Bidstack Group PLC - In-game advertising firm - Partners with StatusPro and the Washington Commanders to introduce marketing technology for the sports franchises. Says it will integrate its Bidstack Sports technology across 30 replicated stadiums in the NFL virtual reality simulation game, providing teams with a "dedicated platform to dynamically manage their in-stadium content."

Chief Executive Officer James Draper said: "Mapping our technology behind the billboard placements is nothing new for us, but this use case, with a team acting as a licensed partner of ours, is low-touch, high margin for Bidstack.

"Bidstack Sports we feel will transform licensed sports simulation games forever, with teams utilising their virtual real estate as a platform to communicate, engage and monetise."

Current stock price: 0.99 pence, up 16% on Thursday

12-month change: down 67%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

