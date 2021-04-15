Biesse S p A : 15/04/2021 - The sale of Chinese company Dongguan Korex Machinery Co. LTD confirmed

The sale of Chinese company

Dongguan Korex Machinery Co. LTD confirmed

Pesaro, 15 Aprile 2021 - As already announced on 28 January of this year, the Biesse Group has definitively sold the company Dongguan Korex Machinery Co. LTD with registered office in Dongguan (Guangdong province

China). All contractual provisions have been respected, including all economic and financial aspects, so that as of today the above-mentioned Chinese company is no longer part of the Group.

