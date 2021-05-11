Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Bidstack Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIDS   GB00BZ7M6059

BIDSTACK GROUP PLC

(BIDS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/11 03:03:57 am
3.83 GBX   -4.25%
THE BIDSTACK BULLETIN : 11th May 2021
PU
THE BIDSTACK BULLETIN : 4th May 2021
PU
BIDSTACK  : Katherine Hays Joins Bidstack As A Strategic Advisor
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Bidstack Bulletin: 11th May 2021

05/11/2021 | 03:02am EDT
Each week the Bidstack team curate the most interesting stories from the world of gaming, advertising and esports to help you keep ahead of the pack when it comes to in-game advertising.

Discover the most interesting news and views from the past week below.

Want to keep up to date with Bidstack Bulletin? Click here to subscribe

Disclaimer

Bidstack Group plc published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 07:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4,00 M 5,65 M 5,65 M
Net income 2021 -7,92 M -11,2 M -11,2 M
Net Debt 2021 2,21 M 3,12 M 3,12 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,11x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,5 M 22,0 M 21,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,44x
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart BIDSTACK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Bidstack Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIDSTACK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,50 GBX
Last Close Price 4,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 113%
Spread / Lowest Target 113%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Draper Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Joseph McIntosh Finance Director & Executive Director
Donald John Stewart Non-Executive Chairman
Francesco Petruzzelli Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Lisa Hau Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIDSTACK GROUP PLC-47.37%22
MICROSOFT CORPORATION13.51%1 901 421
SEA LIMITED20.71%124 847
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-14.48%86 936
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.71%59 928
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-7.71%55 167