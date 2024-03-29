Notice of deposit

Pesaro, 29 March 2024 - Biesse informs that the complete Annual Financial Report, the Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors, the Report of the Independent Auditors, as well as the Report on Remuneration and Compensation Policy and the Report on Corporate Governance -all documents regarding the year 2023-have been published today at the company's registered office, on the company's websitewww.biessegroup.cominvestor relations area and on the authorized storage mechanism "1Info" at www.1 info.it, pursuant to Art. 113-ter, Art. 154-ter, Art. 130 T.U.F., and Art. 77, Art. 65-bis of the Issuers' Regulation, as well as Art. 2 of Consob Resolution. The Sustainability Report for 2023 has been published and distributed in the same way.

The financial statements and/or summary statements pursuant to art. 2429, Italian Civil Code of the subsidiaries and associated companies of Biesse S.p.A are also available to the public at the registered office.

BIESSE - We are an international company that manufactures integrated lines and machines to process wood, glass, stone, plastic and composite materials. Founded in Italy in 1969 and listed in the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, we support the business evolution of our customers in the furniture, housing & construction, automotive and aerospace sectors. Today, about 80% of our consolidated turnover is achieved abroad by an ever-growing global network with 4 manufacturing campuses and 30+ showrooms all over the world. Thanks to our rooted competence embodied by 4.400 employees, we empower the imagination of industry leading companies and prestigious names in Italian and international design to make the potential of any material shine.

