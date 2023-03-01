Bidstack calls Azerion's claims over Dutch litigation "misleading"

(Alliance News) - Bidstack Group PLC on Wednesday said it disagrees with Azerion Group NV's statement regarding the litigation between the two companies in the Dutch courts.

Bidstack said it believes that Azerion's claims that "the Court of Amsterdam ruled broadly in Azerion's favour during a preliminary hearing" is "substantially misleading".

In January, Bidstack said it would claim damages against its commercial partner Azerion for the "unlawful" termination of their commercial agreement.

The in-game advertising firm noted that in the preliminary hearing, the Dutch court refused Azerion's request to stop Bidstack from making further applications to obtain pre-judgment attachments over Azerion's bank accounts in respect of Bidstack's additional claims.

The court also ruled that each side bear its own costs in relation to the preliminary hearing, Bidstack added.

Shares in Bidstack closed 6.5% lower at 1.80 pence on Wednesday in London.

