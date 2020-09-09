Log in
Biffa : Director Resignation

09/09/2020 | 02:20am EDT

Biffa plc

9 September 2020

Director Resignation

In accordance with paragraph 9.6.11 of the UK Listing Rules, Biffa plc ('the Company'), the UK's leading sustainable waste management business, announces that Gab Barbaro, Non-Executive Director, has resigned from the Board, with immediate effect to take up a new executive position.

On behalf of the Board the Chairman commented, 'We are naturally disappointed to see Gab leave the Biffa Board. He has made an extremely valuable contribution during his relatively short period of time with us and we wish him the very best in his new executive role.'

Sarah Parsons

General Counsel & Company Secretary

Enquiries:

Investors

Michael Topham, Chief Executive Officer

Richard Pike, Chief Financial Officer

ir@biffa.co.uk

Media & Analysts

Houston

T: +44 (0) 203 701 7660

biffa@houston.co.uk

About Biffa

Biffa has been at the forefront of the UK's waste industry for over a hundred years, with operations that span the entire breadth of the waste management process including collection, recycling, treatment, disposal and energy generation. We exist to change the way people think about waste; to help people see the opportunities that exist when we manage our waste in the right way, and to make that happen. We understand the vital role we have to play in helping the UK to address the climate emergency and deliver sustainable growth. This involves an ambitious investment programme in green economy infrastructure and low carbon collections, alongside an ongoing commitment to sector leadership in the health, safety and wellbeing of our people. Biffa is a Great British company. It has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2016 under the ticker 'BIFF'. In March 2020, Biffa entered the FTSE-250.

For more information visit www.biffa.co.uk/investors

Disclaimer

Biffa plc published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 06:19:08 UTC
