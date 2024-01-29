January 29, 2024 at 02:04 am EST

(Alliance News) - BF Spa announced Saturday that it bought back 6,000 shares in the period from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average unit price of EUR3.390 for a total value of EUR20,340.00.

As a result of these transactions, Bifire holds 218,500 treasury shares, or 1.2 percent of the share capital.

BF closed Friday up 0.5 percent to EUR3.89 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.