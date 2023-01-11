Advanced search
    BCYC   US0887861088

BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC

(BCYC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-10 pm EST
28.88 USD   -4.47%
07:06aPhysiomics announces another contract with client Cancer Research UK
AN
07:01aBicycle Therapeutics to Present End of Dose Escalation Data from Ongoing Phase I/II Study of BT8009 at the 2023 ASCO Genitourinary (GU) Cancers Symposium
BU
04:49aPhysiomics Receives Follow-on Contract From Cancer Research UK
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bicycle Therapeutics to Present End of Dose Escalation Data from Ongoing Phase I/II Study of BT8009 at the 2023 ASCO Genitourinary (GU) Cancers Symposium

01/11/2023 | 07:01am EST
- Company to Host Conference Call on February 14 at 8:00 a.m. ET -

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) technology, today announced that monotherapy dose escalation results of the ongoing Phase I/II trial of BT8009, a second-generation BTC™ targeting Nectin-4, will be presented at the 2023 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary (GU) Cancers Symposium, being held February 16-18, 2023 in San Francisco, California. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET, the Company will host a conference call with BT8009 investigator Dr. Capucine Baldini (Medical Oncologist, Gustave Roussy) and Dr. Daniel Petrylak (Professor of Medicine and Genitourinary Oncology, Yale School of Medicine) to discuss the data being presented.

Poster Presentation Details

Title: BT8009-100: A Phase I/II Study of a Novel Bicyclic Peptide and MMAE Conjugate BT8009 in Patients with Advanced Malignancies Associated with Nectin-4 Expression, Including Urothelial Cancer
Abstract #: 498
Presenter: Capucine Baldini, M.D., on behalf of the BT8009-100 investigators
Session Title: Poster Session B: Prostate Cancer and Urothelial Carcinoma
Date/Time: Friday, February 17, 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.; 8:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. ET

Conference Call Details
Bicycle Therapeutics will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET to review the data being presented. To access the call, please dial (866) 652-5200 (domestic) or (412) 317-6060 (international) and provide the Conference ID 10174689. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Bicycle website, bicycletherapeutics.com.

About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. Bicycle is evaluating BT5528, a second-generation Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC™) targeting EphA2; BT8009, a second-generation BTC targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen; and BT7480, a Bicycle TICA™ targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137, in company-sponsored Phase I/II trials. In addition, BT1718, a BTC that targets MT1-MMP, is being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial sponsored by the Cancer Research UK Centre for Drug Development. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -115 M - -
Net cash 2022 284 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,49x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 857 M 857 M -
EV / Sales 2022 38,6x
EV / Sales 2023 43,7x
Nbr of Employees 119
Free-Float 14,6%
Technical analysis trends BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 28,88 $
Average target price 53,64 $
Spread / Average Target 85,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Lee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lee H. Kalowski President & Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Legault Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas Keen Chief Scientific Officer
Michael Skynner Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS PLC-2.43%857
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-5.68%74 649
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-1.92%74 120
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.10.53%38 595
BIONTECH SE-0.97%37 345
GENMAB A/S1.97%28 292