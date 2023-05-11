Advanced search
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  10:18:01 2023-05-11 am EDT
13.11 EUR   +0.61%
Biesse, profit and revenue up in quarter; NFP in line with 2022

05/11/2023 | 10:04am EDT
(Alliance News) - Biesse Spa on Thursday approved results for the first quarter of the year during which it reported a profit of EUR12.3 million from EUR9.8 million in the same period last year.

Consolidated net revenues amounted to EUR209.5 million from EUR196.6 million as of March 31, 2022.

Ebitda is EUR28.0 million from EUR26.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Ebit is EUR18.4 million from EUR15.1 million in 2022.

Net financial position is positive EUR107.3 million, broadly in line with the previous year when it was EUR107.7 million.

Biesse CFO Pierre La Tour commented, "The results testify to how Biesse fully benefited from global demand for capital goods during 2022, closing the year with a strong order backlog that is reflected in 2023 sales. We will continue to promote innovation and research convinced that these are two indispensable features, implementing new technical solutions that focus on increasing connectivity and automation, for sustainable development. The positive cash situation will be an important element in supporting our desire to grow organically and by external lines."

Biesse gives up 0.2 percent to EUR13.00 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 790 M 867 M 867 M
Net income 2023 27,3 M 30,0 M 30,0 M
Net cash 2023 111 M 122 M 122 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 2,61%
Capitalization 357 M 392 M 392 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
EV / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 4 164
Free-Float 49,0%
Managers and Directors
Roberto Selci Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimo Potenza Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierre La Tour Group Chief Financial Officer
Giancarlo Selci Chairman
Rossella Schiavini Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIESSE S.P.A.2.76%392
NORDSON CORPORATION-8.80%12 391
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-7.55%8 406
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-35.90%6 616
VALMET OYJ17.97%6 000
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA2.17%4 756
