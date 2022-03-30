Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Biffa plc
  News
  Summary
    BIFF   GB00BD8DR117

BIFFA PLC

(BIFF)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/30 11:16:49 am EDT
329 GBX   -3.24%
11:04aBIFFA : Sponsors Womens Scottish Football Cup
PU
03/20Gazprom's UK Arm Seeks Buyer Amid Client Exits Over Ukraine Invasion
MT
03/16Wealden faces bin strike for 70,000 homes
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Biffa : Sponsors Womens Scottish Football Cup

03/30/2022 | 11:04am EDT
The oldest domestic competition in Scottish women's football will now be known as the Biffa Scottish Women's Cup

Wednesday, 30th March

Biffa scores major football silverware sponsorship in Scotland

Biffa has scored a major new partnership with Scottish Women's Football to become the headline sponsor of the 2021/22 Scottish Women's Cup.

The new partnership will see the oldest domestic competition in Scottish women's football rebranded, and referred to as the Biffa Scottish Women's Cup.

Aileen Campbell, Chief Executive Officer at Scottish Women's Football, said: "We're absolutely delighted to be partnering with Biffa.

"As popularity of women's and girls' football in Scotland continues to increase, so does the need for Scottish Women's Football to commercialise our properties to ensure the game remains accessible for women and girls across the country.

"We're proud to have made excellent progress in that over recent months, and to now be able to welcome Biffa as the headline partner to the Scottish Women's Cup is testament to that effort. We look forward to working with the team at Biffa as we build up to what promises to be a showcase cup final on May 29th."

Founded over 100 years ago, Biffa is the UK's sustainable leader in waste and recycling. By growing its collections business, building its plastic recycling capacity and investing in energy-from-waste, Biffa is on a mission to create a circular economy by changing the way people think about waste.

Its surplus food redistribution partnership with Company Shop Group, and its environmental work with Biffa Award and Waste Aid, also have wider benefits for the UK and beyond.

Gavin Money, Biffa's Regional General Manager for Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: "We're really proud of the vital waste and recycling service our team of 300 key workers provides across Scotland.

"Not only that, our Company Shop stores in Edinburgh and Renfrew sell surplus branded products at discounted prices, providing a lifeline for many people struggling with the rising cost of living.

"As a big part of the community here in Scotland, we're therefore thrilled to be the headline sponsor of the Scottish Women's Cup. The growing popularity of women's and girls' football is clear to see, so we're delighted to be part of the team!

"Through our work as official waste and recycling provider to Scottish Rugby, we've already seen the power sport has to bring communities together, the positive effect it has on health and well-being, and the life-changing opportunities it offers to young people."

PHOTO CAPTION: Aileen Campbell, CEO SWF & Gavin Money, Biffa's Regional General Manager for Scotland and Northern Ireland

Disclaimer

Biffa plc published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 15:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 305 M 1 714 M 1 714 M
Net income 2022 39,2 M 51,4 M 51,4 M
Net Debt 2022 616 M 809 M 809 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,8x
Yield 2022 1,76%
Capitalization 1 029 M 1 352 M 1 352 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 8 257
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart BIFFA PLC
Duration : Period :
Biffa plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIFFA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 340,00 GBX
Average target price 410,22 GBX
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Robert Mason Topham Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Neil Pike Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth Lever Independent Non-Executive Chairman
David Gooding Chief Information Officer
David Robert Martin Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIFFA PLC-5.16%1 352
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.1.51%35 673
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-15.39%10 943
STERICYCLE, INC.-4.43%5 423
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-2.88%4 704
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.1.44%4 499