Biffa : Company Shop Southampton officially opens its doors, benefitting thousands of local pe...

18 August 2021

Company Shop Southampton officially opens its doors, benefitting thousands of local people

Company Shop Southampton officially opened its doors to shoppers for the first time this morning, meaning thousands of local people can now benefit from high-quality, low-cost food and household products - helping to stretch family budgets.

The opening was attended by the Mayor of Southampton, Cllr Alex Houghton, who cut the ribbon to announce the store officially open for business.

Company Shop Southampton is located at Campana House, Hawkeswood Road, Southampton, SO18 1AB, and the shelves are stacked with surplus food and household products from big-name brands such as Marks and Spencer, Nestlé and Tesco, which are typically around 50% off the normal retail price.

Alongside the creation of 40 new jobs, thousands of local people have already registered. However, with membership being free and lasting a lifetime once approved, the store is encouraging as many eligible people to sign up as soon as they can to access the benefits on offer.

Membership is open to numerous key worker categories, including those in the NHS, care services, emergency services, FMCG supply chain, British Armed Forces, prison services, and those in receipt of means tested benefits, as well as being open to those employed by charities.

Speaking about the opening, Steph McGinty, Company Shop Group Managing Director said: 'We are so excited to have opened the doors of Company Shop Southampton, and we are really pleased to be able to bring our offer to the region of high-quality, low-cost products that also help to prevent waste.

'This wouldn't have been possible without the support we've received along the way, for which we are very grateful. This has included industry partners, members, local organisations and Southampton City Council. It's been great to have been joined today the Mayor to mark this momentous occasion.

'We look forward to continuing to work closely with everyone and the wider community to help stretch local family budgets. We'd encourage anyone who is eligible for membership to sign up now to access our offers as quickly as possible.'

The store prevents good food and household products from going to waste by redistributing surplus stock - so food and products which may have otherwise gone to waste - from within the supply chain. The unique models helps to tackle the challenge of food and product waste, whilst supporting families and bolstering the local economy.

Cllr Alex Houghton, Mayor of Southampton, said: 'It was a pleasure to officially open Company Shop Southampton this morning, and to meet the brilliant team behind it. I am confident that the store will support a huge array of families in the area by providing high-quality, low-cost items, as well as creating 40 job roles, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the community.

'We have all become much more aware of the impact of waste on the environment, so it has also been incredibly interesting to learn more about how the Group's innovative model is helping to tackle this issue at source.'

