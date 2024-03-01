(Alliance News) - Biesse Spa announced on Friday the appointment of Nicola Sautto as Group Chief Financial Officer effective the day after the board meeting next March 14.

Sautto will take over from Pierre La Tour and will also assume the position of manager in charge of preparing corporate accounting documents and that of the company's Investor Relator.

Biesse's stock closed Friday 2.9 percent in the red at EUR11.81 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

