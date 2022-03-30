Biffa : Sponsors Womens Scottish Football Cup

The oldest domestic competition in Scottish women's football will now be known as the Biffa Scottish Women's Cup

Biffa scores major football silverware sponsorship in Scotland

Biffa has scored a major new partnership with Scottish Women's Football to become the headline sponsor of the 2021/22 Scottish Women's Cup.

The new partnership will see the oldest domestic competition in Scottish women's football rebranded, and referred to as the Biffa Scottish Women's Cup.

Aileen Campbell, Chief Executive Officer at Scottish Women's Football, said: "We're absolutely delighted to be partnering with Biffa.

"As popularity of women's and girls' football in Scotland continues to increase, so does the need for Scottish Women's Football to commercialise our properties to ensure the game remains accessible for women and girls across the country.

"We're proud to have made excellent progress in that over recent months, and to now be able to welcome Biffa as the headline partner to the Scottish Women's Cup is testament to that effort. We look forward to working with the team at Biffa as we build up to what promises to be a showcase cup final on May 29th."

Founded over 100 years ago, Biffa is the UK's sustainable leader in waste and recycling. By growing its collections business, building its plastic recycling capacity and investing in energy-from-waste, Biffa is on a mission to create a circular economy by changing the way people think about waste.

Its surplus food redistribution partnership with Company Shop Group, and its environmental work with Biffa Award and Waste Aid, also have wider benefits for the UK and beyond.

Gavin Money, Biffa's Regional General Manager for Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: "We're really proud of the vital waste and recycling service our team of 300 key workers provides across Scotland.

"Not only that, our Company Shop stores in Edinburgh and Renfrew sell surplus branded products at discounted prices, providing a lifeline for many people struggling with the rising cost of living.

"As a big part of the community here in Scotland, we're therefore thrilled to be the headline sponsor of the Scottish Women's Cup. The growing popularity of women's and girls' football is clear to see, so we're delighted to be part of the team!

"Through our work as official waste and recycling provider to Scottish Rugby, we've already seen the power sport has to bring communities together, the positive effect it has on health and well-being, and the life-changing opportunities it offers to young people."

PHOTO CAPTION: Aileen Campbell, CEO SWF & Gavin Money, Biffa's Regional General Manager for Scotland and Northern Ireland