Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Bidstack Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIDS   GB00BZ7M6059

BIDSTACK GROUP PLC

(BIDS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bidstack : lands two new titles with Illusion Labs

10/15/2021 | 09:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bidstackis proud to announce the expansion of its relationship with the Swedish mobile game publisher Illusion Labsfor two new free-to-play games.

Having previously teamed up with the studio to deliver unintrusive ads into Touchgrind BMX2, Bidstack will now add both Touchgrind Scooterand Touchgrind Skate 2to its growing portfolio of titles.

In April 2021, Bidstack partnered with Illusion Labs for the first time on Touchgrind BMX 2, the sequel to the award-winning Touchgrind BMX. It is a game that allows players to perform extreme sports tricks in different locations around the world with stunning graphics enhanced by premium brand placements, offering a sustainable monetisation solution alongside in-app purchases.

The first new title to be added to Bidstack's growing portfolio will be Touchgrind Scooterwhich is available on iOS. The game, which has more than 2 million downloads, allows players to customise their scooters and features realistic 3D graphics and an original soundtrack. There are various game modes and in-game challenges that take place across urban locations with a ranking system that enhances the player experience and encourages gamers to keep coming back.

The second new title Bidstack will work with is Touchgrind Skate 2, which is available on both iOSand Android. The game has had more than 41 million downloads since it first launched and is a realistic multiplayer skateboarding game which has been praised for the way it simulates real physics as players work to master new skills and tricks across different courses.

The new titles expand Bidstack's stadiumand extreme sports verticals and offer brands highly viewable in-game inventory that can be used to engage their target audience. The courses in both games reflect real-world environments making them an ideal fit for intrinsic in-game advertising.

Of the new partnership, Marcus Dawson, CEO of Illusion Labs said "Bidstack is an ideal partner for us at Illusion Labs. They are easy to cooperate with as reflective in the ease of onboarding, integration and monetisation of our games with great brands. This is why we are partnering with Bidstack on two more of our games. They take care of everything so we can focus on what we do best, create games."

Antoine Jullemier, Head of Supply at Bidstack added "I am so pleased we are strengthening our relationship with Sweden's most innovative mobile publisher. We are really excited to be boosting our growing portfolio with the impressive global scale Illusion Labs bring given their popularity with gamers.

This partnership is a further endorsement of Bidstack's value proposition for free-to-play games and demonstrates the benefit of creating an entirely new revenue stream where game publishers can tap into our relationships with premium brands."

Disclaimer

Bidstack Group plc published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 13:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BIDSTACK GROUP PLC
09:52aBIDSTACK : lands two new titles with Illusion Labs
PU
10/12BIDSTACK : talk gaming and the rise of luxury brands at IAB UK's Gaming Upfronts 2021
PU
10/11Bidstack Group Plc Announces the Expansion of Its Relationship with Illusion Labs for T..
CI
10/08GAMING IMITATING LIFE : Bidstack Adds First Interactive Story Game
PU
10/07Bidstack Group Plc Announces New Partnership with Tangent Interactive Media Inc. for In..
CI
09/30FTSE 100 Closes Down Slightly, Returning to August's Level
DJ
09/30FTSE Gains, Current Account Deficit Leaves Pound Vulnerable to Sentiment Shifts
DJ
09/30Bidstack Group Plc Announces Executive Changes
CI
09/24BIDSTACK : announced as Norwich City FC's first official esports partner
PU
09/15BIDSTACK : scores third title from Inlogic
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4,00 M 5,50 M 5,50 M
Net income 2021 -6,36 M -8,74 M -8,74 M
Net cash 2021 7,33 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,68x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,6 M 21,3 M 21,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,07x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart BIDSTACK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Bidstack Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIDSTACK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,68 GBX
Average target price 4,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 169%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Draper Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bhavesh Hirani Chief Financial Officer
Donald John Stewart Non-Executive Chairman
Francesco Petruzzelli Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Lisa Hau Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIDSTACK GROUP PLC-77.96%21
MICROSOFT CORPORATION36.12%2 275 133
SEA LIMITED73.51%190 698
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC73.91%102 352
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-20.84%79 336
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE37.98%69 842