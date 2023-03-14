Biesse closes 2022 with slight drop in profit; there's the dividend

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Biesse Spa on Tuesday approved the financial report for 2022, which ended with a net profit of EUR30.3 million, compared with EUR34.2 million in 2021, representing a net profit per share of EUR1.11. The board also proposed the payment of a gross dividend of EUR0.33 per share.

Consolidated net revenues were EUR822.4 million, up nearly 11 percent from 2021 and more than 28 percent from 2020. In 2021 the figure was EUR742.2 million.

Ebitda was EUR90.6 million, up more than 13% over 2021 from EUR79.7 million.

Ebit-after nonrecurring events-was EUR50.7 million from EUR45.7 million in 2021, accounting for 6.2 percent, the same as in 2021.

Net Financial Position is positive EUR116.6 million compared to EUR124.6 million in the same period last year.

Biesse on Tuesday trades in the green by 3.6 percent at EUR16.58 per share.

