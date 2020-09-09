Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Biffa plc    BIFF   GB00BD8DR117

BIFFA PLC

(BIFF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/08 11:35:00 am
213 GBX   +1.43%
02:20aBIFFA : Director Resignation
PU
02:15aBIFFA : Trading Statement
PU
08/27BIFFA : Block Listing of Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biffa : Trading Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 02:15am EDT

Biffa plc

Recovery continues underpinning expectations around full year performance

9 September 2020

Biffa plc ('Biffa', 'the Group' or 'the Company'), the UK's leading sustainable waste management business, today issues a trading update for the year to date, with current trading performance and full year expectations unchanged.

Trading has remained slightly ahead of the Group's base case scenario, which was developed at the outset of the COVID-19 (CV-19) pandemic. During August, Group revenues recovered to 90% of FY20 levels, with I&C at 87% and landfill at 86%. As a result, underlying profit contribution is also continuing to steadily improve month on month and the Group expects to cease furloughing staff at the end of September.

Ongoing pressure on plastic prices will impact trading at the Seaham plant until it starts to produce food grade recycled materials in April 2021.The Group's established HDPE operations have been largely unaffected by these price weaknesses.

The Collections division has now completed its first I&C business acquisition of the year, of a trade waste business which had pre-CV-19 run rate revenues of around £4m. Active negotiations continue on several other deals and the pipeline is expanding as expected.

The Group continues to make good progress on the Protos energy from waste project with the EPC and funding aspects of the transaction now well advanced.

Outlook

Whilst the outlook for the rest of the year is dependent on the pace and shape of the economic recovery, based on the recovery to date, the Board's expectations for the full year remain unchanged.

Sustainability Strategy

The Group will be hosting a webinar this afternoon which will provide further detail on underlying business performance and a more detailed overview of the Sustainability Strategy. A recording of the webinar will be available on the Group's website afterwards.

Enquiries:

Investors

Michael Topham, Chief Executive Officer

Richard Pike, Chief Financial Officer

ir@biffa.co.uk

Media & Analysts

Houston

T: +44 (0) 203 701 7660

biffa@houston.co.uk

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the usual risk factors and uncertainties associated with the Company's business. Whilst the Company believes the expectations reflected herein to be reasonable in light of the information available to them at this time, the actual outcome may be materially different owing to factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. Accordingly, no reliance may be placed on the figures contained in such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this announcement, and Biffa does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Biffa

Biffa has been at the forefront of the UK's waste industry for over a hundred years, with operations that span the entire breadth of the waste management process including collection, recycling, treatment, disposal and energy generation. We exist to change the way people think about waste; to help people see the opportunities that exist when we manage our waste in the right way, and to make that happen. We understand the vital role we have to play in helping the UK to address the climate emergency and deliver sustainable growth. This involves an ambitious investment programme in green economy infrastructure and low carbon collections, alongside an ongoing commitment to sector leadership in the health, safety and wellbeing of our people. Biffa is a Great British company. In FY20, the Group's total revenue was £1,102.8m and its Underlying EBITDA was £174.0m. We have been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2016 under the ticker 'BIFF'. In March 2020, Biffa entered the FTSE-250.

For more information visit www.biffa.co.uk/investors

Disclaimer

Biffa plc published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 06:14:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BIFFA PLC
02:20aBIFFA : Director Resignation
PU
02:15aBIFFA : Trading Statement
PU
08/27BIFFA : Block Listing of Shares
PU
07/28BIFFA : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
07/16BIFFA : AGM Statement
PU
07/16BIFFA : AGM Trading Update
PU
06/29BIFFA : to supply recycled plastic to Nampak Plastics Europe in extended partner..
PU
06/29BIFFA : Statement regarding exported plastic waste in Turkey
PU
06/02ELECTRIC DREAMS : Council makes huge commitment to eco-friendly bin lorries
AQ
03/13BIFFA : Sustainability Strategy Launch Event Update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 930 M 1 205 M 1 205 M
Net income 2021 -9,55 M -12,4 M -12,4 M
Net Debt 2021 430 M 558 M 558 M
P/E ratio 2021 -105x
Yield 2021 0,40%
Capitalization 639 M 833 M 828 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 8 188
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart BIFFA PLC
Duration : Period :
Biffa plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIFFA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 245,00 GBX
Last Close Price 213,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Robert Mason Topham Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth Lever Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Neil Pike Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Gooding Chief Information Officer
David Robert Martin Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIFFA PLC-22.26%833
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.8.71%25 940
SUEZ SA12.09%11 145
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED2.21%8 092
PENNON GROUP PLC0.98%5 679
STERICYCLE-3.60%5 627
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group