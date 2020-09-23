Biffa to Recycle Plastic Bottles for Nestle Waters UK; Shares Rise

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Shares in Biffa PLC jumped Wednesday after it announced that it will recycle plastic bottles for Nestle Waters UK.

The FTSE 250 waste-management company said both groups have entered into a partnership that will help the subsidiary of Nestle SA achieve its target of making every Buxton bottle from 100% recycled plastic.

The goal is to collect and reprocess plastic bottles in the U.K. rather than source the recycled product from Europe.

The plastic supplied to Nestle Waters will be processed at its new facility in County Durham, England, Biffa said. "The plant has the capacity to process the equivalent of 1.3 billion plastic bottles each year and will supply recycled material to Nestle Waters' Buxton factory from 2021," the company said.

Shares in Biffa at 0948 GMT were up 17.6 pence, or 8.8%, at 217.0 pence.

