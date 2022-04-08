Log in
04/07Cantor Fitzgerald Assumes Bicycle Therapeutics at Overweight, $80 Price Target
MT
04/07European ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
04/07Bicycle Therapeutics Announces Updated Preclinical Data on SARS-CoV-2 Antivirals at the 2022 Microbiology Society Annual Meeting
BU
Bicycle Therapeutics to Present Interim BT8009 Phase I Clinical Trial Results at the 2022 AACR Annual Meeting

04/08/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
- Company to Host Conference Call on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) technology, today announced that interim Phase I results from the Phase I/II trial of BT8009, a second-generation BTC™ targeting Nectin-4, will be presented at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting, being held April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans, LA. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the data from the presentation on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Oral Presentation Details

Title: BT8009-100 Phase I/II Study of Novel Bi-Cyclic Peptide and MMAE Conjugate BT8009 in Patients with Advanced Malignancies Associated with Nectin-4 Expression
Abstract #: CT025
Presenter: Meredith McKean, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology
Session Title: Biomarker Advances in Clinical Trials
Date/Time: Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 4:05 – 4:15 p.m. CT

The abstract can now be viewed here.

Conference Call Details

Bicycle Therapeutics will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the data being presented. To access the call, please dial (800) 377-9118 (domestic) or (409) 937-8920 (international) and provide the Conference ID 2775710. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Bicycle website, bicycletherapeutics.com.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. Bicycle is evaluating BT5528, a second-generation Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC™) targeting EphA2; BT8009, a second-generation BTC targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen; and BT7480, a Bicycle TICA™ targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137, in company-sponsored Phase I/II trials. In addition, BT1718, a BTC that targets MT1-MMP, is being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial sponsored by the Cancer Research UK Centre for Drug Development. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.


