MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bidstack Group Plc    BIDS   GB00BZ7M6059

BIDSTACK GROUP PLC

(BIDS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/18 12:35:20 pm
6.15 GBX   -0.81%
The Bidstack Bulletin: 16th March 2021

03/18/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
Each week the Bidstack team curate the most interesting stories from the world of gaming, advertising and esports to help you keep ahead of the pack when it comes to in-game advertising.

Discover the most interesting news and views from the past week below.

Want to keep up to date with Bidstack Bulletin? Click here to subscribe

Disclaimer

Bidstack Group plc published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 17:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1,50 M 2,09 M 2,09 M
Net income 2020 -6,87 M -9,57 M -9,57 M
Net cash 2020 2,09 M 2,91 M 2,91 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24,1 M 33,4 M 33,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales 2021 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 78,8%
Technical analysis trends BIDSTACK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,50 GBX
Last Close Price 6,20 GBX
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Draper Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Joseph McIntosh Executive Director & Finance Director
Donald John Stewart Non-Executive Chairman
Francesco Petruzzelli Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Grace Cooke Head-Client Services & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIDSTACK GROUP PLC-18.42%34
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.87%1 770 988
SEA LIMITED12.71%118 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-0.20%102 161
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC0.06%59 170
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE6.77%54 418
