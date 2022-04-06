Bid : Change in beneficial interest

Bid Corporation Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1995/008615/06 Share Code: BID

ISIN ZAE 000216537

("Bidcorp" or "the company")

DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT HOLDING OF BIDCORP ORDINARY SHARES

In compliance with Section 122(3) (b) of the Companies Act, 2008 (Act 71 of 2008), as amended

("Companies Act") and paragraph 3.83(b) of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited ("JSE"),

shareholders are advised that on Tuesday, April 5th 2022, Bidcorp received notification in terms of section 122(1) of the Companies Act, that J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. ("JPMorgan") has acquired a beneficial interest in the securities of the company, such that the entire beneficial interest held by JP Morgan's clients now amounts to 10,8% of the total number of securities in issue (previously held 8,77% of the total number of securities in issue as at March 28th 2022).

As required in terms of section 122(3) (a) of the Companies Act, Bidcorp has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel ("TRP").

Date: April 6th 2022

Johannesburg

