Bidstack Group PLC - London-based in-game advertising firm - Says it has reached a settlement and new commercial partnership with Azerion Group NV. Adds that the two firms have agreed to resolve claims which are currently pending at the Amsterdam court, and "move forward collaboratively". Says Azerion will pay EUR3 million in settlement, after which the firms will begin a new partnership, with Bidstack working with Azerion's supply-side platform to enable Azerion to access Bidstack's gaming inventory.

Chief Executive James Draper says: "Bidstack and Azerion will move forward collaboratively following extensive discussions to settle all outstanding disagreements. We will resume working together in markets outside of the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, South Korea and Germany, to grow the in-game advertising market through Azerion's network of global and local brands."

Current stock price: 0.83 pence each, more than doubled on Friday

12-month change: down 72%

