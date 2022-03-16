Log in
    BSS   IT0003097257

BIESSE S.P.A.

(BSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biesse S p A : 15/03/2022 - Participation in the Pan European Small & Mid Cap Conference

03/16/2022 | 03:38am EDT
Participation in the Pan European

Small & Mid Cap Conference

Pesaro, 15 March 2022 - Biesse attended, in a remote way, the Conference organized by J.P. Morgan Cazenove dedicated to the Small and Mid Cap European Companies. In this occasion the C.E.O. Mr. Roberto Selci described the Group, shared the main industrial elements and targets and the impacts deriving from the recent international events.

BIESSE S.p.A. - Biesse Group is an international company that designs, manufactures and distributes systems and machines for processing wood, glass, stone, metal, plastic and composite materials for the furniture, housing & construction, automotive and aerospace industries. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, it has been listed in the STAR segment of Euronext Milan since June 2001. It generates approx. 85% of its consolidated turnover abroad, operating in more than 160 countries, thanks to 13 production plants and a direct presence in the main world markets.

Its customers include industry-leading companies and prestigious Italian and international design brands. It currently has a total of over 4,300 employees.

Alberto Amurri IR & Financial Manager

  1. +39 0721439107 | +39 335 1220556 www.biessegroup.com, Investor Relations section alberto.amurri@biesse.com

Disclaimer

Biesse S.p.A. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 07:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 716 M 784 M 784 M
Net income 2021 42,9 M 47,0 M 47,0 M
Net cash 2021 110 M 120 M 120 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 3,24%
Capitalization 400 M 438 M 438 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 4 367
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart BIESSE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Biesse S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIESSE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 14,60 €
Average target price 23,37 €
Spread / Average Target 60,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Selci Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimo Potenza Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giancarlo Selci Chairman
Rossella Schiavini Independent Director
Federica Ricceri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIESSE S.P.A.-40.21%438
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-24.84%13 966
NORDSON CORPORATION-14.15%12 432
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-19.04%9 017
VALMET OYJ-14.18%5 310
MAREL HF.-14.87%4 247