IN BRIEF: Biffa gets Unite union opinion on cash acquisition

Biffa PLC - High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire-based waste management firm - Gets an opinion from union Unite in relation to the recommended cash acquisition of Biffa by Energy Capital Partners LLC. Says the union is "pleased" to see that the offer made by ECP is not based on increased leverage of the company. Further, it supports that "the acquisition will be financed on a basis broadly consistent with an investment grade rated capital structure with a significant equity cushion and will be unsecured".

The company backed a GBP1.3 billion takeover offer from private equity firm Energy Capital Partners, an investor in the fields of energy transition, renewables and infrastructure in late September.

Current stock price: 413.56 pence

12-month change: up 4.7%

By Abby Amoakuh; abbyamoakuh@alliancenews.com

