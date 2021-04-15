Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Borsa Italiana  >  Biesse S.p.A.    BSS   IT0003097257

BIESSE S.P.A.

(BSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Biesse S p A : 15/04/2021 - The sale of Chinese company Dongguan Korex Machinery Co. LTD confirmed

04/15/2021 | 03:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The sale of Chinese company

Dongguan Korex Machinery Co. LTD confirmed

Pesaro, 15 Aprile 2021 - As already announced on 28 January of this year, the Biesse Group has definitively sold the company Dongguan Korex Machinery Co. LTD with registered office in Dongguan (Guangdong province

  • China). All contractual provisions have been respected, including all economic and financial aspects, so that as of today the above-mentioned Chinese company is no longer part of the Group.

BIESSE is a global leader in technology for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic and metal. It designs, manufactures and distributes machines, integrated systems and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames and components for the constructions, ship-building and aerospace industries. The Group invests around 4% of its annual revenue in research and development and has registered over 200 patents. It operates through 12 industrial sites, 39 branches, 300 agents and selected dealers, exporting around 85% of its production. Its customers include some of the most prestigious names in Italian and international design. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, Biesse has been listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2001. It actually has around 4,000. employees distributed in the main sites based in Pesaro, Gradara, Padova, Villafranca (VR), Thiene (VI), Alzate Brianza (CO) and the foreign subsidiaries and representative offices in Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle and Far East, Asia and Oceania.

Alberto Amurri

IR & Financial Manager Biesse S.p.A. biessegroup.com area investor relations

T:+39 0721439107 +39 3351219556

alberto.amurri@biesse.com

Disclaimer

Biesse S.p.A. published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 07:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BIESSE S.P.A.
03:43aBIESSE S P A  : 15/04/2021 - The sale of Chinese company Dongguan Korex Machiner..
PU
03/31BIESSE S P A  : 31/03/2021 - NOTICE of DEPOSIT of DOCUMENTS
PU
03/31BIESSE S P A  : 31/03/2021 - NOTICE of DEPOSIT of Sustainability Report
PU
03/24BIESSE S P A  : 23/03/2021 - Participation in the VIRTUAL STAR Conference 2021 &..
PU
03/19BIESSE S P A  : 19/03/2021 - Notice of filing of documentation
PU
01/28BIESSE S P A  : 28/01/2021 - The chinese company Dongguan Korex Machinery Co. LT..
PU
01/12BIESSE S P A  : 23/12/2020 - Corporate events calendar 2021
PU
2020BIESSE S P A  : 10/12/2020 40th ESN European Confere
PU
2020BIESSE S P A  : 29/09/2020 - Silvia Vanini leaves the position of Chief HR & Org..
PU
2020BIESSE S P A  : 31/07/2020 - Interim report as at 30 June 2020 approved
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 651 M 779 M 779 M
Net income 2021 26,6 M 31,9 M 31,9 M
Net cash 2021 47,2 M 56,6 M 56,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,5x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 706 M 846 M 846 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 4 024
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart BIESSE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Biesse S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIESSE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 26,07 €
Last Close Price 25,78 €
Spread / Highest target 10,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roberto Selci Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefano Porcellini CFO, Executive Director & General Manager
Giancarlo Selci Chairman
Elisabetta Righini Independent Director
Giovanni Chiura Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIESSE S.P.A.36.91%846
NORDSON CORPORATION0.48%11 824
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-18.87%8 257
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED16.42%6 411
VALMET OYJ41.82%5 809
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-11.61%5 246
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ