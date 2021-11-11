Log in
    BCYC   US0887861088

BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC

(BCYC)
  Report
Bicycle Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/11/2021 | 07:03am EST
Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) technology, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in November and December:

  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Friday, November 19, 2021; pre-recorded fireside chat available on demand at 3:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021
  • Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021; pre-recorded fireside chat available on demand at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 22, 2021
  • JMP Securities Hematology & Oncology Summit on Monday, December 6, 2021; fireside chat at 10:20 a.m. ET
  • Jefferies Denver Healthcare Summit on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

A live webcast and replay of pre-recorded fireside chats will be accessible in the Investors & Media section of Bicycle’s website at www.bicycletherapeutics.com. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the fireside chat dates.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. Bicycle is evaluating BT5528, a second-generation Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC™) targeting EphA2; BT8009, a second-generation BTC targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen; and BT7480, a Bicycle TICA targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137, in company-sponsored Phase I/II trials. In addition, BT1718, a BTC that targets MT1-MMP, is being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial sponsored by the Cancer Research UK Centre for Drug Development. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -66,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 648 M 1 648 M -
EV / Sales 2021 109x
EV / Sales 2022 66,7x
Nbr of Employees 109
Free-Float 14,7%
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Lee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lee H. Kalowski President & Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Legault Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Keen Chief Scientific Officer
Dominic Smethurst Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC212.31%1 648
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.55%84 445
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS28.79%65 054
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.14.39%59 427
BIONTECH SE188.76%56 854
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-20.49%47 776