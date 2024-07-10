Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

On July 9, 2024, Bicycle Therapeutics plc (the "Company") repaid in its entirety and voluntarily terminated its loan and security agreement, dated September 30, 2020 (as amended from time to time, the "Loan Agreement"), by and among the Company, certain of its subsidiaries and Hercules Capital, Inc. ("Hercules"). The Loan Agreement provided for term loans in an aggregate principal amount of up to $75.0 million (the "Term Loans"), of which $30.0 million was outstanding and which bore interest at an annual rate equal to the prime rate as reported in the Wall Street Journal plus 4.55%, with a minimum annual rate of at least 8.05%, capped at a rate no greater than 9.05%.

The Term Loans were scheduled to mature on July 1, 2025. The Company elected to repay all amounts outstanding, including accrued and unpaid interest, an end-of-term charge of $1.5 million and a prepayment charge of $0.3 million, for a total aggregate payment of $31.9 million, using cash on hand. As collateral for the obligations under the Loan Agreement, the Company granted to Hercules a senior security interest in all of Company's right, title and interest in, to and under substantially all of Company's personal property and other assets, other than its intellectual property, and, upon the termination of the Loan Agreement, all security interests granted to the secured parties thereunder were terminated and released.

The Loan Agreement also included customary affirmative and restrictive covenants, representations and warranties and events of default, as more fully set forth in the Loan Agreement.