Biesse S p A : 24/12/2021 - MERGER NOTICE UNITEAM & BRE.MA

Uniteam S.p.A. and Bre.Ma Brenna

Macchine S.r.L. mergers

Pesaro, 24 December 2021

Deposited and registered in the Companies Register (Registro Imprese) the mergers by incorporation regarding the Companies Uniteam S.p.A. and Bre.Ma Brenna Macchine S.r.L. in Biesse S.p.A.. The relevant merger acts have been duly sent today to Consob through their remote collection service (teleraccolta). Both merged Companies were already part of the Biesse Group.

Biesse Group is multinational leader in technology for processing wood, glass, stone, metal, plastic and composited materials. It designs, manufactures and distributes machines, integrated systems and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames and components for the constructions, ship-building and aerospace industries. The Group realizes the 85% of the total turnover outside Italy, using 13 premises, 39 subsidiaries, 300 selected dealers. Its customers include some of the most prestigious names in Italian and international design. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, Biesse has been listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2001. It actually has more than 4,300 employees distributed all over the world.

.

Alberto Amurri

IR & Financial Manager Biesse S.p.A.