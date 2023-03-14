Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Biesse S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    BSS   IT0003097257

BIESSE S.P.A.

(BSS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:40:28 2023-03-14 am EDT
16.93 EUR   +5.72%
Biesse closes 2022 with slight drop in profit; there's the dividend

03/14/2023 | 11:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Biesse Spa on Tuesday approved the financial report for 2022, which ended with a net profit of EUR30.3 million, compared with EUR34.2 million in 2021, representing a net profit per share of EUR1.11. The board also proposed the payment of a gross dividend of EUR0.33 per share.

Consolidated net revenues were EUR822.4 million, up nearly 11 percent from 2021 and more than 28 percent from 2020. In 2021 the figure was EUR742.2 million.

Ebitda was EUR90.6 million, up more than 13% over 2021 from EUR79.7 million.

Ebit-after nonrecurring events-was EUR50.7 million from EUR45.7 million in 2021, accounting for 6.2 percent, the same as in 2021.

Net Financial Position is positive EUR116.6 million compared to EUR124.6 million in the same period last year.

Biesse on Tuesday trades in the green by 3.6 percent at EUR16.58 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 810 M 869 M 869 M
Net income 2022 30,5 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
Net cash 2022 98,4 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 2,69%
Capitalization 439 M 471 M 471 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 4 232
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart BIESSE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Biesse S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIESSE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 16,01 €
Average target price 20,50 €
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Selci Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimo Potenza Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre La Tour Group Chief Financial Officer
Giancarlo Selci Chairman
Rossella Schiavini Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIESSE S.P.A.26.26%471
NORDSON CORPORATION-11.36%12 066
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.1.47%9 339
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-17.32%8 628
VALMET OYJ19.36%5 929
HAITIAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED3.83%4 417