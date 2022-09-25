Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Bidstack Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIDS   GB00BZ7M6059

BIDSTACK GROUP PLC

(BIDS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-23 am EDT
2.750 GBX   -1.79%
Bidstack : partners with MMP Worldwide in MENA Region

09/25/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
Bidstack is delighted to announce a new exclusive partnership with MMP Worldwide (MMPWW), a leading premium programmatic marketplace in the MENA region.

The agreement will see Bidstack utilise MMPWW's programmatic expertise in the region to scale the delivery of immersive activations, connecting brands with consumers on the platforms where they are spending the most time.

The opportunity for in-gaming advertising within the Middle East and North Africa has been growing exponentially over the past few years, with an estimated 65 million gamers in the region.

MENA is fast becoming a global hub for gaming, this partnership further heightens the investment being made in the region, as programmatic in-game advertising positions itself as one of the best ways for advertisers to take advantage of this rapidly evolving space.

On the partnership, Lewis Sherlock, EVP, Bidstack Technologies and Partnerships said "We're delighted to be working with MMPWW across the MENA region to deliver authentic brand experiences that fit in seamlessly with the gameplay. MENA is an important strategic market for Bidstack, and this innovative new partnership will help extend our sales effort into previously untouched markets. MMPWW will become our first buy-side enterprise sales partner in the region, and we are looking forward to working closely with them to unlock gaming as an engaging and effective new ad channel for their partners."

Walid Ramadan, General Manager of MMP Experiences, added "This is one of the biggest launches we have done. We are continuing to set the agenda for the region by bringing the most innovative and cutting-edge solutions to our clients as they look to increase their digital presence in new ways, particularly as new opportunities continue to emerge in the sporting industry."

"By partnering with Bidstack we can offer these ground-breaking in-gaming formats, minimising disruption to the end-user experience and helping marketers reach a new, engaged audience."

Disclaimer

Bidstack Group plc published this content on 25 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2022 21:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
