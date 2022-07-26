Bid : Dealings in securities

Bid Corporation Limited

GRANTING OF CONDITIONAL SHARE AWARDS IN TERMS OF THE 2016 BIDCORP CONDITIONAL

SHARE PLAN ("CSP")

Executive directors of the company have been awarded Conditional Share Awards in terms of the 2016 Bidcorp Conditional Share Plan, approved by shareholders at the general meeting in April 2016.

Conditional Share Awards for executive directors are subject to performance conditions as set out in the 2021 Bidcorp Remuneration Report, which if satisfied, will vest in September 2024 and September 2025.

The remuneration committee has given approval for the following individual allocations which have been accepted by the participants on Monday, July 25th 2022.

• B L Berson 150 000 conditional share awards Nature of interest Direct beneficial Price per award @ COB on July 25th 2022 R303,58 Deemed total value of transaction R45 537 000 • D E Cleasby 70 000 conditional share awards Nature of interest Direct beneficial Price per award @ COB on July 25th 2022 R303,58 Deemed total value of transaction R21 250 600

The above transactions were all performed off market and the necessary approvals were obtained.

Date: July 26th 2022

