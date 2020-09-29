Log in
BIESSE S.P.A.

(BSS)
Biesse S p A : 29/09/2020 - Silvia Vanini leaves the position of Chief HR & Organization Officer

09/29/2020 | 11:10am EDT

Silvia Vanini leaves the position of

Chief HR & Organization Officer

Pesaro, 29 September 2020 - In mutual agreement, with effect from 29 September 2020, Silvia Vanini leaves the position of Chief HR & Organization Officer of Biesse Group and as director of Biesse S.p.A. Board of Directors, in order to turn back to her consulting and supporting activity to the business community.

Biesse Group thanks Silvia Vanini for her contribution in the change process starting. Silvia Vanini thanks the Entrepreneur for the vision shown in this important transformation phase.

In conformity with Biesse's Remuneration Policy, the Company declares that Silvia Vanini, in the face of the consensual termination of the employment relationship and participation in the Board of Directors, will be recognized in a single solution, in addition to the ordinary amounts related to the termination of the relationship, about 15 months of the gross annual salary.

On the basis of the communications made to the Company and to the public, Silvia Vanini does not, as of today's date, directly and / or indirectly hold any shares in the Company.

Biesse will provide to integrate the members of the Board of Directors in the terms and manner required by Law.

BIESSE S.p.A. - Biesse Group is a global leader in technology for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic and metal. It designs, manufactures and distributes machines, integrated systems and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames and components for the construction, ship-building and aerospace industries. The company invests 4% of its annual revenue in research and development and has registered over 200 patents. It operates through 12 industrial sites, 39 branches, 300 agents and selected dealers, exporting 85% of its production. Its customers include some of the most prestigious names in Italian and international design. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, it has been listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2001. It now has around 4200 employees worldwide.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Biesse S.p.A. published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 15:09:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 571 M 670 M 670 M
Net income 2020 4,38 M 5,13 M 5,13 M
Net Debt 2020 17,3 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 95,8x
Yield 2020 1,15%
Capitalization 380 M 443 M 445 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 4 041
Free-Float 49,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 14,77 €
Last Close Price 13,86 €
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Selci Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giancarlo Selci Chairman
Stefano Porcellini CFO, Executive Director & General Manager
Alessandra Parpajola Executive Director
Elisabetta Righini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIESSE S.P.A.-6.67%443
NORDSON CORPORATION16.56%11 015
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.176.78%7 991
VALMET OYJ6.46%3 962
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.19%3 686
MAREL HF.10.83%3 664
