board's remuneration report. Resolution to adopt guidelines for remuneration to executive management. Proposal for resolution on implementation of a long-termwarrant-based incentive program for certain key persons. Proposal for resolution on implementation of a long-term employee stock option-based incentive program for certain key persons. Resolution to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on new share issues. Closing of the Annual General Meeting. THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE'S PROPOSALS UNDER ITEMS 2, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 AND 14 The Nomination Committee, consisting of Mats Engström (appointed by Erik Gatenholm), Jens M. Artelt (appointed by Sartorius Lab Holding GmbH), Malin Björkmo (appointed by Handelsbanken Funds), Claes Dinkelspiel (appointed by Héctor Martínez), and Rolf Classon (Chairman of the Board of Directors, co-opted), has submitted the following proposals. Item 2 - Election of Chairman at the Annual General Meeting The Nomination Committee proposes that lawyer Anders Strid, Advokatfirman Vinge, is appointed Chairman at the Annual General Meeting. Item 9 - Determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors, deputies, auditors and deputy auditors The Nomination Committee proposes that the Board shall consist of seven (7) ordinary members without deputies. The Nomination Committee proposes that a registered accounting firm is to be appointed as auditor. Item 10 - Election of members of the Board of Directors The Nomination Committee proposes that Rolf Classon, Ulrika Dellby, Bengt Sjöholm, Helena Skåntorp, Susan Tousi and Christian Wildmoser are re-elected, as well as new election of Alexandra Gatzemeyer as members of the Board of Directors. All elections for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Gerry Mackay and Erik Gatenholm have declined re-election. Information regarding the proposed new Board member Alexandra Gatzemeyer, born 1979 Background: Alexandra Gatzemeyer has extensive experience in life science and brings valuable international commercial experience to the Board of Directors of BICO. She is currently 3

a member of Sartorius AG's Executive Board and Head of Lab Products and Services. Alexandra Gatzemeyer is a Russian citizen residing in Germany. She is a certified technological engineer with a focus on biotechnology from St. Petersburg State Chemical Pharmaceutical Academy, and also holds a PhD in Chemistry from St. Petersburg State Chemical Pharmaceutical Academy. Shareholding in BICO Group AB: - Alexandra Gatzemeyer is independent in relation to the Company and its management but dependent in relation to major shareholders. Further information about the Board members proposed for re-election can be found on the Company's website, www.bico.com. Item 11 - Election of the chairman of the Board of Directors The Nomination Committee proposes re-election of Rolf Classon as Chairman of the Board of Directors and re-election of Ulrika Dellby as deputy Chairwoman of the Board of Directors. Item 12 - Election of the auditor The Nomination Committee proposes that, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, the registered accounting firm Deloitte AB be re-elected as auditor. In the event that Deloitte AB is re-elected, the Nomination Committee notes that Deloitte AB has informed that public accountant Åsa Löfqvist will be appointed as auditor in charge. Item 13 - Determination of fees for members of the Board of Directors and auditor The Nomination Committee proposes that remuneration to the Board shall be paid with (amount from previous year in parentheses for comparison): SEK 600,000 (600,000) to the Chairman of the Board, SEK 400,000 (400,000) to the deputy Chairman of the Board, SEK 250,000 (250,000) to each of the other members of the Board, SEK 100,000 (100,000) to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, SEK 50,000 (50,000) to each of the members of the Audit Committee, SEK 60,000 (60,000) to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, and SEK 35,000 (35,000) to each of the other members of the Remuneration Committee. Fees and remuneration as described above shall only be paid to a member of the Board who is not employed by the Company or its subsidiaries. The Nomination Committee proposes that the fee to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved statement of costs. Item 14 - Adoption of principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee and the Nomination Committee's instructions The Nomination Committee proposes that the Annual General Meeting adopts the following principles for the appointment of the Members of the Nomination Committee and instructions for the Nomination Committee. The Nomination Committee shall consist of four members. The members shall be appointed by the four largest shareholders in the Company as of the end of September in terms of voting rights, on the basis of a list of registered shareholders provided by Euroclear Sweden AB and other reliable information that has accrued to the Company. The Chairman of the Board shall not be a member of the Nomination Committee but shall normally be co-opted to the meetings of the Nomination Committee. 4

If a shareholder refrains from appointing a member, the right to appoint a member shall be transferred to the shareholder who is the subsequent largest shareholder in terms of votes. The Chairman of the Nomination Committee shall be the member who was appointed by the largest shareholder in terms of votes, or otherwise the one appointed by the Nomination Committee. The Chairman of the Nomination Committee may not be a Board member. If a member of the Nomination Committee resigns before the Nomination Committee's assignment is completed, the shareholder shall be entitled to appoint a new member. The Chairman of the Board shall convene the first meeting of the Nomination Committee. The composition and contact details of the Nomination Committee shall be made public no later than six months before the AGM on the Company's website. Changes in the composition of the Nomination Committee shall made public immediately. A majority of the members shall be independent in relation to the Company and its management. The CEO or any other person from the Company's management shall not be a member of the Nomination Committee. At least one member shall be independent in relation to the largest shareholder, in terms of votes, or group of shareholders who cooperate on the Company's management. Board members may be members of the Nomination Committee but shall not constitute a majority of the Members of the Nomination Committee. If more than one board member is included in the Nomination Committee, no more than one of them may be dependent in relation to the Company's major shareholders. No remuneration shall be paid to the members of the Nomination Committee with the exception of reasonable expenses to be reimbursed by the Company. The Nomination Committee is appointed for the period until the next Nomination Committee is appointed. If a nominating shareholder wishes to replace a member of the Nomination Committee appointed by the shareholder with another person, such a request (containing the two relevant names) shall be sent to the Chairman of the Nomination Committee (or in the event that it is the Chairman who is to be replaced, to another member of the Nomination Committee) and the receipt shall mean that the request has been executed. If a shareholder who has appointed a member of the Nomination Committee no longer belongs to the four largest shareholders, the member appointed by that shareholder shall make his or her seat available. The shareholder who has been added among the four largest shareholders shall be consulted and have the right to appoint a member. The members of the Nomination Committee shall not be replaced if there are only marginal changes in the number of votes or if most of the Nomination Committee's work by the Chairman of the Nomination Committee is deemed to be completed before the Annual General Meeting. In its free election, the Nomination Committee may decide to offer unfilled seats on the Nomination Committee to shareholders or representatives of shareholders in order for the Nomination Committee thereby to reflect the ownership structure in BICO. Changes in the composition of the Nomination Committee shall be announced immediately. The tasks of the Nomination Committee consist of the following: to evaluate the composition and work of the Board of Directors,

to prepare proposals to the Annual General Meeting regarding the election of the Board of Directors and the Chairman of the Board, 5

in cooperation with the Company's Audit Committee, to prepare proposals to the Annual General Meeting regarding the election of auditors,

to prepare proposals to the Annual General Meeting regarding fees to the Board of Directors, divided between the Chairman and other members and remuneration for committee work, and the auditor,

to prepare proposals to the Annual General Meeting regarding the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting, and

where appropriate, to prepare proposals for changes to the principles for the appointment of the upcoming Nomination Committee and instructions for the Nomination Committee. THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' PROPOSALS UNDER ITEMS 8B, 15, 16, 17, 18 AND 19 Item 8B - Resolution regarding allocation of the Company's profits or losses in accordance with the adopted balance sheet The Board of Directors proposes that the funds at the Annual General Meetings' disposal, SEK 5,939,258,162 shall be carried forward, and, thus, that no dividend shall be paid. Item 15 - Submission and approval of the Board's remuneration report The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves to approve the Remuneration Report for the financial year 2023 that has been prepared by the Board of Directors. Item 16 - Resolution to adopt guidelines for remuneration to the executive management The Board of Directors of BICO proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves on the following guidelines for remuneration to Executives. Scope These guidelines cover the CEO and other individuals who, during the validity period of the guidelines, are included in the executive management of BICO and the Board of Directors, insofar directors are paid remuneration besides what has been decided by the General Meeting, below referred to as ("Executives"). Further, BICO will in principle apply these guidelines in respect of remuneration to senior executives of BICO's operational companies. These guidelines are forward-looking, i.e. they are applicable to remuneration agreed, and amendments to remuneration already agreed, after adoption of the guidelines by the Annual General Meeting 2024. These guidelines do not apply to any remuneration decided or approved by the General Meeting. For employments governed by rules other than Swedish, pension benefits and other benefits may be duly adjusted for compliance with mandatory rules or established local practice, taking into account, to the extent possible, the overall purpose of these guidelines. Promotion of BICO's business strategy, long-term interests and sustainability, etc. A prerequisite for successful implementation of BICO's business strategy and safeguarding the Company's long-term interests is that BICO is able to recruit and retain qualified personnel. The main principle is that remuneration and other employment conditions for Executives shall be in line with market terms and competitive on every market where BICO operates, to ensure that 6

competent and skilled personnel can be attracted, motivated and retained. Individual levels of remuneration shall be based on experience, competence, level of responsibility and performance, and also the country where the Executive is employed. These guidelines promote BICO's business strategy, long-term interests and sustainability as described in the below section regarding criteria for variable remuneration, and contribute to the Company's ability to, on a long-term basis, retain qualified personnel. For further information about the BICO's business strategy, please see the Company's annual reports and the website, see www.bico.com. BICO currently has two long term share-based incentive programs in place aimed at all BICO group employees. The purpose of the incentive programs is to encourage broad share ownership among BICO's employees, facilitate recruitment, retain competent employees and increase motivation to achieve or exceed the Company's financial targets. As such, both of the programs have been free of charge and are conditional on that certain financial conditions are met during the vesting period. These programs have been resolved by the General Meeting in 2021 and 2022 and are therefore excluded from these guidelines. For the same reason, the long-termshare-related incentive program proposed by the Board of Directors and submitted to the Annual General Meeting 2024 for approval is excluded. The proposed programs deviate from the existing programs as they are based on the residence of the participants and thus consist of partly warrants and partly staff options to approx. 16 key people within the BICO group. The programs are further conditional on either the participant's own investment (warrants) or employment (staff options) and a holding period of at least three years. The programs are distinctly linked to the business strategy and thereby to the Company's long-term value creation, including its sustainability. For more information regarding these long-termshare-based incentive programs, see www.bico.com. Principles for various types of remuneration, etc The total remuneration to Executives shall be on market terms and may consist of the following components: fixed cash base salary, variable cash remuneration, pension benefits and other benefits. Additionally, the General Meeting may - irrespective of these guidelines - resolve on, among other things, share-related or share price-related remuneration. Fixed remuneration The fixed remuneration meaning cash base salary shall be determined with consideration of the Executive's individual area of responsibility, authority, competence, experience and performance. The fixed cash base salary shall be reviewed annually. Annual variable remuneration The satisfaction of criteria for awarding variable cash remuneration shall be possible to measure over a period of one year. The variable cash remuneration for the CEO may not amount to more than 100%, and for other members of the executive management 50%, of the total fixed annual cash base salary. An amount corresponding to 25% of the variable cash remuneration, received by the Executive, before deductions for income tax (i.e., the gross amount) must be used to acquire shares in BICO. The shares that are acquired must, subject to certain customary exceptions, be kept for at least three years. The purpose of reserving part of the variable salary for the acquisition of shares in BICO is to increase the Executives' long-term commitment to the Company and thereby benefit its strategy and long-term value creation. Normally, the Executives' acquisition of BICO shares with the variable cash remuneration component must take place in May/June and then with the application of current rules on market abuse. Variable 7

remuneration shall not be awarded, and can be reclaimed, if the Executives have acted contrary to BICO policies, instructions, and guidelines, and/or the Company's code of conduct. Further, the Company has the right to reclaim paid variable remuneration, if it has been calculated or paid out on incorrect grounds. Criteria for awarding variable remuneration The variable cash remuneration shall be linked to predetermined and measurable criteria which can be financial or non-financial and be individualized quantitative or qualitative targets. The criteria shall be designed so as to contribute to the Company's business strategy and long-term interests, including its sustainability, by for example being clearly linked to the business strategy. To which extent the criteria for awarding variable cash remuneration has been satisfied shall be evaluated/determined when the measurement period has ended. The Remuneration Committee is responsible for the evaluation so far as it concerns variable remuneration to the CEO. For variable cash remuneration to other Executives, the CEO is responsible for the evaluation. For financial objectives, the evaluation shall be based on the latest financial information made public by the Company. Other variable remuneration Additional variable remuneration may be awarded in extraordinary circumstances, provided that such extraordinary arrangements are limited in time and only made on an individual basis, either for the purpose of recruiting or retaining Executives, or as remuneration for extraordinary performance beyond the individual's ordinary tasks. Such remuneration must be commercially justified, take into account the individual's annual cash base salary from a market-practice perspective and may not be paid more than once each year per individual. Any resolution on such remuneration shall be made by the Board of Directors based on a proposal from the Remuneration Committee. Pension & insurance For the CEO of the Company, pension benefits, including health insurance (Sw: sjukförsäkring), shall be premium defined. Variable cash remuneration shall not qualify for pension benefits. The pension premiums for premium defined pension shall amount to not more than 31 percent of the fixed annual cash base salary. For other Executives, pension benefits, including health insurance, shall be premium defined unless the individual concerned is subject to defined benefit pension under mandatory collective agreement provisions. Variable cash remuneration shall qualify for pension benefits to the extent required by mandatory collective agreement provisions applicable to the individual concerned. The pension premiums for premium defined pension shall amount to not more than 31percent of the fixed annual cash base salary. Pension premiums may, exceptionally, exceed this limit if required to comply with mandatory law, collective bargaining agreements or other applicable rules or established local practice, taking into consideration, to the extent possible, the overall purpose of these guidelines. Other benefits may include, for example, life insurance, medical insurance (Sw: sjukvårdsförsäkring) and Company cars. Such benefits shall not amount to more than 5 percent of the fixed annual cash base salary. For Executives stationed in another country than their home country, additional remuneration and other benefits may be awarded to a reasonable extent with consideration of the special circumstances that are associated with such foreign stay, whereby the general purpose of these 8

guidelines shall be satisfied to the furthest extent possible. Such benefits shall amount to no more than 15 percent of the fixed annual cash base salary. Termination of employment The notice period may not exceed 12 months, if notice of termination of employment is made by the Company. Fixed cash base salary during the period of notice and severance pay may together not exceed an amount equivalent to the fixed cash base salary for 12 months for the Executives. The period of notice may not to exceed six months when termination is made by the Executives, without any right to severance pay. Additionally, remuneration may be paid for non-compete undertakings. Such remuneration shall compensate for loss of income and shall only be paid insofar as the previously employed Executive is not entitled to severance pay. The remuneration shall not amount to more than 60 percent of the fixed cash base salary at the time of termination of employment, unless otherwise provided by mandatory collective agreement provisions and be paid during the time that the non-compete undertaking applies, which shall be not more than 24 months following termination of employment. Salary and employment conditions for employees In the preparation of the Board of Directors' proposal for these remuneration guidelines, salary and employment conditions for employees of the Company have been taken into account by including information on the employees' total remuneration, the components of the remuneration and increase and growth rate of the remuneration over time, in the Remuneration Committee's and the Board of Directors' basis of decision when evaluating whether the guidelines and the limitations set out herein are reasonable. The development of the gap between the remuneration to Executives and remuneration to other employees will be disclosed in the remuneration report. The decision-making process to determine, review and implement the guidelines The Board of Directors has established a Remuneration Committee. The Remuneration Committee's tasks include preparing the Board of Directors' decision to propose guidelines for executive remuneration. The Board of Directors shall prepare a proposal for new guidelines at least every fourth year and submit it to the annual general meeting. The guidelines shall be in force until new guidelines are adopted by the general meeting. The Remuneration Committee shall also monitor and evaluate programs for variable remuneration for the Executives, the application of the guidelines for executive remuneration as well as the current remuneration structures and compensation levels in the Company. The members of the Remuneration Committee are independent of the Company and its Executives. The CEO and other members of the executive management do not participate in the Board of Directors' processing of and resolutions regarding remuneration-related matters in so far as they are affected by such matters. The Board of Directors shall annually draw up a remuneration report that shall be presented to the Annual General Meeting for approval. Derogation from the guidelines The Board of Directors may resolve to temporarily derogate from the guidelines, in whole or in part, if in a specific case there is special cause for such action and a derogation is necessary to serve the Company's long-term interests, including its sustainability, or to ensure the Company's 9