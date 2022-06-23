Log in
    BIFF   GB00BD8DR117

BIFFA PLC

(BIFF)
  Report
2022-06-23
402.50 GBX   -0.37%
02:02aGlobal Alpha Capital Management Ltd - Form 8.3 - Biffa plc
PR
06/22Form 8.3 - - (CGWL)
AQ
06/21HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - BIFFA PLC
AQ
Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd - Form 8.3 - Biffa plc

06/23/2022 | 02:02am EDT
FORM 8.3 - PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

LONDON, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ -

1.         KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
     The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.  For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		 N/A
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
     Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		 Biffa plc
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
     For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		 22 June 2022
(f)  In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
     If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"		 N/A

2.         POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)


