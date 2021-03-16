Log in
BIESSE S.P.A.

(BSS)
Biesse S p A : 16/03/2021 - participation in the Pan-European Small / Mid Cap C.E.O. Conference

03/16/2021 | 11:06am EDT
Participation in the Pan-European

Small/Mid Cap Conference

Pesaro, 16 March 2021 - Biesse attended in the Pan-European conference, strictly in a remote way, organized in London by J.P. Morgan/Cazenove, dedicated to the Mid/Small Cap European companies. During this opportunity the Biesse C.E.O. Mr. Roberto Selci described the Group, shared the main elements and targets and the impacts deriving from the recent social-health events.

BIESSE is a global leader in technology for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic and metal. It designs, manufactures and distributes machines, integrated systems and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames and components for the constructions, ship-building and aerospace industries. The Group invests around 4% of its annual revenue in research and development and has registered over 200 patents. It operates through 12 industrial sites, 39 branches, 300 agents and selected dealers, exporting around 85% of its production. Its customers include some of the most prestigious names in Italian and international design. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, Biesse has been listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2001. It actually has around 4,000. employees distributed in the main sites based in Pesaro, Gradara, Padova, Villafranca (VR), Thiene (VI), Alzate Brianza (CO) and the foreign subsidiaries and representative offices in Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle and Far East, Asia and Oceania.

Alberto Amurri

IR & Financial Manager

T: +39 0721439107 | +39 335 1220556 www.biessegroup.com, Investor Relations area

alberto.amurri@biesse.com

Disclaimer

Biesse S.p.A. published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 15:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 555 M 661 M 661 M
Net income 2020 4,72 M 5,61 M 5,61 M
Net Debt 2020 7,41 M 8,82 M 8,82 M
P/E ratio 2020 85,9x
Yield 2020 1,28%
Capitalization 600 M 717 M 715 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 3 980
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart BIESSE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Biesse S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIESSE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 21,33 €
Last Close Price 21,92 €
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target -2,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roberto Selci Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefano Porcellini CFO, Executive Director & General Manager
Giancarlo Selci Chairman
Elisabetta Righini Independent Director
Giovanni Chiura Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIESSE S.P.A.16.41%717
NORDSON CORPORATION0.38%12 043
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-16.89%8 497
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED3.36%5 693
VALMET OYJ29.28%5 384
MAREL HF.9.77%5 053
