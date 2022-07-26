Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Bid Corporation Limited
  News
  Summary
    BID   ZAE000216537

BID CORPORATION LIMITED

(BID)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-24
303.58 ZAR   -3.57%
11:39aBID : Dealings in securities
PU
05/25CAPITAL MARKETS TRADING UPDATE : Ten Months To April 2022
PU
05/25TRANSCRIPT : Bid Corporation Limited, Q3 2022 Guidance/Update Call, May 25, 2022
CI
Bid : Dealings in securities

07/26/2022 | 11:39am EDT
Bid Corporation Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1995/008615/06 Share Code: BID

ISIN ZAE 000216537

("Bidcorp" or "the company")

GRANTING OF CONDITIONAL SHARE AWARDS IN TERMS OF THE 2016 BIDCORP CONDITIONAL

SHARE PLAN ("CSP")

Executive directors of the company have been awarded Conditional Share Awards in terms of the 2016 Bidcorp Conditional Share Plan, approved by shareholders at the general meeting in April 2016.

Conditional Share Awards for executive directors are subject to performance conditions as set out in the 2021 Bidcorp Remuneration Report, which if satisfied, will vest in September 2024 and September 2025.

The remuneration committee has given approval for the following individual allocations which have been accepted by the participants on Monday, July 25th 2022.

B L Berson

150 000 conditional share awards

Nature of interest

Direct beneficial

Price per award @ COB on July 25th

2022

R303,58

Deemed total value of transaction

R45 537 000

D E Cleasby

70 000 conditional share awards

Nature of interest

Direct beneficial

Price per award @ COB on July 25th

2022

R303,58

Deemed total value of transaction

R21 250 600

The above transactions were all performed off market and the necessary approvals were obtained.

Date: July 26th 2022

Johannesburg

Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Disclaimer

Bid Corporation Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 15:38:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
