Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Biesse S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSS   IT0003097257

BIESSE S.P.A.

(BSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Biesse S p A : 11/10/2021 - Agreement signed for the acquisition of Forvet Costruzione Macchine Speciali S.p.A.

10/11/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Agreement signed for the acquisition of Forvet Costruzione Macchine Speciali S.p.A.

Pesaro, 11 October 2021 - Biesse Group, a company that designs, manufactures and distributes systems and machines for machining wood, glass, stone, metal, plastic and composite materials, listed in the STAR segment of the Milan Stock Exchange, today signed a contract for the acquisition of 100% of the quotes of Forvet Costruzione Macchine Speciali S.p.A., a manufacturer of special automated machines for glass machining.

The value of the deal is around 41 Euro mln and it will be regulated by cash mainly within this year end.

This operation, in line with Biesse Group's strategic plan, will increase the product portfolio of glass machining centres, a sector in which the Group has been present since the second half of the 1980s with Intermac brand technologies. Indeed, thanks to the introduction of Forvet S.p.A.'s proprietary technologies, the group strengthens its offer towards the high end of the market by offering highly automated, customised and unique machines and systems.

"This is a strategic acquisition that allows us to complete the range of glass machining centres with complementary industrial solutions that can be perfectly integrated with our technologies, thus offering technologically advanced customers modular lines and automated systems that can guarantee high levels of productivity and flexibility" said Roberto Selci, Biesse Group CEO.

Forvet S.p.A., founded in Volvera, Turin, in 1990, is a unique reference in the market for the production of automated lines that encapsulate a high level of know-how, capable of producing a complete product in a reduced space, including loading, unloading and intra-logistics operations that can be customised according to customer needs.

Biesse Group is multinational leader in technology for processing wood, glass, stone, metal, plastic and composited materials. It designs, manufactures and distributes machines, integrated systems and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames and components for the constructions, ship-building and aerospace industries. The Group realizes the 85% of the total turnover outside Italy, using 13 premises, 39 subsidiaries, 300 selected dealers. Its customers include some of the most prestigious names in Italian and international design. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, Biesse has been listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2001. It actually has almost 4,300 employees distributed all over the world.

Disclaimer

Biesse S.p.A. published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 18:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BIESSE S.P.A.
02:22pBIESSE S P A : 11/10/2021 - Agreement signed for the acquisition of Forvet Costruzione Mac..
PU
10/05BIESSE S P A : 5/10/2021 - Deposit of merger resolutions
PU
09/08BIESSE S P A : 08/09/2021 - Participation at the Industrial & Healthcare conference 2021
PU
07/31Biesse S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/30BIESSE S P A : 30/07/2021 - Deposit of merger projects
PU
07/30BIESSE S P A : 30/07/2021 - Deposit advice of the interim results at June 30th 2021
PU
07/30BIESSE S P A : 30/07/2021 - approved the Consolidated half-yearly report as at 30 June 202..
PU
07/01BIESSE S P A : 01/07/2021 - Publication of the Company Statute
PU
05/12Biesse S.p.A. Announces Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
05/12BIESSE S P A : 12/05/2021 - Notice of deposit of the first quarter 2021 documentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 703 M 814 M 814 M
Net income 2021 48,9 M 56,6 M 56,6 M
Net cash 2021 79,9 M 92,4 M 92,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,3x
Yield 2021 2,01%
Capitalization 695 M 804 M 804 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 4 290
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart BIESSE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Biesse S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIESSE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 25,36 €
Average target price 32,33 €
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Selci Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefano Porcellini CFO, Executive Director & General Manager
Giancarlo Selci Chairman
Elisabetta Righini Independent Director
Giovanni Chiura Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIESSE S.P.A.34.68%804
NORDSON CORPORATION18.43%13 830
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.51.81%9 136
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-20.73%8 609
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.63.51%6 744
VALMET OYJ37.80%5 568