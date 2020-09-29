Biesse S p A : 29/09/2020 - Silvia Vanini leaves the position of Chief HR & Organization Officer

Silvia Vanini leaves the position of

Chief HR & Organization Officer

Pesaro, 29 September 2020 - In mutual agreement, with effect from 29 September 2020, Silvia Vanini leaves the position of Chief HR & Organization Officer of Biesse Group and as director of Biesse S.p.A. Board of Directors, in order to turn back to her consulting and supporting activity to the business community.

Biesse Group thanks Silvia Vanini for her contribution in the change process starting. Silvia Vanini thanks the Entrepreneur for the vision shown in this important transformation phase.

In conformity with Biesse's Remuneration Policy, the Company declares that Silvia Vanini, in the face of the consensual termination of the employment relationship and participation in the Board of Directors, will be recognized in a single solution, in addition to the ordinary amounts related to the termination of the relationship, about 15 months of the gross annual salary.

On the basis of the communications made to the Company and to the public, Silvia Vanini does not, as of today's date, directly and / or indirectly hold any shares in the Company.

Biesse will provide to integrate the members of the Board of Directors in the terms and manner required by Law.

BIESSE S.p.A. - Biesse Group is a global leader in technology for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic and metal. It designs, manufactures and distributes machines, integrated systems and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames and components for the construction, ship-building and aerospace industries. The company invests 4% of its annual revenue in research and development and has registered over 200 patents. It operates through 12 industrial sites, 39 branches, 300 agents and selected dealers, exporting 85% of its production. Its customers include some of the most prestigious names in Italian and international design. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, it has been listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2001. It now has around 4200 employees worldwide.