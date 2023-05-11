Advanced search
    BSS   IT0003097257

BIESSE S.P.A.

(BSS)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  10:18:01 2023-05-11 am EDT
13.11 EUR   +0.61%
Biesse S p A : QUARTERLY REPORT AT 31 MARCH 2021

05/11/2023 | 10:04am EDT
Quarterly Report as at 31 March 2023

Biesse S.p.A.

QUARTERLY REPORT AS AT 31 MARCH 2023

THE BIESSE GROUP

3

BIESSE GROUP STRUCTURE

3

BIESSE GROUP PROFILE

4

INTRODUCTION

4

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

4

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

5

COMPOSITION OF CORPORATE BODIES

8

DIRECTORS' REPORT ON OPERATIONS

9

GENERAL ECONOMIC OVERVIEW

9

BUSINESS SECTOR REVIEW

11

OUTLOOK

12

MAIN EVENTS

13

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

14

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION HIGHLIGHTS

16

SEGMENT REPORTING

18

CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 154-BIS, PARAGRAPH 2 OF THE CONSOLIDATED LAW ON FINANCE

(TUF)

18

Page 2of 18

THE BIESSE GROUP

BIESSE GROUP STRUCTURE

The following companies belong to the Biesse Group and are included in the scope of consolidation:

Note: The different colours represent the subgroups of the control chain

Page 3of 18

BIESSE GROUP PROFILE

The Biesse Group is a multinational manufacturer of integrated lines and machines for the processing of wood, glass, stone, plastics, composites and future materials. Founded in Italy in 1969 and listed on the Euronext Star segment of the Italian Borsa Italiana stock exchange since June 2001, the Biesse Group supports the business development of its customers in the furniture, housing & construction, automotive and aerospace sectors. Today, more than 75% of its consolidated turnover is generated abroad, thanks to an ever-expanding worldwide network with 4 production sites and over 30 showrooms covering more than 160 countries. Thanks to the expertise of over 4,100 employees, leading companies in their sectors and the most respected names in Italian and international design are inspired to unlock the potential of every material.

Compared to the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2022, there are no changes in the scope of consolidation.

INTRODUCTION

The Biesse Group's consolidated quarterly report as at 31 March 2023, unaudited, has been prepared pursuant to Article 154-ter, paragraph 2 of the Consolidated Law on Finance and in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria established by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Accounting standards and recognition criteria are consistent with those of the Financial Statements as at

31 December 2022, to which reference should be made. Furthermore, it should be noted that:

  • the quarterly financial statements have been prepared using the discrete approach, according to which the reference period is considered to be a discrete accounting period. In this respect, the income statement items for the period are recognised in the quarterly income statement on an accruals basis;
  • the financial statements underlying the consolidation process are those prepared by subsidiaries with reference to the period ended 31/03/2023, adjusted, where necessary, to align them with the Group's accounting policies.

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Management uses some performance indicators, which are not identified as accounting measures under the IFRS (non-GAAP measures), to better assess the Biesse Group's performance. The criterion applied by the Biesse Group to set these indicators might not be the same as that adopted by other groups, and the indicators might not be comparable with those set by the latter. These performance indicators, which were set in compliance with the Guidelines on performance indicators issued by ESMA/2015/1415 and adopted by CONSOB with its communication No. 92543 of 3 December 2015, refer to performance in the accounting period covered by this Annual Report on Operations and the previous year used for comparison.

Performance indicators are to be regarded as complementary to and not a substitute for financial data prepared in accordance with IFRS. Hereafter is a description of the main indicators adopted.

  • Value Added: this indicator is defined as the Profit (Loss) for the year before income taxes, finance income and expense, exchange rate gains and losses, amortisation of intangible assets, depreciation of property, plant and equipment, impairment losses on fixed assets, allocations to provisions for risks and charges, costs and revenues arising from transactions that Management considers as non- recurring relative to the Biesse Group's ordinary operations, as well as personnel expense.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation): this indicator is defined as the Profit (Loss) for the period before income taxes, finance income and expense, exchange rate gains and losses, amortisation of intangible assets, depreciation of property, plant and equipment, impairment losses on fixed assets, allocations to provisions for risks and charges, as well as costs and revenues arising from transactions that Management considers as non-recurringrelative to the Biesse Group's ordinary operations.
  • Adjusted EBIT (Adjusted Earnings Before Interest and Taxes): this indicator is defined as the Profit (Loss) for the year before income taxes, finance income and expense, exchange rate gains and losses, impairment losses on fixed assets, as well as costs and revenues arising from transactions that

Page 4of 18

Management considers as non-recurring relative to the Biesse Group's ordinary operations.

  • Operating Profit or EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes): this indicator is defined as Profit (Loss) for the year before income taxes, financial income and expenses, and foreign exchange losses and gains.
  • Net Operating Working Capital: this indicator is calculated as the total of Inventories, Trade receivables and Contract assets, net of Trade payables and Contract liabilities.
  • Net Working Capital: this indicator is calculated as the total of Net Operating Working Capital and other Current Assets and Liabilities, including Provisions for short-term risks and charges.
  • Net Invested Capital: this indicator represents the total of Current and Non-Current Assets, excluding financial assets, net of Current and Non-Current Liabilities, excluding financial liabilities.
  • Net financial position: this indicator is calculated in compliance with the provisions contained in Communication No. 5/21 of 29 April 2021 issued by Consob, which refers to the ESMA Recommendations of 4 March 2021.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

31 March

% on

31 March

% on

Change %

2023

sales

2022

sales

Euro 000's

Revenue from sales and services

209,515

100.0%

196,599

100.0%

6.6%

Normalised Added value (1)

89,928

42.9%

87,392

44.5%

2.9%

EBITDA adjusted(1)

27,969

13.3%

26,098

13.3%

7.2%

EBIT adjusted (1)

16,464

7.9%

15,146

7.7%

8.7%

EBIT (1)

18,401

8.8%

15,146

7.7%

21.5%

Result for the year

12,330

5.9%

9,758

5.0%

26.4%

Ebitda margin adjusted

15.0%

10.0%

13.3%

13.3%

5.0%

0.0%

03/23

03/22

Ebit margin adjusted

10.0%

8.0%

6.0%

8.8%

7.7%

4.0%

2.0%

0.0%

03/23

03/22

Page 5of 18

Disclaimer

Biesse S.p.A. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 14:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
