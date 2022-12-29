Bidstack says Francesco Petruzzelli to resign as managing director

(Alliance News) - Bidstack Group PLC on Thursday said that Francesco Petruzzelli will resign from his position as managing director, as well as from his position on the board.

The London-based advertising agency added that Petruzzelli will continue to be involved with the company as a strategic adviser to the executive team.

The company also announced the appointment to the board of Doug Lowther as a non-executive director, and Camila Franklin as an executive director.

Lowther currently is chief executive officer of Irdeto BV, a digital platform cybersecurity provider. Irdeto has been a 14% shareholder in the company following its GBP5 million strategic investment, announced back in October.

Franklin is Bidstack's chief operating officer. She has led engineering, product, operations and client facing teams and has over 20 years of gaming and ad-tech experience, it noted.

"Francesco and I have been on this journey for many years, building Bidstack initially from a concept that turned into one of the first digital out-of-home programmatic platforms, to our pivot in 2017 when the company began the rebirth of in-game advertising. Where the company sits today is testament to some truly world class individual contributions of his, and the exceptional team we've formed together here at Bidstack," said Chief Executive Officer James Draper.

Draper added that Bidstack's pipeline of revenue for the first quarter is "looking stronger than ever".

