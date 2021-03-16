Biesse S p A : 16/03/2021 - participation in the Pan-European Small / Mid Cap C.E.O. Conference

Participation in the Pan-European

Small/Mid Cap Conference

Pesaro, 16 March 2021 - Biesse attended in the Pan-European conference, strictly in a remote way, organized in London by J.P. Morgan/Cazenove, dedicated to the Mid/Small Cap European companies. During this opportunity the Biesse C.E.O. Mr. Roberto Selci described the Group, shared the main elements and targets and the impacts deriving from the recent social-health events.

BIESSE is a global leader in technology for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic and metal. It designs, manufactures and distributes machines, integrated systems and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames and components for the constructions, ship-building and aerospace industries. The Group invests around 4% of its annual revenue in research and development and has registered over 200 patents. It operates through 12 industrial sites, 39 branches, 300 agents and selected dealers, exporting around 85% of its production. Its customers include some of the most prestigious names in Italian and international design. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, Biesse has been listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2001. It actually has around 4,000. employees distributed in the main sites based in Pesaro, Gradara, Padova, Villafranca (VR), Thiene (VI), Alzate Brianza (CO) and the foreign subsidiaries and representative offices in Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle and Far East, Asia and Oceania.

