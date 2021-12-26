Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Biesse S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSS   IT0003097257

BIESSE S.P.A.

(BSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Biesse S p A : 24/12/2021 - MERGER NOTICE UNITEAM & BRE.MA

12/26/2021 | 10:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Uniteam S.p.A. and Bre.Ma Brenna

Macchine S.r.L. mergers

Pesaro, 24 December 2021

Deposited and registered in the Companies Register (Registro Imprese) the mergers by incorporation regarding the Companies Uniteam S.p.A. and Bre.Ma Brenna Macchine S.r.L. in Biesse S.p.A.. The relevant merger acts have been duly sent today to Consob through their remote collection service (teleraccolta). Both merged Companies were already part of the Biesse Group.

Biesse Group is multinational leader in technology for processing wood, glass, stone, metal, plastic and composited materials. It designs, manufactures and distributes machines, integrated systems and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames and components for the constructions, ship-building and aerospace industries. The Group realizes the 85% of the total turnover outside Italy, using 13 premises, 39 subsidiaries, 300 selected dealers. Its customers include some of the most prestigious names in Italian and international design. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, Biesse has been listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2001. It actually has more than 4,300 employees distributed all over the world.

.

Alberto Amurri

IR & Financial Manager Biesse S.p.A.

  1. +39 0721439107 | +39 335 1220556 www.biessegroup.com, sezione Investor Relations alberto.amurri@biesse.com

Disclaimer

Biesse S.p.A. published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2021 15:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BIESSE S.P.A.
10:17aBIESSE S P A : 24/12/2021 - merger notice uniteam & bre.ma
PU
12/21BIESSE S P A : 21/12/2021 - Corporate events calendar 2022
PU
11/042/11/2021 - Forvet Costruzione Macchine Speciali S.p.A. shares transferred to Biesse
PU
11/02Biesse S.p.A. completed the acquisition of Forvet Spa Costruzione Macchine Speciali.
CI
10/2929/10/2021 - Conference call post cda
PU
10/2929/10/2021 - Approved the consolidated quarterly report at 30 September 2021
PU
10/29Biesse S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
10/12BIESSE S P A : 12/10/2021 - Biesse attended the Virtual STAR Conference – Fall Editi..
PU
10/12BIESSE S P A : 12/10/2021 - Integration of the press release regarding Forvet Costruzione ..
PU
10/11BIESSE S P A : 11/10/2021 - Agreement signed for the acquisition of Forvet Costruzione Mac..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 712 M 806 M 806 M
Net income 2021 42,9 M 48,6 M 48,6 M
Net cash 2021 74,2 M 84,0 M 84,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 1,92%
Capitalization 676 M 764 M 765 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 4 367
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart BIESSE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Biesse S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIESSE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 24,66 €
Average target price 32,33 €
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Selci Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimo Potenza Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giancarlo Selci Chairman
Rossella Schiavini Independent Director
Federica Ricceri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIESSE S.P.A.30.96%764
NORDSON CORPORATION26.23%14 757
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.75.74%11 218
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD.61.18%6 963
VALMET OYJ59.20%6 288
MAREL HF.9.64%5 017