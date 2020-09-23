Log in
BIFFA PLC

BIFFA PLC

(BIFF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09/23 06:22:52 am
217.5 GBX   +9.08%
Biffa to Recycle Plastic Bottles for Nestle Waters UK; Shares Rise
DJ
09/22BIFFA : and Nestle Waters UK partner to deliver 100% rPET made from British recycled plastic
PU
09/09BIFFA : Director Resignation
PU
Biffa to Recycle Plastic Bottles for Nestle Waters UK; Shares Rise

09/23/2020 | 06:09am EDT

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Shares in Biffa PLC jumped Wednesday after it announced that it will recycle plastic bottles for Nestle Waters UK.

The FTSE 250 waste-management company said both groups have entered into a partnership that will help the subsidiary of Nestle SA achieve its target of making every Buxton bottle from 100% recycled plastic.

The goal is to collect and reprocess plastic bottles in the U.K. rather than source the recycled product from Europe.

The plastic supplied to Nestle Waters will be processed at its new facility in County Durham, England, Biffa said. "The plant has the capacity to process the equivalent of 1.3 billion plastic bottles each year and will supply recycled material to Nestle Waters' Buxton factory from 2021," the company said.

Shares in Biffa at 0948 GMT were up 17.6 pence, or 8.8%, at 217.0 pence.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIFFA PLC 8.83% 217 Delayed Quote.-27.23%
NESTLÉ S.A. 0.60% 109.8 Delayed Quote.4.22%
WASTE MANAGEMENT 0.59% 114.97 Delayed Quote.0.89%
Financials
Sales 2021 953 M 1 212 M 1 212 M
Net income 2021 -9,55 M -12,1 M -12,1 M
Net Debt 2021 420 M 533 M 533 M
P/E ratio 2021 -106x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 598 M 762 M 760 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 8 188
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart BIFFA PLC
Duration : Period :
Biffa plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIFFA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 248,33 GBX
Last Close Price 199,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Robert Mason Topham Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kenneth Lever Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Neil Pike Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Gooding Chief Information Officer
David Robert Martin Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIFFA PLC-27.23%762
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.12.84%26 926
SUEZ SA10.86%10 944
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED9.12%8 639
STERICYCLE-3.75%5 619
PENNON GROUP PLC-0.54%5 467
