Bidstack : secures a landmark two-year commercial deal with Azerion

Bidstack is delighted to announce a landmark commercial partnership with Azerion, the leading pan-European digital entertainment and media platform, who will be the exclusive commercial partner across Bidstack's inventory over the next two years.

The agreement, thought to be one of the industry's largest programmatic in-game advertising deals, will give Azerion's SSP and sales teams exclusive access to all of Bidstack's advertising formats and will see the company become Bidstack's sole external reseller.

The initial two-year partnership will grow Bidstack's global sales footprint exponentially thanks to Azerion's established team of over 1,000 employees operating across 26 offices in 18 countries. Bidstack will leverage this enhanced reach with an aligned sales strategy designed to accelerate commercial partnerships with game developers, brands and advertising agencies which will see further gaming inventory locked down and ad spend secured from respected partners. Meanwhile, Azerion will start adopting Bidstack's SDK into their existing portfolio of games.

Azerion will have access through this partnership to approximately 40 million users and around 60 titles across a rapidly growing portfolio of AAA, independent and mobile publishers. The genres are diversified across stadium, racing, open world and life simulation titles which provide an attractive and highly engaged addressable audience. The reach of the partnership is global, including in key markets such as the US, UK, Netherlands, France and Germany.

The agreement with Azerion comes at an important strategic moment for both businesses, with 2022 expected to be a significant commercial breakthrough for in-game advertising. Since 2017 Bidstack has worked alongside advertising agency holding groups, global game developers and industry bodies to ensure that in-game advertising became recognised as an advertising category in its own right.

This education has contributed to major agency groups launching dedicated gaming divisions and products, whilst the IAB launched its first-ever guide to gaming and an industry framework for in-game advertising in 2021. With the ad channel now fully recognised and significant, recurring investment from advertisers established, further growth is expected in 2022.

Of the new partnership, James Draper, Bidstack Founder and CEO, said "This contract signals a realisation that brand advertising within the metaverse has truly arrived. Since our pivot into gaming in 2017, we have embedded a culture of no-shortcuts into the formation of in-game advertising as a new channel.

We expect this to be just the start of a long and deep relationship with Azerion as both companies have strong ambitions within the digital entertainment and media space. I want to personally thank the incredible efforts of our team, in particular Lewis Sherlock (SVP of Programmatic) and Francesco Petruzzelli (CTO), who have played a key role in securing this deal."

Umut Akpinar, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Azerion, added "We are delighted to strike this strategic partnership with Bidstack which strengthens our digital advertising platform.

With this exciting partnership, we allow brands to explore new advertising frontiers in premium and brand-safe inventories while connecting seamlessly with consumers through impactful and immersive experiences. At Azerion, we believe that the future is digital entertainment. This new partnership is perfectly aligned with our vision for the upcoming years."