Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bicycle Therapeutics plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCYC   US0887861088

BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC

(BCYC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/31 04:00:01 pm EDT
15.99 USD   +0.38%
05/26Bicycle Therapeutics to Present Trials in Progress Poster Featuring BT7480 Phase I/II Clinical Trial at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting
BU
05/26Bicycle Therapeutics to Present Trials in Progress Poster Featuring BT7480 Phase I/II Clinical Trial at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting
CI
05/25European ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bicycle Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

06/01/2022 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) technology, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the Investors and Media section of Bicycle’s website at www.bicycletherapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the fireside chat date.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. Bicycle is evaluating BT5528, a second-generation Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC™) targeting EphA2; BT8009, a second-generation BTC targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen; and BT7480, a Bicycle TICA™ targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137, in company-sponsored Phase I/II trials. In addition, BT1718, a BTC that targets MT1-MMP, is being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial sponsored by the Cancer Research UK Centre for Drug Development. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC
05/26Bicycle Therapeutics to Present Trials in Progress Poster Featuring BT7480 Phase I/II C..
BU
05/26Bicycle Therapeutics to Present Trials in Progress Poster Featuring BT7480 Phase I/II C..
CI
05/25European ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
05/23Piper Sandler Lowers Bicycle Therapeutics' Price Target to $37 From $76, Maintains Over..
MT
05/19European ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
05/18European ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
05/06European ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
05/05BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
05/05BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
05/05Bicycle Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporat..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -108 M - -
Net cash 2022 311 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,55x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 474 M 474 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
EV / Sales 2023 16,5x
Nbr of Employees 149
Free-Float 14,6%
Chart BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Bicycle Therapeutics plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 15,99 $
Average target price 62,38 $
Spread / Average Target 290%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Lee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lee H. Kalowski President & Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Legault Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Keen Chief Scientific Officer
Michael Skynner Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC-73.73%474
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-10.69%81 342
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.26%71 623
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.34%68 709
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-19.62%41 465
BIONTECH SE-36.63%39 700