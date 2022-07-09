BICO : Developing and Upscaling High-throughput Manufacture of SARS-CoV-2 Testing Kits

The COVID-19 pandemic created an immediate need for high volumes of affordable and effective SARS-CoV-2 testing kits. To produce enough rapid antigen test kits to help meet the global needs for testing, a high-throughput, automated production workflow was required.

US based InBios, a leading biotechnology company, utilized eight Ginolis Lateral Flow Device Assembly (LFDA) semi-automated and automated systems in a series. By doing this InBios upscaled production of rapid antigen test kits 20-fold, which enabled them to produce kits at a scale needed to contribute significantly to emergency demands for testing.