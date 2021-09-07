Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Bidstack Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIDS   GB00BZ7M6059

BIDSTACK GROUP PLC

(BIDS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Bidstack Bulletin: Explore the convergence of gaming and football, and more!

09/07/2021 | 03:12am EDT
Each week the Bidstack team curates the most interesting stories from the world of gaming, advertising and esports to help you keep ahead of the pack when it comes to in-game advertising.

Discover the most interesting news and views from the past week below.

Subscribe and keep up to date with the Bidstack Bulletin

People are wild about mobile gaming - and they don't mind ads

Disrupted routines have the power to reshape how we spend our time, and the pandemic has been no exception. A recent survey from Deloitte Digital has revealed the trend of a decline in TV preference and an increase in a preference for gaming. 69% of gamers also stated that they didn't mind the inclusion of ads if it meant a reduction in game cost. Read on for more illuminating insights from this report.

View Story
Xbox is the official partner of the national English football teams

The multi-year partnership encompasses both the male and female national English teams and the eLions esports team, the virtual squad representing England in FIFA matches. The Director of Xbox global partnerships, Marcos Waltenburg, notes the similarities between gaming and football remarking how 'millions…find common ground and connect' through both pastimes.

View Story
Roblox opens a metaverse playground for Vans shoe fans

Roblox has announced the launch of Vans World, an interactive Vans skateboarding metaverse playground inside the gaming world. The skatepark is an online venue where Roblox players can gather to practice tricks and try on virtual gear, including four customisable shoe silhouettes.

View Story
Mixed-reality sports companies are building the pastimes, and brand activations, of the future

The rise of competitive gaming has shown the entertainment value of contests in the virtual realm. AR sports company Arcadia's co-founder Jeremy Sholzberg notes the great potential for marketers, his company having recently created a 'Space Jam Arena' for the recent film release. He emphasises his belief that this is the future of sports - 'the sports of the metaverse…for GenZ'.

View Story
Manchester United's Jesse Lingard debuts JLINGZ esports

Developer Ubisoft has announced that professional footballer Jesse Lingard has acquired UK-based esports organisation Audacity Esports. Now active as JLINGZ within the 'fast-paced and competitive' world of the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene, Lingard anticipates exciting things for his team, telling fans to 'watch this space'.

View Story
LPL unveils Tiffany and Co. crafted 2021 Summer Final Trophy

The Chinese League of Legends Pro League (LPL) has unveiled the new Silver Dragon Cup, a trophy created by jewellery brand Tiffany and Co. in celebration of the 10th anniversary for LoL in China. This follows the 2019 collaboration with Louis Vuitton to create a one-of-a-kind trophy case for the World Championships, which received global attention creating a big buzz.

View Story

Disclaimer

Bidstack Group plc published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 07:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
James Draper Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Joseph McIntosh Finance Director & Executive Director
Donald John Stewart Non-Executive Chairman
Francesco Petruzzelli Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Lisa Hau Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
