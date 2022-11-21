Bidstack : enters strategic partnership with Adscholars in India

Bidstack is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Adscholarsin India.

The agreement will support Bidstack in scaling immersive solutions in the Indian market with the help of Adscholars' programmatic expertise, enabling brands to reach consumers on the platforms they spend the most time on and offer unique brand activation options and experiences.

In-game advertising continues to gain traction with advertisers, becoming a part of their wider media plans. There is an overwhelming preference among gamers across all age groups for playing video games over watching TV shows and movies.

India is a rapidly expanding market for gaming, with industry reports predicting that by 2026, this market will be worth seven billion dollars at a CAGR of nearly 30 percent.

On the partnership, Lewis Sherlock, EVP, Bidstack Technologies and Partnerships said:

"We're delighted to be working with Adscholars across the Indian region to deliver authentic brand experiences that fit in seamlessly within the gameplay. India is an important strategic market for Bidstack, and this innovative new partnership will help extend our sales effort into previously untouched markets. Adscholars will become our first buy-side enterprise sales partner in the region, and we are looking forward to working closely with them to unlock gaming as an engaging and effective new ad channel for their partners."

Srikanth Rayaprolu, CEO, Adscholars added:

"We're delighted to be partnering with Bidstack for the India market. The in-game advertising market growth has been phenomenal, and many prominent gaming apps have adapted to this format. The advertisements are non-interruptive, allowing players to have a more seamless experience. Advertisers can find excellent branding opportunities and a high view time on the apps. Bidstack globally works with the world's biggest brands to deliver immersive in-game advertising campaigns. We're excited to launch innovative and advanced solutions in the Indian Market."