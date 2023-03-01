Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Bidstack Group Plc
  News
  7. Summary
    BIDS   GB00BZ7M6059

BIDSTACK GROUP PLC

(BIDS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:08 2023-03-01 am EST
1.875 GBX   -2.60%
03:18pBidstack calls Azerion's claims over Dutch litigation "misleading"
AN
02/15Bidstack expanding in-game advertising strategy into North American market
AQ
02/15FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% After Breaking 8000 Point Mark Earlier in the Day
DJ
News 
All News

Bidstack calls Azerion's claims over Dutch litigation "misleading"

03/01/2023 | 03:18pm EST
(Alliance News) - Bidstack Group PLC on Wednesday said it disagrees with Azerion Group NV's statement regarding the litigation between the two companies in the Dutch courts.

Bidstack said it believes that Azerion's claims that "the Court of Amsterdam ruled broadly in Azerion's favour during a preliminary hearing" is "substantially misleading".

In January, Bidstack said it would claim damages against its commercial partner Azerion for the "unlawful" termination of their commercial agreement.

The in-game advertising firm noted that in the preliminary hearing, the Dutch court refused Azerion's request to stop Bidstack from making further applications to obtain pre-judgment attachments over Azerion's bank accounts in respect of Bidstack's additional claims.

The court also ruled that each side bear its own costs in relation to the preliminary hearing, Bidstack added.

Shares in Bidstack closed 6.5% lower at 1.80 pence on Wednesday in London.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AZERION GROUP N.V. -8.41% 3.16 Real-time Quote.-36.35%
BIDSTACK GROUP PLC -2.60% 1.875 Delayed Quote.-30.63%
