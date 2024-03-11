Bidstack Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of in-game advertising and video game monetization platform. The Company's AdConsole is an analytics and reporting service, which delivers real-time insights and data to its partners. Through its AdConsole, advertisers and game developers can monitor campaign progress, manage creative approvals, analyze inventory and track key performance metrics with live data through its interface. Its AdConsole allows brands and advertisers to take control of their campaigns from creation through to completion. Its campaign allows them to frequency cap, age gate, day part and target their campaign to a tailored audience based on deterministic data, such as geographical location, device and platform. Once their campaign is live, AdConsole enables them to monitor progress via custom dashboards and evaluate performance across various different data points. Brands and advertisers can keep track of their campaign's health.

Sector Software