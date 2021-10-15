Bidstack : lands two new titles with Illusion Labs

Bidstackis proud to announce the expansion of its relationship with the Swedish mobile game publisher Illusion Labsfor two new free-to-play games.



Having previously teamed up with the studio to deliver unintrusive ads into Touchgrind BMX2, Bidstack will now add both Touchgrind Scooterand Touchgrind Skate 2to its growing portfolio of titles.



In April 2021, Bidstack partnered with Illusion Labs for the first time on Touchgrind BMX 2, the sequel to the award-winning Touchgrind BMX. It is a game that allows players to perform extreme sports tricks in different locations around the world with stunning graphics enhanced by premium brand placements, offering a sustainable monetisation solution alongside in-app purchases.

The first new title to be added to Bidstack's growing portfolio will be Touchgrind Scooterwhich is available on iOS. The game, which has more than 2 million downloads, allows players to customise their scooters and features realistic 3D graphics and an original soundtrack. There are various game modes and in-game challenges that take place across urban locations with a ranking system that enhances the player experience and encourages gamers to keep coming back.

The second new title Bidstack will work with is Touchgrind Skate 2, which is available on both iOSand Android. The game has had more than 41 million downloads since it first launched and is a realistic multiplayer skateboarding game which has been praised for the way it simulates real physics as players work to master new skills and tricks across different courses.

The new titles expand Bidstack's stadiumand extreme sports verticals and offer brands highly viewable in-game inventory that can be used to engage their target audience. The courses in both games reflect real-world environments making them an ideal fit for intrinsic in-game advertising.

Of the new partnership, Marcus Dawson, CEO of Illusion Labs said "Bidstack is an ideal partner for us at Illusion Labs. They are easy to cooperate with as reflective in the ease of onboarding, integration and monetisation of our games with great brands. This is why we are partnering with Bidstack on two more of our games. They take care of everything so we can focus on what we do best, create games."

Antoine Jullemier, Head of Supply at Bidstack added "I am so pleased we are strengthening our relationship with Sweden's most innovative mobile publisher. We are really excited to be boosting our growing portfolio with the impressive global scale Illusion Labs bring given their popularity with gamers.



This partnership is a further endorsement of Bidstack's value proposition for free-to-play games and demonstrates the benefit of creating an entirely new revenue stream where game publishers can tap into our relationships with premium brands."