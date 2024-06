BICO Group AB, previously Cellink AB is a Sweden-based company, which is primarily involved in the healthcare industry. The Company focuses on the application areas of bioprinting, multiomics, cell line development, and diagnostics. The Company develops and markets technologies that enable researchers in the life sciences to culture cells in 3D, perform high-throughput drug screening and print human tissues and organs for the medical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. The Company’s operations divided in two segments: The Industrial Solutions segment that offers products within precision dispensing and biosensor technology for industrial customers, which make a high-capacity contribution to customers production; and The Laboratory Solutions segment that offers 3Dprinters, single- cell and liquid- dispensing instruments as well as services and consumables related to these products.