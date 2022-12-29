Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Bidstack Group Plc
  News
  Summary
    BIDS   GB00BZ7M6059

BIDSTACK GROUP PLC

(BIDS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:01 2022-12-29 am EST
2.800 GBX   -3.45%
03:17aLondon Stocks Seen Tracking Asian Markets Lower
DJ
02:56aBidstack says Francesco Petruzzelli to resign as managing director
AN
12/05IN BRIEF: Bidstack inks contract extension with AAA game publisher
AN
Bidstack says Francesco Petruzzelli to resign as managing director

12/29/2022 | 02:56am EST
(Alliance News) - Bidstack Group PLC on Thursday said that Francesco Petruzzelli will resign from his position as managing director, as well as from his position on the board.

The London-based advertising agency added that Petruzzelli will continue to be involved with the company as a strategic adviser to the executive team.

The company also announced the appointment to the board of Doug Lowther as a non-executive director, and Camila Franklin as an executive director.

Lowther currently is chief executive officer of Irdeto BV, a digital platform cybersecurity provider. Irdeto has been a 14% shareholder in the company following its GBP5 million strategic investment, announced back in October.

Franklin is Bidstack's chief operating officer. She has led engineering, product, operations and client facing teams and has over 20 years of gaming and ad-tech experience, it noted.

"Francesco and I have been on this journey for many years, building Bidstack initially from a concept that turned into one of the first digital out-of-home programmatic platforms, to our pivot in 2017 when the company began the rebirth of in-game advertising. Where the company sits today is testament to some truly world class individual contributions of his, and the exceptional team we've formed together here at Bidstack," said Chief Executive Officer James Draper.

Draper added that Bidstack's pipeline of revenue for the first quarter is "looking stronger than ever".

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 8,90 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net income 2022 -6,00 M -7,22 M -7,22 M
Net cash 2022 5,30 M 6,37 M 6,37 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,46x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37,7 M 45,4 M 45,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 79
Free-Float 79,3%
Managers and Directors
James Draper Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bhavesh Hirani Chief Financial Officer
David Alan Reeves Chairman
Glen Ames Chief Technology & Product Officer
Camila Franklin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIDSTACK GROUP PLC-40.51%45
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-30.27%1 748 774
SYNOPSYS INC.-13.72%48 059
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-36.34%46 504
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-14.11%43 435
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-67.66%31 506