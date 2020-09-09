Biffa : Director Resignation

Biffa plc

9 September 2020

Director Resignation

In accordance with paragraph 9.6.11 of the UK Listing Rules, Biffa plc ('the Company'), the UK's leading sustainable waste management business, announces that Gab Barbaro, Non-Executive Director, has resigned from the Board, with immediate effect to take up a new executive position.

On behalf of the Board the Chairman commented, 'We are naturally disappointed to see Gab leave the Biffa Board. He has made an extremely valuable contribution during his relatively short period of time with us and we wish him the very best in his new executive role.'

