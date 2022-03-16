Biesse S p A : 15/03/2022 - Participation in the Pan European Small & Mid Cap Conference

Participation in the Pan European

Small & Mid Cap Conference

Pesaro, 15 March 2022 - Biesse attended, in a remote way, the Conference organized by J.P. Morgan Cazenove dedicated to the Small and Mid Cap European Companies. In this occasion the C.E.O. Mr. Roberto Selci described the Group, shared the main industrial elements and targets and the impacts deriving from the recent international events.

BIESSE S.p.A. - Biesse Group is an international company that designs, manufactures and distributes systems and machines for processing wood, glass, stone, metal, plastic and composite materials for the furniture, housing & construction, automotive and aerospace industries. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, it has been listed in the STAR segment of Euronext Milan since June 2001. It generates approx. 85% of its consolidated turnover abroad, operating in more than 160 countries, thanks to 13 production plants and a direct presence in the main world markets.

Its customers include industry-leading companies and prestigious Italian and international design brands. It currently has a total of over 4,300 employees.

Alberto Amurri IR & Financial Manager