Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Bidstack Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIDS   GB00BZ7M6059

BIDSTACK GROUP PLC

(BIDS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:06:43 2023-06-20 am EDT
1.121 GBX   -35.94%
05:14aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Bidstack annual loss widens as costs climb
AN
04:38aBidstack shares fall; loss widens as high costs offset doubled revenue
AN
05/24Bidstack : Chris Vincelli Joins Bidstack as VP of Enterprise Partnerships
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Bidstack annual loss widens as costs climb

06/20/2023 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Tuesday.

----------

AIM - WINNERS

----------

Tekcapital PLC, up 5.0% at 13.65 pence, 12-month range 10.75p-37.80p. The intellectual property investment company says investee Innovative Eyewear Inc has landed a licensing agreement with New York-based brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, Authentic Brands Group LLC for a smart eyewear collection with sporting goods retailer Reebok International Ltd. Says the initial Reebok smart eyewear collection will launch in early 2024.

----------

AIM - LOSERS

----------

Capital Metals PLC, down 48% at 1.17p, 12-month range 1.14p-6.34p. The Sri Lanka-focused mineral sands company's stock falls as it launches a discounter placing. Plans to raise GBP500,000 via placing 50.0 million new shares at 1.0p each - a 43% discount to Monday's closing price of 1.75p. Will use funds to help resolve the license issues with the Geological Survey & Mines Bureau in Sri Lanka, and resume the development of the Eastern Minerals project. "Given our belief that the blockage arises from the actions of only a small number of bad actors, we are confident this can be achieved," says Chair Greg Martyr.

----------

Bidstack Group PLC, down 36% at 1.12p, 12-month range 1.05p-4.24p. The in-game advertising firm reports an increase in annual administrative costs which offset revenue growth for 2022. In 2022, its pretax loss widens to GBP8.8 million from GBP8.0 million a year prior. Revenue more than doubles to GBP5.3 million from GBP2.6 million. However, administrative costs jump 45% to GBP12.5 million. Looking ahead, the company expects its reseller network to "begin to contribute materially which is a cost-efficient approach to monetising our non-core markets," and touts the launch of an open market place in the second quarter of 2023.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIDSTACK GROUP PLC -35.94% 1.121 Delayed Quote.-36.94%
CAPITAL METALS PLC -48.00% 1.17 Delayed Quote.-4.26%
GOLD 0.09% 1953.84 Delayed Quote.7.32%
INNOVATIVE EYEWEAR, INC. 2.34% 2.19 Delayed Quote.59.85%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.31% 1144.04 Real-time Quote.7.94%
SILVER -0.32% 23.918 Delayed Quote.0.63%
TEKCAPITAL PLC 5.00% 13.65 Delayed Quote.-31.58%
All news about BIDSTACK GROUP PLC
05:14aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Bidstack annual loss widens as costs climb
AN
04:38aBidstack shares fall; loss widens as high costs offset doubled revenue
AN
05/24Bidstack : Chris Vincelli Joins Bidstack as VP of Enterprise Partnerships
PU
04/28Certain Ordinary Shares of Bidstack Group Plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending..
CI
03/02Bidstack Dismisses Azerion's 'Misleading' Interpretation of Dutch Court Ruling in Unpai..
MT
03/01Bidstack calls Azerion's claims over Dutch litigation "misleading"
AN
02/15Bidstack expanding in-game advertising strategy into North American market
AQ
02/15FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% After Breaking 8000 Point Mark Earlier in the Day
DJ
02/15AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Clontarf Energy soars on potential joint vent..
AN
02/15Bidstack : Thomas Bullen is appointed CFO as Bidstack continue US expansion
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5,30 M 6,78 M 6,78 M
Net income 2022 -8,76 M -11,2 M -11,2 M
Net cash 2022 8,92 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22,8 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 79
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart BIDSTACK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Bidstack Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIDSTACK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,75 GBX
Average target price 1,80 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Draper Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Bullen Chief Financial Officer
David Alan Reeves Chairman
Glen Ames Chief Technology & Product Officer
Camila Maria Chamberlain Franklin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIDSTACK GROUP PLC-36.94%29
MICROSOFT CORPORATION42.74%2 545 390
SYNOPSYS INC.38.18%67 131
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.46.81%64 310
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE22.45%58 910
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION38.17%45 696
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer