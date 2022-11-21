Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Bidstack Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIDS   GB00BZ7M6059

BIDSTACK GROUP PLC

(BIDS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:54 2022-11-21 am EST
3.175 GBX   -0.78%
07:20aBidstack : enters strategic partnership with Adscholars in India
PU
11/15Bidstack : partners with TotallyAwesome to Level Up Youth-First Gaming Advertising in APAC
PU
11/08Bidstack : partners with UNICORN to expand operations in Japan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bidstack : enters strategic partnership with Adscholars in India

11/21/2022 | 07:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bidstack is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Adscholarsin India.

The agreement will support Bidstack in scaling immersive solutions in the Indian market with the help of Adscholars' programmatic expertise, enabling brands to reach consumers on the platforms they spend the most time on and offer unique brand activation options and experiences.

In-game advertising continues to gain traction with advertisers, becoming a part of their wider media plans. There is an overwhelming preference among gamers across all age groups for playing video games over watching TV shows and movies.

India is a rapidly expanding market for gaming, with industry reports predicting that by 2026, this market will be worth seven billion dollars at a CAGR of nearly 30 percent.

On the partnership, Lewis Sherlock, EVP, Bidstack Technologies and Partnerships said:

"We're delighted to be working with Adscholars across the Indian region to deliver authentic brand experiences that fit in seamlessly within the gameplay. India is an important strategic market for Bidstack, and this innovative new partnership will help extend our sales effort into previously untouched markets. Adscholars will become our first buy-side enterprise sales partner in the region, and we are looking forward to working closely with them to unlock gaming as an engaging and effective new ad channel for their partners."

Srikanth Rayaprolu, CEO, Adscholars added:

"We're delighted to be partnering with Bidstack for the India market. The in-game advertising market growth has been phenomenal, and many prominent gaming apps have adapted to this format. The advertisements are non-interruptive, allowing players to have a more seamless experience. Advertisers can find excellent branding opportunities and a high view time on the apps. Bidstack globally works with the world's biggest brands to deliver immersive in-game advertising campaigns. We're excited to launch innovative and advanced solutions in the Indian Market."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bidstack Group plc published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 12:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BIDSTACK GROUP PLC
07:20aBidstack : enters strategic partnership with Adscholars in India
PU
11/15Bidstack : partners with TotallyAwesome to Level Up Youth-First Gaming Advertising in APAC
PU
11/08Bidstack : partners with UNICORN to expand operations in Japan
PU
11/08Game Developer -Bidstack becomes a Unity Verified Solution
AQ
11/08Game Developer -BIDSTACK PARTNERS UNITY TECHNOLOGIES
AQ
10/28TRADING UPDATES: SulNOx, Marwyn loss widens; Kropz gets new facility
AN
10/28Bidstack Group Rebukes Press Speculations Of Litigation With Azerion
MT
10/27CORRECT: Nanoco files suit; Harland & Wolff activates facility
AN
10/26TRADING UPDATES: Nanoco files suit; Harland & Wolff activates facility
AN
10/14GAME DEVELOPER -Bidstack Powers Up Global Expansion with Key C-Suite Moves
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8,90 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
Net income 2022 -6,00 M -7,15 M -7,15 M
Net cash 2022 0,80 M 0,95 M 0,95 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,92x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 41,6 M 49,6 M 49,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 79
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart BIDSTACK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Bidstack Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIDSTACK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,20 GBX
Average target price 8,60 GBX
Spread / Average Target 169%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Draper Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bhavesh Hirani Chief Financial Officer
David Alan Reeves Chairman
Glen Ames Chief Technology & Product Officer
Camila Franklin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIDSTACK GROUP PLC-34.36%50
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.28%1 798 168
SYNOPSYS INC.-11.56%49 832
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-30.71%49 367
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-11.45%45 268
SEA LIMITED-74.55%31 985