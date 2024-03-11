Bidstack Group PLC - London-based in-game advertising company - Announces that the funding alternatives being explored as part of a strategic review have so far not produced any tangible solvent offers. Bidstack says this is despite a "concerted effort" including approaches from upwards of 200 potential buyers of the group's business and assets. Notes there has also been no further progress with Irdeto BV with regard to a convertible loan note agreement. Therefore, Bidstack decides to file a notice of intention to appoint managing directors from Alvarez & Marsal Europe LLP as administrators. Requests suspension of shares from Monday.
Current stock price: suspended at 0.22 pence in London
12-month change: down 88%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
